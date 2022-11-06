Senior and junior girls competed in the 30th annual powderpuff game for Plum Senior High School, with the seniors pulling away to win 20-0. In the defensive battle, the senior girls scored the first touchdown with approximately three minutes left in the first half on a run by Mia Matolcsy. It was the only score for most of the game, as the last two were scored in the fourth quarter. Those two were also runs, this time by Emily Kvortek and Kendall James. Dannika Susko made two of three extra-point attempts.

PLUM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO