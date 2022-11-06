ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York

The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Schenectady County Declares Code Blue

County Urges Residents to Prepare for Cold Temperatures. Schenectady County declared it’s first Code Blue for the 2022-2023 winter season. The Code Blue order is in effect tonight through 8am tomorrow, Thursday November 10, as temperatures are forecasted to be below freezing. When a Code Blue is declared, the...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
New NEXUS Sports Center Opening to Full House on Friday

The new NEXUS sports complex in Utica will open to the public on Friday and new staff members will have to be ready to hit the ground running. Some 30 teams will be competing in a youth hockey tournament Friday through Sunday. "These are families that will be staying in...
UTICA, NY
Popular Local Burger Joint Opening 3rd Capital Region Location

A local burger chain is putting the finishing touches on its third Capital Region restaurant. When it comes to burger joints we have a wealth of options here in the Capital Region. We have every imaginable chain - Five Guys, Smashburger, and Elevation just to name of few. All of them are worthy of tasty burger praise, but it is always this burger lover's preference to sample some local flavor.
ALBANY, NY
Utica’s Nexus Center Will Host Two Of The Areas Most Iconic Brands

We are just weeks away from the grand opening of the Nexus Center, the newest sports tournament destination here in Utica, New York. On top of the anticipated state-of-the-art facilities for sports, events and more, two things are opening inside that you may not know about. Two of the most impactful brands in the Utica area will be featured with spaces of there own.
UTICA, NY
Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures

Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
UTICA, NY
People Are Selling Those Bizarre Ulster County “I Voted” Stickers on eBay

Several months ago, an Ulster County student named Hudson Rowan went viral for his unusual "I Voted" sticker, which won a design contest by a landslide. Now that the 2022 Midterm Elections are actually here and voters are getting the sticker, enthusiasm for Rowan's trippy design has been renewed... So much so, that people are actually listing the sticker on eBay. And they're getting bids.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Two Capital Region Powerball tickets win $50k third prize

It’s not the big $2.04 billion prize, but two Powerball players in the Capital Region have something to celebrate. Two tickets sold at Stewart’s Shops in Clifton Park and Cobleskill won third prize, for $50,000 each. The tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers were...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Main Street in Oneonta closed Tuesday night

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Main Street in Oneonta will be closed Tuesday, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, due to a hydrant replacement. When water is turned back on, residents in the area may experience a change in water color or pressure. This is a common but not permanent problem and should not worry anyone. The city suggests you simply run your faucet for a few minutes until the water looks normal.
ONEONTA, NY
