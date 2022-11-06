Read full article on original website
Move Over I Love NY, There’s a New Sign in Town
Move over "I ❤️ NY," there's a new sign in town. Have you seen it in Utica yet?. All across the Empire State you can find the I ❤️ NY signs. There's one at the welcome center when you enter New York. Photo Hot Spots. The...
Get Tickets For Thomas Rhett & Cole Swindell in Albany Before They Go On Sale
You now have an exclusive chance to get your tickets a day ahead of everyone else. Thomas Rhett is excited to be launching yet another jam-packed headlining tour, this one coming in the second half of 2023. The Home Team Tour will kick-off in May, just months after wrapping up his Bring The Bar To You tour wraps up in Canada.
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York
The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
Schenectady County Declares Code Blue
County Urges Residents to Prepare for Cold Temperatures. Schenectady County declared it’s first Code Blue for the 2022-2023 winter season. The Code Blue order is in effect tonight through 8am tomorrow, Thursday November 10, as temperatures are forecasted to be below freezing. When a Code Blue is declared, the...
Despondent Hunter Goes Missing! Found and Rescued from NY Fire!
Halloween is a night for fright and fantasy but this Halloween things turned genuinely scary for more than one New York family. What started out as a hunting trip ended up as a search and rescue mission but not before a house burned to the ground. Before we get into...
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
New NEXUS Sports Center Opening to Full House on Friday
The new NEXUS sports complex in Utica will open to the public on Friday and new staff members will have to be ready to hit the ground running. Some 30 teams will be competing in a youth hockey tournament Friday through Sunday. "These are families that will be staying in...
There’s BBQ, Then There’s Utica BBQ, A New Restaurant in Class All Its Own
There's BBQ. Then there's Utica BBQ, a new restaurant that's in a class all its own. Chance Borawski is the man behind the latest restaurant in Central New York. He has transformed the former Boneyard BBQ location in Utica, fulfilling a lifelong dream of offering top-quality food in a rustic hometown bar atmosphere.
It’s Almost Time! Route 8 Bridge Exits Are Opening Sooner Than Expected
Your commute is about to get much shorter thanks to these exits finally reopening. Construction is soon coming to a close on the State Route 8 bridge over State Routes 5 & 12 in New Hartford. Central New Yorkers are finally getting the answers they've been asking for almost two years.
Popular Local Burger Joint Opening 3rd Capital Region Location
A local burger chain is putting the finishing touches on its third Capital Region restaurant. When it comes to burger joints we have a wealth of options here in the Capital Region. We have every imaginable chain - Five Guys, Smashburger, and Elevation just to name of few. All of them are worthy of tasty burger praise, but it is always this burger lover's preference to sample some local flavor.
Utica’s Nexus Center Will Host Two Of The Areas Most Iconic Brands
We are just weeks away from the grand opening of the Nexus Center, the newest sports tournament destination here in Utica, New York. On top of the anticipated state-of-the-art facilities for sports, events and more, two things are opening inside that you may not know about. Two of the most impactful brands in the Utica area will be featured with spaces of there own.
Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures
Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
People Are Selling Those Bizarre Ulster County “I Voted” Stickers on eBay
Several months ago, an Ulster County student named Hudson Rowan went viral for his unusual "I Voted" sticker, which won a design contest by a landslide. Now that the 2022 Midterm Elections are actually here and voters are getting the sticker, enthusiasm for Rowan's trippy design has been renewed... So much so, that people are actually listing the sticker on eBay. And they're getting bids.
518 Donuts celebrates new location with grand opening
518 Donuts a local donut shop is celebrating the grand opening of its Troy location on November 12. This is the second location for 518 Donuts.
This Is The Least Populated County In New York State
Funny how your take on life changes as you age. I grew up in the country. Since we were so far from town, I rarely got out of our rural home area. I couldn't wait to turn 18 and move out. I did just that and immediately moved to the city.
Eat for Free! Meals & Deals For Veterans Day in CNY
Veterans Day is a federal holiday to honor our men and women who risk their lives to protect our freedom. This year a number of businesses and organizations are offering free meals and deals to say thank you. Here is a list of places in Central New York honoring not...
Two Capital Region Powerball tickets win $50k third prize
It’s not the big $2.04 billion prize, but two Powerball players in the Capital Region have something to celebrate. Two tickets sold at Stewart’s Shops in Clifton Park and Cobleskill won third prize, for $50,000 each. The tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers were...
Main Street in Oneonta closed Tuesday night
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Main Street in Oneonta will be closed Tuesday, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, due to a hydrant replacement. When water is turned back on, residents in the area may experience a change in water color or pressure. This is a common but not permanent problem and should not worry anyone. The city suggests you simply run your faucet for a few minutes until the water looks normal.
Herkimer Originals Basketball Home Season Opener Set for Notre Dame
The Herkimer Originals are opening their season inside the Utica Notre Dame gymnasium on Saturday night and it's Healthcare Appreciation night. Healthcare workers with a valid identification get in free to the game that starts at 7 PM. The Herkimer OG's, who are coming off a 100-97 victory over Springfield...
NYS Troopers look for suspects using stolen credit cards in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Troopers at Margaretville are seeking assistance from the public after months of no leads on suspects who stole credit cards and used them at a Walmart in Oneonta. On January 30, a victim reported their vehicles window was smashed while parked at Robinson Terrace in Stamford. Troopers learned […]
