Escambia County Supervisor of Elections details what to expect at the polls
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Supervisor of Elections office is reminding voters of everything they need to know before going to the polls Tuesday. Just shy of 150,000 voters have cast their ballot early across Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties. But while that number's high, there's still...
Okaloosa County reports 31% Early Voter turnout before General Election
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The polls open at 7 a.m. for the November 8 General Election. There are 7 local races in Okaloosa County Florida. State Senator District 1: Precincts 1-4, 9, 12, 13 as well as parts of 5, 6, and 11. Doug Braxton Charlie Nichols State Senator District 2: Precincts 7, 8, […]
Nearly 75,000 Santa Rosa Voters Send Clear Signal
Santa Rosa County voters stood in long lines yesterday to cast their vote in the 2022 midterms. Records show that 74,918 votes were counted, which is a 51.37% turnout for the 146,327 active registered voters, including 24,477 Democrat, 86,594 Republican and 35,253 other. By comparison, 76,206 Santa Rosa County voters...
Paul Fetsko defeats Ray Guillory in Escambia County District 2 School Board race
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Incumbent Paul Fetsko defeated Ray Guillory Tuesday night in the race for the Escambia County District 2 School Board seat. Fetsko defeated Guillory in the 2018 election with just over 55% of the votes. Fetsko won 60% of the vote when the race was called Tuesday...
Unofficial results coming in: Destin Mayor, North Okaloosa Fire District Impact Fee
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2022 General Election hosted a number of local races in Okaloosa County. The Crestview City Council Precinct 1: Parts of Okaloosa Co. precincts 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 45, 52 Joe Blocker Shannon D. Hayes Thara M. Larkins The City of Destin Mayor Race: Precincts 20, 35, 44, 50 […]
Mobile Co. has low voter turnout; people want to see more after elections
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As the midterm elections are set for tomorrow Nov. 8, Alabama may not see a larger voter turnout, and registered voters want to know why. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, 289,743 were registered as active voters in Mobile County, out of that number only 25,961 people voted which […]
Election 2022: Live results
Myra Van Hoose- D Escambia County School Board District 2:. This referendum asks Escambia County whether to vote on whether to extend a 10-year property tax exemption aimed at recruitment of new businesses and expansion of existing ones. YES. NO. Pensacola City Council District 2:. Charles Bare Winner. Charletha Powell.
GOP looks to flip solid Democratic State Senate seat in Mobile/Baldwin
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama State Senate district that spans Mobile and Baldwin Counties may be one of the few close races on the ballot today. A longtime incumbent Democrat faces a challenge from a conservative activist. Vivian Davis Figures has held this seat for more than 20 years. It’s a solidly democratic area […]
Wagner defeats Braden to win Destin mayoral race
DESTIN, Fla. -- Bobby Wagner defeated Rodney Braden Tuesday in the Destin mayoral race. Wagner, 28, has been a city council member for the past year. Braden had been a council member for the past eight. “Staring this campaign, I thought I knew what this city needed," Wagner said. "After...
Santa Rosa County leaders bury time capsule to be opened in 50 years
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners held a time capsule dedication Wednesday at the Santa Rosa County Courthouse in Milton. The ceremony took place at 10:30 a.m. "We're excited to dedicate a time capsule that will be opened 50 years from now," said...
Substitute teacher at Navarre HS charged for inappropriate relationship with student
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A substitute teacher working at Navarre High School is charged for an alleged inappropriate relationship with an underage female student. John Kapolczynski, 46, was arrested last Friday and charged with:. obscene communication. use of a two-way device to commit felony. sexual offense - authoritative figure...
Santa Rosa Co. substitute teacher charged for inappropriately texting student: SRCSO reports
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A substitute teacher at a Santa Rosa County School is behind bars after allegedly having inappropriate conversations with a 16-year-old student, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. John William Kapolczynski, 46, was charged with obscene communication, public order crimes and a sex offense on Nov. 4. On […]
UPDATE: Man no longer wanted for questioning in fatal Escambia County stabbing
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- 61-year-old Cornelius Williams is no longer wanted for questioning. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 61-year-old man is wanted for questioning in a homicide that occurred in Escambia County in October. Deputies are trying to locate Cornelius Dudley Williams for questioning only. The homicide took place on...
Lindsay defeats Johnson, Stillings to remain Mayor of Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Heather Lindsay will remain Milton's mayor. Lindsay defeated Mary Johnson and Dan Stillings Tuesday night in the race for Milton mayor. Lindsay says her focus would be revitalizing Stewart Street in Downtown Milton. Lindsay was the first woman to be elected Milton's mayor back in 2018. She...
Pensacola city playground equipment not inclusive, says councilmember
PENSACOLA, Fla -- The purchase of nearly $170,000 in city playground equipment is in question. Pensacola city council members will vote on a resolution Thursday night to authorize reallocating LOST IV funding for Belvedere, Fairchild, Granada Subdivision Park, and Pintado Parks' playground equipment to go to East Gate, Lions Park, and Lamanca Square Parks.
Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre
NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning on Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre. According to the SRCSO, deputies responded to the home on 2075 Pine Ranch Dr., regarding the reported shooting and contacted the homeowner, who had reportedly fired the weapon. After […]
Report of alleged Gulf Shores shooting had social media abuzz
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – An alarming social media reaction to the call of a shooting in Gulf Shores at the Traditions apartment set off some frightened messages on Monday, Nov. 7. “For the last hour there has been 12 police cars, ladder truck, sheriff, ambulance and...
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Nov. 6-12
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — U.S. 98 at Hurlburt Field Main Gate Traffic Shift and Road...
Escambia County woman looking for help after a fire at Moorings Apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two apartments are damaged and one is deemed a total loss after an apartment fire on the 8400-block of Old Spanish Trail Road. “I walked through my door and everything was on fire. I was trying to run and go get my purse and some of my daughters stuff, and […]
Troopers identify 3 killed in crash in Escambia County, Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- The three people killed in Sunday's head-on collision in Escambia County, Alabama, have been identified. The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Highway 31 near mile marker 58 in Flomaton. The victims are:. Shannon Lucas, 48, of Flomaton. Christopher Bell, 41, of Flomaton. Alfreco Lett, 50,...
