After making statement with playoff win, Ligonier Valley runs into powerful Beaver Falls
Ligonier Valley celebrated its first WPIAL playoff win last Friday night — on the bus ride home. It was loud. It was a good time. The bus was rocking as it pulled out of the parking lot at Offutt Field in Greensburg and made its way eastbound on Route 30.
Alle-Kiski Valley athletes join in national signing day
Levi Hansen hopes to swim like a king in the Queen City. The Kiski Area senior turned a verbal commitment to the Cincinnati men’s swim team into a signed, sealed and delivered promise Wednesday morning during the first day of the National Letter of Intent signing period for every Division I and II sport but football.
Trib 10: Power rankings set for shakeup after 2nd week of playoffs
Besides one cat exchange, the district power structure remained unchanged through opening night of the WPIAL football playoffs. Expect things to be different after night two of the postseason. There is only one head-to-head matchup as McKeesport visits Armstrong in a Class 4A quarterfinal clash of styles; however, there are...
Freeport rested, ready for WPIAL quarterfinal matchup with dangerous West Mifflin team
54-28. Veteran Yellowjackets coach John Gaillot had several practices during the bye week designed to keep his team sharp. “We had some hitting drills to keep our shoulders loose for three days,” Gaillot said. “I liked the effort they gave, and they got the weekend off.”. Freeport...
Mt. Pleasant girls soccer tops Bedford to earn 1st PIAA win in school history
JOHNSTOWN — Maddie Barrick could see the ball come to her. She could see the ball go into the net. And she could see her team celebrate its first-ever win in the state playoffs. About a month ago, the Mt. Pleasant sophomore midfielder could barely see at all. She...
Westmoreland County campus clippings: UPG women's soccer wins AMCC title
Scoring on a trio of set pieces, the Pitt-Greensburg women’s soccer team became conference champions for the second time in three years. UPG defeated Penn State Behrend in overtime, 3-2, to claim the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference title. The Bobcats (15-3-1, 7-0) receive an automatic bid into the NCAA...
North Catholic overcomes slow start to eliminate Latrobe from PIAA girls volleyball playoffs
When facing one of the top girls volleyball teams in the state, the goal is to put them on the defensive. That’s what Latrobe did Tuesday in its PIAA Class 3A first-round match against WPIAL champion North Catholic. But North Catholic is ranked No. 1 for a reason, and...
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Giovanna Jones
Latrobe’s volleyball team made the move from Class 4A to 3A before the beginning of the season. At their previous level, they hadn’t advanced past the WPIAL quarterfinal round. This season, they went 12-0 in section play and defeated Franklin Regional in the first round to reach the quarterfinals.
Latrobe aims for different outcome in rematch with Thomas Jefferson
A lot has changed since Latrobe and Thomas Jefferson played Sept. 16. The Jaguars prevailed 31-21 in a game Latrobe coach Ron Prady said he felt his team could have won. “It was back-and-forth before they pulled away with a late score,” Prady said. “We played well and were in the game.”
Robert Morris basketball team routs Pitt-Greensburg
The Robert Morris men’s basketball program gladly accepted a nice-sized paycheck from Ohio State for traveling to Columbus, Ohio, earlier in the week for an anticipated spanking by the Buckeyes, who entered the season receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Ohio State won that game Monday...
A-K valley Senior Spotlight: Burrell’s Avery Bain
Loaded with talent, the Burrell girls volleyball team recently wrapped up a successful season. The Bucs ended the regular season with an 11-3 record and earned a playoff victory over Fort Cherry before falling to fifth-seeded Quaker Valley. The team has had big wins over playoff teams such as Deer...
Freeport girls volleyball team sweeps into state quarterfinals
The Freeport girls volleyball team celebrated what likely was its final home game of the season in dominant fashion. The WPIAL champion Yellowjackets swept past District 10 runner-up Corry on Tuesday in a PIAA Class 2A first-round match at Freeport Middle School. “I loved having that one more game at...
Deer Lakes hockey team off to strong start in return to PIHL
Varsity hockey has returned to Deer Lakes High School this season. The Lancers won their first three games against the likes of Wilmington, 8-1, Central Valley, 8-1, and Carrick, 5-2. “I am extremely proud of the boys thus far, especially since this is our first varsity team in years to...
Seniors best juniors in 30th annual Plum powderpuff game
Senior and junior girls competed in the 30th annual powderpuff game for Plum Senior High School, with the seniors pulling away to win 20-0. In the defensive battle, the senior girls scored the first touchdown with approximately three minutes left in the first half on a run by Mia Matolcsy. It was the only score for most of the game, as the last two were scored in the fourth quarter. Those two were also runs, this time by Emily Kvortek and Kendall James. Dannika Susko made two of three extra-point attempts.
Numbers don't tell whole story for Penn State New Kensington men's soccer player Jake Guerrini
There’s part of an adage that says, “Figures don’t lie.” In the case of Penn State New Kensington sophomore soccer player Jake Guerrini, the numbers might not lie, but they tell only a half truth. The numbers say Guerrini saw a dropoff after a strong freshman...
Matthews, Mitchell, Stevenson lead WVU over Mount St. Mary's
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Emmitt Matthews scored 15 points in his return to West Virginia, Tre Mitchell added 13 points in his first game in nine months and the Mountaineers opened the season with a 76-58 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Monday night. Erik Stevenson, a South Carolina...
Letter to the editor: Celebrating the Jayhawks
This season the Jeannette faithful have endured criticism and disrespect from the Tribune-Review. Yes, some kids left the district, not the city. Yes, some kids left the city and now reside in other districts. This letter isn’t about those student athletes or their families; people need to make decisions that are best for their situations. Not sure why nearly every article and blurb had to mention kids that are no longer playing for Jeannette.
Remember When: WKPA Radio broadcast to the Alle-Kiski Valley for over 50 years
For more than 50 years, WKPA Radio of New Kensington presented a mix of local news, plus many genres of pop and ethnic music, along with sports talk. WKPA was chartered June 25, 1940, and the call letters stood for Kensington, Pa. The station signed on in October 1940. It started as a 250-watt station at 1150 on the AM dial and broadcast only during the daytime.
Full Throttle Adrenaline Park opens location in Monroeville Mall Complex
Full Throttle Adrenaline Park celebrated its first Pennsylvania grand opening on Nov. 3. Founded in 2011, Full Throttle has grown to six locations in the past two years in four states, also including Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan. The company also has a seventh location called OVRDRIVE that is dedicated to virtual racing.
David R. Cashman, longtime jurist in Allegheny County, dies at 76
For many judges in Allegheny County’s criminal courts division, giving the opening instructions in a jury trial can be monotonous. The information — outside of the name of the defendant and charges they face — doesn’t change. It’s page after page of reading aloud to make sure jurors know how to perform their job.
