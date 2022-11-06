Read full article on original website
Keene State College student injured in fall from building
KEENE, N.H. — Keene State College is in the early stages of an investigation into how a student fell multiple stories, leaving him with serious injuries. College officials said they are trying to figure out what led to the fall that left the student hospitalized with a head injury.
Brattleboro Union High School fires principal without explanation
Windham Southeast School District leaders dismissed Steve Perrin seven months after placing him on paid leave from his $120,000-a-year position. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro Union High School fires principal without explanation.
Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park
SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
Salisbury man arrested after allegedly carjacking elder in Burlington hospital parking lot
A Salisbury man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly carjacking a person 65 or older in a Burlington hospital parking lot. Joshua Horvitz, 33, of Salisbury was arrested in Hudson, N.H. this afternoon after allegedly assaulting and carjacking an elder at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington several hours earlier.
Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one man is dead following a shooting and car crash in Rutland City Monday. It happened near the intersection of State Street and Cleveland Avenue around 4 p.m. The Rutland City Police say they responded to the area and found a car that crashed...
Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland
A 26-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, was killed after he was shot and then crashed his vehicle, according to a press release from state police Tuesday evening. Read the story on VTDigger here: State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland.
In Springfield, a Mom Fights to Send Her Son With Disabilities Back to School
Every day, when 10-year-old Maurice wakes up, his mother, Lauren, sings him the 1960s pop song “Good Morning Starshine.” She asks him if he slept well, hugs and kisses him, and gives him his morning medicine. Every night, before Maurice goes to bed, Lauren tells him how strong,...
Andover Man Busted For Going 107 On New Hampshire Highway With Baby On Board
A Massachusetts man was caught going well over the speed limit while driving through New Hampshire with a woman and child in the car, authorities said. Police noticed a white sedan traveling at 107 miles per hour on I-93 in Bow, NH, on Saturday, Nov, 5, according to New Hampshire State Police on Twitter.
Vermont man faces DUI #4 after crashing into motorcyclist
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man will be charged with his fourth DUI after a suspected blown tire led to a crash on Sunday, injuring a man on a motorcycle. Vermont State Police say Danny Main, 35, of Shaftsbury, was driving on Route 7 in Pownal around 9:30 a.m. when his tire reportedly blew, causing him to cross the center line and hit a man on a motorcycle.
Driver accused of driving wrong way, causing crashes on Everett Turnpike; motorcyclist seriously hurt
NASHUA, N.H. — A drivertraveling the wrong way on the Everett Turnpike on Sunday night in Nashua led to a multi-vehicle crash, New Hamphire State Police said. The driver, who was identified as Dilceneia Mezabarba, 51, of Nashua, was charged with aggravated DWI and reckless conduct, police said. Police...
Merrimack woman killed in single tractor-trailer unit crash in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, NH — A 62-year old woman was killed in a tractor-trailer unit crash in New Hampshire early Monday morning. A little before 1:30 a.m. Monday, Manchester police said they were called to the area of 2604 Brown Avenue for a report of a single tractor trailer crash. Upon...
Man hospitalized after rollover crash on Route 103 in Newbury
NEWBURY, N.H. — An early Saturday morning crash in Newbury ended with a man in the hospital. Newbury Fire Rescue said first responders were dispatched at 2 a.m. Saturday to a vehicle rollover on Route 103 near Birch Grove Road. The car rolled down a steep embankment and came...
Police investigating fatal crash on Brown Avenue after truck crashes into tree
MANCHESTER, NH – A Merrimack woman died early Monday morning after a truck she was driving on Brown Avenue crashed into a tree. On Monday morning at approximately 1:29 a.m. police were dispatched to the area of 2604 Brown Ave. for a report of a single tractor-trailer unit crash.
Man charged in connection with Nov. 1 alleged assault on Elm Street
MANCHESTER, NH – On November 9, 2022, Manchester Police arrested a city man in connection with an assault that took place earlier this month. Derek King, 25, of Manchester, who was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, and 1 count of attempted first-degree assault. On November 1, 2022,...
Man dead after rollover crash in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — A 22-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Nashua, police said. Nashua police told News 9 it happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Main Dunstable Road, by the intersection of Rene Drive. The driver was pronounced dead shortly thereafter...
Pedestrian struck by car in Nashua, N.H.
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police said a person was struck by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday morning. Officials are investigating what they called a pedestrian accident in which one person was hit by a car on Amherst Street at 8:30 a.m. The person was taken to the hospital...
Vehicle Crashes Into Ravine, One Injured
(Colrain, MA) Tuesday evening at approximately 5:45 p.m. a vehicle crashed on Route 112 in Colrain, minutes from the Vermont border. The Honda Accord was reportedly traveling at speeds of 60-70 miles per hour according to Heath Fire Chief Nicholas Anzuoni when it crashed into guardrail and rolled down the embankment. The driver said that he fell asleep at the wheel.
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
‘Terrified’: Vermont woman attacked by bear saved by flashlight
WINHALL, Vt. — A Vermont woman was attacked by a bear after her dog chased a cub up a tree, angering the protective mother. Sarah Dietl, 43, of Winhall, needed 15 staples in her scalp and suffered from “a mangled” hand, cuts on her face and a gash in her side, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.
