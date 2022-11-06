ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?

A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
FanSided

Seahawks-Bucs clash in Munich had truly absurd demand for tickets

The NFL International Series is set to break new ground in Munich, Germany this weekend, as fans flock to watch Seahawks take on the Buccaneers. The NFL International Series is in its 15th season. Over that run, they’ve held games in London, United Kingdom. Five seasons ago, the series started to include games in Mexico. And for the first time, the NFL will host a game in Munich, Germany this Sunday between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Tom Brady is the Wolverine meme admits he still watches the Patriots ‘every week’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady left the Patriots after nearly two decades, but he’s revealed he stays invested in the team. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to steal Tom Brady from the New England Patriots in 2020, his first-ever move in his NFL career. This was exciting for the Bucs but certainly upsetting for the Patriots as the leader and powerhouse for nearly two decades was moving on.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

College football 2022 Week 11 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing

We’re getting down to the nitty-gritty part of the college football season, and last week’s upsets have made the playoff committee’s job even harder in the coming weeks. College football fans, gather around your mobile devices, water coolers, and fencelines – the time for College Football Playoff arguments is officially upon us. This year’s crop of contenders may look very different than years past.
GEORGIA STATE
