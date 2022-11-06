Read full article on original website
Wave 3
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle near PRP
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after crashing into another vehicle at high speeds, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Arnoldtown Road and Hardwood Forest. Early...
WLKY.com
5th suspect wanted for deadly shooting in New Albany arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fifth suspect wanted for a shooting, which left a 25-year-old man dead, was arrested in Louisville. Police arrested Demetrius Roberts, 18, Tuesday morning on outstanding warrants. Roberts is believed to be involved in the shooting that left 25-year-old Dajour Jones dead on Sept. 1. Jones...
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man operaitng a motorcycle has died after losing control and striking a utility pole. Louisville Metro police say the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Ave., just east of Preston St. Officers called to the scene found...
LMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says shortly after midnight they responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Avenue. Upon arrival, Sixth Division officers say they located...
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville police locate missing 48-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit has canceled an alert for a 48-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. A note from Louisville Metro Police said Teresa Ellis Vannatta was found safe and will be reunited with loved ones. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
wdrb.com
KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
Wave 3
Gun found in student’s backpack at Fern Creek High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Security was heightened at a Jefferson County Public School on Wednesday afternoon after a student was found with a gun in their backpack. According to a letter sent to families from Fern Creek High School Principal Rebecca Nicolas, staff received a report on Wednesday afternoon that a student may have a gun in their possession.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
17 juveniles, 13 adults arrested after drugs, guns found at Scott County party
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Scott County arrested 30 people on Sunday after a party where drugs, guns, and “disorderly conduct” were on display. Police were first called early Sunday due to someone calling in a vehicle that was blocking the road and obstructing traffic outside of a home on E. State Road 356 […]
wdrb.com
16-year-old accused of shooting at Clarksville Police chief's home charged as adult
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager accused of shooting at the Clarksville Police chief's home is being charged as an adult. Samual Jaggers, 16, is charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness after a shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 at the Everglade Drive home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer.
Wave 3
Fiery crash kills 1 person on I-264 West
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson with Louisville Metro Police Department, said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-264 West at I-65 South. Officers arrived to find a semi with a flat...
Wave 3
Police looking for missing Newburg teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old. According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen Sunday around 5:30p.m. in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive in the Newburg neighborhood. Evan has not contacted his parents and they are in fear of...
Wave 3
Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being robbed last week by two kids. The kids knocked the inspector down and stole her personal handgun. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be...
Wave 3
LMPD issues alert for man with possible medical issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An alert has been isused for a man who may need medical attention. Louisville Metro police say Matthew Cooley, 27, was last seen November 1 in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, off bBreckenridge Lane. Cooley is 6′1′ and weighs 190 pounds. He recently moved to...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 1 person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early Sunday morning crash on the Watterson has killed one person. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. At around 4...
Wave 3
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is trying to find any family members of a deceased Hispanic male. Anyone with information on Pedro Cano Domingo, 42, can call the coroner’s office at (502) 574-6262 or (502) 574-0140. The coroner’s office is open Monday through Friday...
Man arrested after police find $24K, 6 pounds of marijuana at Ind. home
MADISON, Ind. — A Deputy, Indiana man was arrested after police found nearly $25,000 and six pounds of marijuana while investigating an armed robbery last week. According to the Madison Police Department, officers carried out a search warrant on November 2 in connection to an armed robbery at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. While carrying […]
Operation Return Home canceled for missing 16-year-old last seen in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said they have canceled an Operation Return Home alert for a missing Louisville teen. According to police, 16-year-old Evan Fox was located safely. No other information was provided. He had originally been reported missing from the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive. ►Make it...
Wave 3
Temporary lane closures on Cedar Grove Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are lane closures this week that drivers in Bullitt County should know about. The temporary closures will be Cedar Grove Road on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first closure will be at Mooney Lane near mile marker 2.25 and the...
