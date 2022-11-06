Read full article on original website
Broncos Place C Lloyd Cushenberry on Injured Reserve
The Denver Broncos will have a new center for at least the next four weeks — and possibly the remainder of the season — after Lloyd Cushenberry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. In a corresponding transaction, Denver elevated safety Anthony Harris from the practice...
Week Ten: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) return home from a dreadful road trip to host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders find themselves on a two game losing streak and heading home to take on the also disappointing Indianapolis Colts, who are in a three-game losing streak and under new direction.
Vikings-Bills Injury Report: Cameron Dantzler, Dalvin Tomlinson Among DNPs
The Vikings will likely be without a couple defensive starters for Sunday's big game against the Bills. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler didn't practice on Wednesday and was seen walking around the team's facility with a boot on his left foot. He's dealing with an ankle injury. Head coach Kevin O'Connell described Dantzler as week to week, saying it's a long shot he'll be able to play this weekend. It sounds like Dantzler could miss multiple games. Until he returns, rookie Akayleb Evans will step into a starting role on the outside.
Tannehill Growing Impatient With Injury
NASHVILLE – As the number of games lost to an ankle injury grows, Ryan Tannehill’s patience is headed in the other direction. The Tennessee Titans quarterback said he has not experienced any setback since he was injured during an Oct. 23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Even so, he admitted to a certain level of frustration with the pace of his recovery to date.
The Ehlinger Experiment: Colts’ QB Gets Schooled by Belichick in Loss to Patriots
With all the news surrounding the Indianapolis Colts in the last couple of days, we forget that the Colts just played a football game on Sunday. Maybe it is a good thing to forget, as the Colts were trounced by the New England Patriots 26-3. While the defense held up their end of the bargain, it was an abysmal showing by the offense. The performance was the final nail in the coffin for head coach Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts Monday morning.
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Commanders: T.J. Hockenson’s Remarkable Debut
It's hard to overstate how impressive T.J. Hockenson's Vikings debut against the Commanders was on Sunday. Just five days after he was traded from the Lions, Hockenson played nearly every offensive snap for Minnesota in a big comeback victory. And he wasn't just out there, he was a massive part of their offense, leading the team with nine receptions and finishing second behind Justin Jefferson with 70 yards from scrimmage. The amount of work it took Hockenson and others over those five days to make Sunday's performance happen is truly remarkable.
Bills at Vikings: Case Keenum & Stefon Diggs Recreating ‘Minnesota Miracle’?
The injury to Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen has cast a major shadow over this Sunday's game between the Bills (6-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). As reported by BillsCentral/SI, Allen is suffering from a UCL sprain in his elbow, limiting him this week. Allen's questionable status for Sunday means Buffalo may likely call on backup quarterback Case Keenum. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Keenum and what he's brought with him to Buffalo.
Cleveland Browns Injury Report for 11/9
The Cleveland Browns are a few days away from week 10 action in Miami against the 6-3 Dolphins. Getting healthy was a need over the bye week, here’s a look at the latest injury report. Non injury related: Joel Bitonio, Jadeveon Clowney, Amari Cooper, Myles Garrett. DNP: Martin Emerson...
Halfway Into the 2022 Season, the Vikings Have All But Clinched the NFC North
We've reached the NFL's midway point — nine weeks into an 18-week schedule — and the Minnesota Vikings have basically wrapped up the NFC North. Wait, what?. That's right. The Vikings, who went 15-18 over the past two seasons and haven't won the division since 2017, have gotten off to an incredible 7-1 start under new head coach Kevin O'Connell, winning six games in a row by one score.
New Tariq Woolen test: Staying in games as Seahawks foes avoid him like Richard Sherman
Tariq Woolen’s early NFL career really is mirroring the start of Richard Sherman’s. Like he’s wearing Seattle number 25 and it’s 2011, opponents are avoiding Woolen’s side of the field, refusing to challenge him. Woolen has been a Seahawk for all of nine games. Two...
Frank Reich Wants to Coach Again After Being Fired by Colts
It surprised coach Frank Reich Monday when he received a call from Colts owner Jim Irsay saying that the team would be parting ways with him after a 3–5–1 start to the season. In terms of where the 60-year-old sees himself in the future, he told Mike Chappell...
Veterans Making Seahawks’ Blockbuster Russell Wilson Trade More Lopsided
With only nine weeks of the 2022 season in the books and a lot of football left to play, it's far too early to name a winner from the Russell Wilson blockbuster trade conducted between the Seahawks and Broncos. But halfway through the 2022 season, the deal couldn't possibly look more one-sided in favor of the franchise that jettisoned their nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.
Giants Week 10 Injury Report: Several Players Trending in the Right Direction
The Week 10 injury news for the Giants can best be described as trending in the right direction. Evan Neal (knee) and Daniel Bellinger (eye) are the only Giants whose head coach Brian Daboll didn't expect to practice Wednesday. Receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) continues to trend in the right direction....
