The NFL International Series is set to break new ground in Munich, Germany this weekend, as fans flock to watch Seahawks take on the Buccaneers. The NFL International Series is in its 15th season. Over that run, they’ve held games in London, United Kingdom. Five seasons ago, the series started to include games in Mexico. And for the first time, the NFL will host a game in Munich, Germany this Sunday between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO