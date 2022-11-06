ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ssrnews.com

Nearly 75,000 Santa Rosa Voters Send Clear Signal

Santa Rosa County voters stood in long lines yesterday to cast their vote in the 2022 midterms. Records show that 74,918 votes were counted, which is a 51.37% turnout for the 146,327 active registered voters, including 24,477 Democrat, 86,594 Republican and 35,253 other. By comparison, 76,206 Santa Rosa County voters...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
wuwf.org

Election 2022: Live results

Myra Van Hoose- D Escambia County School Board District 2:. This referendum asks Escambia County whether to vote on whether to extend a 10-year property tax exemption aimed at recruitment of new businesses and expansion of existing ones. YES. NO. Pensacola City Council District 2:. Charles Bare Winner. Charletha Powell.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Wagner defeats Braden to win Destin mayoral race

DESTIN, Fla. -- Bobby Wagner defeated Rodney Braden Tuesday in the Destin mayoral race. Wagner, 28, has been a city council member for the past year. Braden had been a council member for the past eight. “Staring this campaign, I thought I knew what this city needed," Wagner said. "After...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa Co. substitute teacher charged for inappropriately texting student: SRCSO reports

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A substitute teacher at a Santa Rosa County School is behind bars after allegedly having inappropriate conversations with a 16-year-old student, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. John William Kapolczynski, 46, was charged with obscene communication, public order crimes and a sex offense on Nov. 4. On […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Lindsay defeats Johnson, Stillings to remain Mayor of Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Heather Lindsay will remain Milton's mayor. Lindsay defeated Mary Johnson and Dan Stillings Tuesday night in the race for Milton mayor. Lindsay says her focus would be revitalizing Stewart Street in Downtown Milton. Lindsay was the first woman to be elected Milton's mayor back in 2018. She...
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Pensacola city playground equipment not inclusive, says councilmember

PENSACOLA, Fla -- The purchase of nearly $170,000 in city playground equipment is in question. Pensacola city council members will vote on a resolution Thursday night to authorize reallocating LOST IV funding for Belvedere, Fairchild, Granada Subdivision Park, and Pintado Parks' playground equipment to go to East Gate, Lions Park, and Lamanca Square Parks.
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Nov. 6-12

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — U.S. 98 at Hurlburt Field Main Gate Traffic Shift and Road...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Troopers identify 3 killed in crash in Escambia County, Alabama

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- The three people killed in Sunday's head-on collision in Escambia County, Alabama, have been identified. The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Highway 31 near mile marker 58 in Flomaton. The victims are:. Shannon Lucas, 48, of Flomaton. Christopher Bell, 41, of Flomaton. Alfreco Lett, 50,...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL

