Comedian Interrupts Herschel Walker's Campaign Event to Hand Him Condoms
As Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker attempts to bounce back from recent claims that he secretly fathered multiple children and paid a woman to undergo an abortion, some are continuing to draw attention to the claims in unique ways. Case in point: comedian Jason Selvig, who took to the stage at one of the Republican's recent campaign rallies to hand Walker a large roll of condoms.
Barack Obama, in Georgia, calls Herschel Walker a ‘celebrity who wants to be a politician’
COLLEGE PARK, GA – Former President Barack Obama repeatedly took aim at Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia who’s challenging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a crucial battleground state Senate showdown. The former president, making his return to the campaign trail on behalf of fellow Democrats...
Washington Examiner
'Very disturbing to watch': Former RNC chairman blasts Lindsey Graham for Herschel Walker support
Former Republican National Chairman Michael Steele does not believe Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is qualified to be a senator, calling out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) specifically for his support of Walker. During a rally for Walker, Graham said Walker, if elected, will change the entire narrative of the Republican...
How Rich Is Melania Trump?
Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes tweeted that pro-Trump Black singer had 'shackles' on feet
Comments by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for Senate in Wisconsin, have resurfaced in which he expressed contempt for Black conservative voters.
Oops: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's official Facebook page is filled with images insulting the lawmaker as a cavewoman, clown, and 'whore'
It appears the Republican congresswoman did not adjust her Facebook privacy settings to prevent such images from automatically appearing on her page.
Reporter Fired for Questioning Network's Decision to Air Trump Rally
NewsNation, the cable news network ran by Nexstar, has fired Paul Gerke, a New York-based journalist after he questioned the network's "mission" after it broadcast a Donald Trump rally uninterrupted.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0
The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
"I'm bringing in the big guns": Kari Lake hires Trump lawyer as she gears up for election challenges
Republican candidate for Arizona Governor Kari Lake holds up a sledgehammer as she speaks to supporters that are waiting around as ballots continue to be counted during her primary election night gathering at the Double Tree Hotel on August 03, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) The election denialist...
Bill Maher says Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is an 'idiot' on 'a scale almost impossible to parody'
Bill Maher slammed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday. Maher took aim at the candidate's recent scandals including one centered around Walker's former girlfriend's abortion. He also criticized the candidate for a string of false statements he's previously made. Political commentator Bill Maher took a hit at GOP Senate...
Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell
Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
Dr. Oz Rally Sees 'Half the Crowd' Leave as Trump Still Speaking: Reporter
A special appearance by former President Donald Trump appeared to have the opposite of its intended effect at a recent midterm campaign event in Pennsylvania for the likes of Dr. Mehmet Oz and others. Oz, best known as a medical television host, is currently running for an open U.S. Senate...
Stephen Colbert Taunts Donald Trump With 2 Things About Barack Obama He'll 'Never Have'
"The Late Show" comedian riffed on a rally exchange involving Obama.
This Democratic leader just broke the first rule of politics
Rule No. 1 of politics goes like this: Don't compare anything to Nazi Germany. Just don't.
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
Don Lemon Reveals His Thoughts on CNN's New CEO
In preparing for his new CNN show, “CNN This Morning,” which debuts on November 1 on the cable news network, Don Lemon has spoken out about his thoughts on the network’s new management, namely new CNN CEO Chris Licht.
