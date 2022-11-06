Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Adam Bomb Squad Cancels OpenSea NFT Drop Over Royalties Dispute: 'Artists Are Always in Control'
Notable Web3 creators are stepping up their pushback after OpenSea said it’s reconsidering enforcement of NFT creator royalties. Streetwear brand The Hundreds has canceled a planned NFT drop on OpenSea due to the marketplace’s stance on creator royalties. OpenSea announced on Saturday that it is reevaluating royalties enforcement....
decrypt.co
Bored Ape Founders Propose NFT Royalties Model, Decry OpenSea’s Stance as 'Not Great'
Yuga Labs’ founders rail against marketplaces that are rejecting creator royalties, suggesting a DAO-governed allowlist system. Yuga Labs’ founders defended NFT creator royalties and called out marketplaces that are rejecting them. They proposed a community-governed allowlist model that lets creators decide which marketplaces can handle secondary sales of...
Complex
Ashanti Appears to Respond to Irv Gotti’s Comments About Their Alleged Relationship on “Gotta Move On (Remix)”
Ashanti appears to have responded to Irv Gotti’s recent comments about their alleged relationship. “It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this n***a missing the best / But it’s been 20 years, please cry less / We can see you and your tears,” she sings on a remix of Diddy’s new track “Gotta Move On,” a snippet of which emerged online earlier this week.
decrypt.co
Twitter Registers as Payments Biz as Post-Musk Dogecoin Gains Are Erased
Though not the rumored digital wallet, the filing indicates a financial services angle for the land of the blue checkmark. The Musk Twitter era is off to a rocky start, with several high-profile users vowing to leave the site after the controversial billionaire bought it. So far undeterred, the new leadership at Twitter has taken its first steps toward becoming a payment processor.
decrypt.co
Twitter Won’t Go Web3 ‘Anytime Soon’: Aave CEO Stani Kulechov
Stani Kulechov believes that Web3 social media will be less of an update of Web2 and more of an interoperable network of new platforms. Despite Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter, Aave co-founder and CEO Stani Kulechov believes the microblogging platform won't be on the blockchain anytime soon. On the...
