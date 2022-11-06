ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Keene State College student injured in fall from building

KEENE, N.H. — Keene State College is in the early stages of an investigation into how a student fell multiple stories, leaving him with serious injuries. College officials said they are trying to figure out what led to the fall that left the student hospitalized with a head injury.
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
SALEM, NH
WCAX

Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one man is dead following a shooting and car crash in Rutland City Monday. It happened near the intersection of State Street and Cleveland Avenue around 4 p.m. The Rutland City Police say they responded to the area and found a car that crashed...
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Vermont man faces DUI #4 after crashing into motorcyclist

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man will be charged with his fourth DUI after a suspected blown tire led to a crash on Sunday, injuring a man on a motorcycle. Vermont State Police say Danny Main, 35, of Shaftsbury, was driving on Route 7 in Pownal around 9:30 a.m. when his tire reportedly blew, causing him to cross the center line and hit a man on a motorcycle.
POWNAL, VT
WMUR.com

Man hospitalized after rollover crash on Route 103 in Newbury

NEWBURY, N.H. — An early Saturday morning crash in Newbury ended with a man in the hospital. Newbury Fire Rescue said first responders were dispatched at 2 a.m. Saturday to a vehicle rollover on Route 103 near Birch Grove Road. The car rolled down a steep embankment and came...
NEWBURY, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Man charged in connection with Nov. 1 alleged assault on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, NH – On November 9, 2022, Manchester Police arrested a city man in connection with an assault that took place earlier this month. Derek King, 25, of Manchester, who was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, and 1 count of attempted first-degree assault. On November 1, 2022,...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Man dead after rollover crash in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — A 22-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Nashua, police said. Nashua police told News 9 it happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Main Dunstable Road, by the intersection of Rene Drive. The driver was pronounced dead shortly thereafter...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Nashua, N.H.

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police said a person was struck by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday morning. Officials are investigating what they called a pedestrian accident in which one person was hit by a car on Amherst Street at 8:30 a.m. The person was taken to the hospital...
NASHUA, NH
franklincountynow.com

Vehicle Crashes Into Ravine, One Injured

(Colrain, MA) Tuesday evening at approximately 5:45 p.m. a vehicle crashed on Route 112 in Colrain, minutes from the Vermont border. The Honda Accord was reportedly traveling at speeds of 60-70 miles per hour according to Heath Fire Chief Nicholas Anzuoni when it crashed into guardrail and rolled down the embankment. The driver said that he fell asleep at the wheel.
COLRAIN, MA
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy