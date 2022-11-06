Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 7, 2022, that enforcement agents arrested four Simmesport, Louisiana persons on October 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes for alleged commercial fishing infractions. Allen P. Kimble,...
CRIME STOPPERS: Officials working to identify person accused of stealing truck from LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU police are trying to identify a person who allegedly stole a work truck from campus, according to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers. The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday, Nov. 2. According to Crime Stoppers, the stolen vehicle was later recovered damaged at a nearby...
Louisiana crash claims the life of 57-year-old motorcyclist
Norco woman loses life in fatal motorcycle crash in Tangipahoa Parish.
KTEN.com
Most Dangerous Roads in Baton Rouge
Originally Posted On: https://www.dudleydebosier.com/most-dangerous-roads-in-baton-rouge/. If you’re local to Baton Rouge, you’ve likely become familiar with the city’s traffic. In fact, Baton Rouge traffic is the fourth WORST in the United States, behind Los Angeles, New York and Miami only, according to a traffic index ranking by TomTom, an electronics company.
kalb.com
4 from Simmesport accused of commercial fishing violations
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Four people from Simmesport have been accused of committing commercial fishing violations on Oct. 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the following individuals were arrested:. Allen P. Kimble, 56, for filing or maintaining false public records...
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash While Trying to Pass Another Vehicle on LA 19
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash While Trying to Pass Another Vehicle on LA 19. Louisiana – On November 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 10 in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana, soon before 4:00 a.m. Brandon Martin, 36, of Holden, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
brproud.com
Convicted felon arrested in Baton Rouge after fentanyl, gun, marijuana and more seized during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop last week in the 11000 block of N Harrells Ferry Rd. A Dodge Avenger driven by Jimmy Veal, 32, of Baton Rouge, was stopped due to alleged traffic violations. As Veal...
brproud.com
LSU PD arrests Alabama man after allegedly finding marijuana inside crashed vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Alabama man was arrested by the LSU Police Department only hours after the LSU Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide, 32-31. LSU PD responded to a call around 1 a.m. on Sunday, November 6. The call was about a “wreck reported on Alaska St....
brproud.com
Correctional officer arrested for alleged smuggling in Ascension Parish Jail
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a former corrections officer Thursday after he allegedly brought contraband into the jail after only four months on the job. Deputies launched an investigation after learning Adam Sylve brought contraband into the jail at least four separate...
brproud.com
BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish man killed after vehicle goes airborne on Tuesday morning
ETHEL, La. (BRPROUD) – Brandon Martin, 36, of Holden, was killed in an early morning crash on Tuesday, November 8. The deadly crash happened on LA 19 south around 4 a.m. The 2015 Audi sedan driven by Martin was the only vehicle involved in the crash. According to the...
ELECTION 2022: East Baton Rouge Parish School Board
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All nine seats of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board were up for grabs but only a few of the races didn’t involve an incumbent. NOTE: (I) BEFORE name indicates incumbent. (I) AFTER name means Independent. DISTRICT 1:. (I) Mark Bellue (R): 5,986...
brproud.com
Prairieville man arrested after K-9 uncovers drugs during traffic stop
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop over the weekend. The deputy allegedly saw Dennis Pena Molizone, 40, of Prairieville, commit a traffic violation. Molizone was asked some questions and “during the interview, the deputy noted several factors consistent...
LPD: Man shot in attempted homicide
Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting in progress Monday evening.
theadvocate.com
12-year-old charged with four counts of terrorizing in St. Martin school threats
A 12-year-old male student from Cecilia Junior High School has been arrested and charged with terrorizing related to school threats, according to a statement from St. Martin Parish Sheriff Beckett Breaux. Threats were made Oct. 3 on Instagram regarding Cecilia Sr. High School and Cecilia Junior High School, Breaux said...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials have determined that the death of a 1-year-old child on Halloween night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was due to a fentanyl overdose. This is at least the second fentanyl-related death of a young child in the capital this year and will likely result in further demands for reform in […]
brproud.com
Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lafayette businessman charged with one count felony theft
A Lafayette businessman has been charged with one count of felony theft, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office
theadvocate.com
Happy's Irish Pub faces hearing in first noise enforcement by Baton Rouge alcohol board
A conflict over the noise from one of downtown Baton Rouge’s most popular bars will serve as the test case for more-aggressive enforcement of the parish’s noise ordinance by officers who regulate the sale and consumption of alcohol. The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold a public hearing...
stmarynow.com
Franklin man arrested in Patterson hit and run
A Franklin man faces an attempted murder charge after a Saturday hit-and-run incident sent a woman to the hospital, Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan said. Another injury resulted from an unrelated pedestrian incident Sunday in Bayou Vista. In the Patterson case, Deric Jenkins, 59, Eagle Street, Franklin, was arrested at...
