Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
NBC Chicago
How to Watch Seahawks Vs. Buccaneers Week 10: TV Channel, Start Time, Odds
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith doing what Russell Wilson didn’t: Wear Seahawks plays on his wrist. It works
Here’s another reason Geno Smith has been so good, so efficient, so smooth leading the first-place Seahawks: fashion. Yes, what he wears during games matters. Just ask his coach. The day after Smith’s near-flawless finish sparked Seattle’s come-from-behind win at Arizona on Sunday, the 6-3 team’s fourth consecutive victory,...
'He Got Whacked': Seahawks LB to Undergo Surgery, Season Likely Over
While Cullen Gillaspia's season likely comes to an end, the Seattle Seahawks have reason for optimism that a few injured veterans who sat out Sunday's win in Arizona will be back in action in Week 10 as they travel to Germany.
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll knocks Russell Wilson while revealing key to Geno Smith’s success
The Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson but are still 6-3, in first place of the NFC West. This is a
Buccaneers' rookie earns NFC Player of the Week honors after win against Rams
The rookie tied a franchise record in the process of his productive Sunday.
Seahawks-Bucs clash in Munich had truly absurd demand for tickets
The NFL International Series is set to break new ground in Munich, Germany this weekend, as fans flock to watch Seahawks take on the Buccaneers. The NFL International Series is in its 15th season. Over that run, they’ve held games in London, United Kingdom. Five seasons ago, the series started to include games in Mexico. And for the first time, the NFL will host a game in Munich, Germany this Sunday between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Justin Tucker is Instagram Live gold, trolls Saints on flight home
Baltimore Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker completely trolled the New Orleans Saints in the funniest way on his flight home. Baltimore Ravens veteran Justin Tucker proved once again to be more than just a talented NFL player. He had the most hilarious comment about the New Orleans Saints on an Instagram Live video from Marlon Humphrey. Tucker told Humphrey, “You’re going to have me saying something silly like, ‘Racks on racks, smoking on that Saints pack.'”
A Hopkins Moment to Shock You Awake
The fun-loving UW basketball coach puts on another performance.
College football 2022 Week 11 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing
We’re getting down to the nitty-gritty part of the college football season, and last week’s upsets have made the playoff committee’s job even harder in the coming weeks. College football fans, gather around your mobile devices, water coolers, and fencelines – the time for College Football Playoff arguments is officially upon us. This year’s crop of contenders may look very different than years past.
3 standout 2022 signings that should’ve been Lakers
To say that the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling to start the 2022-23 season is an understatement. Los Angeles has not gotten out to the kind of start that it was hoping for and the 2022-23 season might become a lost year before it even gets off the ground. The...
Mariners To Select Prelander Berroa
The Mariners are planning to select right-hander Prelander Berroa onto their 40-man roster, president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto tells reporters (including Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times). The 22-year-old would otherwise be eligible for the Rule 5 draft this winter, and Seattle will keep him away from other clubs by adding him to the 40-man.
