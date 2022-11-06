Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
impak Ratings Acquires Exerica, a London-based Fintech Data Extraction Firm
Impak Ratings, an impact analysis, and ratings Fintech, acquires 100% of London-based Exerica’s assets to expand its AI capabilities. Exerica’s entire team will be “integrated into impak’s production processes along with its proprietary AI data extraction and contextualization software.” This will “increase production capacity for impak’s high-quality impact assessments, including its entry-level SDG Alignment and SFDR products, now available as Freemium offerings.”
HSBC, Marketnode, UOB to Work on Digital Issuance of Wealth Products
HSBC is pleased to partner with Marketnode, a SGX Group and Temasek joint venture and digital markets infrastructure operator, and UOB in order “to pilot fully digital issuance of wealth management products as part of a Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)-led collaboration on asset tokenisation, Project Guardian.”. Announced by...
Upstream Reports Two New Digital Security Listings
Digital securities exchange Upstream, part of MERJ, has announced two new digital securities on its exchange which are cross-listed on OTC Markets. Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) has announced that it has started the application process to dual-list its shares on Upstream. As well today, iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) has decided...
Fintech Adyen, Teamwork Commerce to Provide Integrated Payments for Retailers
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), which claims to be the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, recently announced a partnership with Teamwork Commerce, a mobile POS and OMS omnichannel retail solution, in the U.S. and Europe. Integrating Adyen’s technology and Teamwork’s cloud-based mobile POS solution will simplify payments for...
CaixaBank Research Introduces “Real-Time Economics” Portal to Monitor Economy
CaixaBank Research, the Research Service of CaixaBank, has launched its “Real-Time Economics” website, which is described as “the most complete initiative of its kind in the world, offering quality information practically in real time on the country’s economic reality.”. The company’s Research Service is “making available...
More Shade: Binance CEO Criticizes Use of FTT as Collateral
The dust has yet to settle, and the deal has not yet closed, but Binance’s rapid acquisition of FTX following a liquidity crunch is questioning the entire crypto ecosystem. Just last week, FTX appeared to be Teflon against any attacks lobbed against the digital asset industry. But following an article in Coindesk that questioned its operations and FTX’s relationship with Alameda – a trading platform owned by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, things moved quickly and in a bad direction.
New Era of Online Risks Calls for Innovative Approach to Cyber Insurance, According to Swiss Re
The cyber risk landscape is “rapidly evolving,” with cyberattacks increasing in severity and sophistication. Hackers now “use triple extortion techniques and ransomware-as-a-service has lowered entry barriers for cybercriminals.” In addition, increased digitalization of critical infrastructure has made it “more vulnerable to cyber threats – with the potential for systemic fallout should a cyberattack interrupt the provision of clean water, energy or internet services for an extended period of time.” This new risk era “requires a different approach to cyber insurance,” a new Swiss Re Institute study suggests.
Funding Portal Mainvest Looks to Raise up to $1.235 Million on Republic
Mainvest, a FINRA-regulated Funding Portal, is looking to raise money on another funding portal – Republic. Mainvest is a securities platform that aims to provide access to capital for “main street” type firms. According to the offering page on Republic, Mainvest is looking to raise up to...
Zurich Insurance Group Introduces API Marketplace Zurich eXchange
Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) has launched Zurich eXchange, a newly created global API marketplace that “brings together the best services from across the Zurich Group, enabling faster integration and more efficient collaboration throughout the company and with customers and partners.”. The move “marks the next chapter of Zurich’s digital...
Crypto exchange Kraken not affected by recent FTX news in 'any material way'
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said on Thursday it was not affected by the recent FTX news "in any material way," and that it had no exposure to FTX Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda Research.
StartEngine Claims Top Spot Through Q3
While Wefunder has listed more securities crowdfunding offers, StartEngine has raised more money during the first nine months of 2022, according to data compiled by KingsCrowd. While it was not immediately apparent if the numbers included Reg D offerings, both platforms are active in the Reg CF and Reg A+...
SeedBlink Gains ECSPR Approval to Provide Pan-European Investment
Has been approved to provide investment crowdfunding across all EU member states. SeedBlink joins a handful of other platforms able to sell securities under ECSPR (European Crowdfunding Services Providers Regulation). SeedBlink noted that it is the first CEE country to be authorized under the relatively new rules. The company sought and received a regulatory license from the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).
Quona Capital Announces New Fintech Venture Fund, Raises $332 Million
Quona Capital has announced a new Fintech venture fund which has raised $332 million to “accelerate financial inclusion investments in emerging markets.”. Quona Capital was established as an independent venture capital firm in 2015 by co-founding managing partners Monica Brand Engel, Jonathan Whittle, and Ganesh Rengaswamy. According to the...
Binance to Exit FTT Position, Gained from FTX Investment, Throws Shade at Competitor
Chengpeng “CZ” Zhou, CEO and founder of Binance, has thrown some shade at competitor FTX announcing via Twitter it will be exiting its holdings of FTT, the native token of FTX, “due to recent revelations.” The revelations were not disclosed. CZ further stated that their liquidation...
Phillip Shoemaker: CEO at Identity.com Comments on SEC Claim that Ethereum Transactions are Under US Jurisdiction
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is now making the claim that all ETH transactions fall under U.S. jurisdiction due to the network’s high concentration of nodes within the country. If this claim is found to be accurate, we will very soon see a mandate for all businesses...
Insurtech Glow Raises $22.5 Million Series A
“Digital insurance agency” Glow has raised $22.5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Cota Capital, with AV8 Ventures, Markd, Startup Venture Capital, Maiden Re, and more participating in the round. Glow is an Insurtech that aims to automate the insurance process for SMEs. The funding...
Coinmetro to Expand Operations into US, Europe with €7M Funding
One of Europe’s “fastest-growing” digital currency exchanges Coinmetro has closed an interim funding round of EUR 7million, “valuing the company at EUR 180million.”. The “community-driven” exchange claims it has become “a go-to platform for jaded customers from some of the more established cryptocurrency platforms, with a customer-first strategy that drove 300% growth in the US last year off the back of seed investment.”
UBS AG Launches Digital Bond that’s Publicly Traded on Blockchain-based Exchanges
UBS AG (SWX: UBSG) recently priced its inaugural senior unsecured digital bond, “a 375 million Swiss franc-denominated three-year bond with 2.33% coupon (ISIN: CH1228837865).”. The digital bond has “the same instrument structure, legal status and rating as a traditional UBS AG senior unsecured note but is the first ever...
Payment Service Provider Computop Delivers POS Alternative with Cloud POS Interface
Global payment service provider, Computop, has announced the launch of its new Cloud POS Interface, a solution that will “allow retailers to operate card terminals from any web-based ERP, store, or POS system through the Computop Paygate.”. Suited for physical stores and operations with multiple locations or checkout points,...
Bursa Malaysia, London Stock Exchange Group to Expand ESG Collaboration
Bursa Malaysia Berhad and the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in order “to expand the ESG collaboration between the two exchanges as well as explore new areas of opportunity.”. Under the MoU terms, Bursa Malaysia and FTSE Russell, LSEG’s global multi asset index...
