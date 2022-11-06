ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

SkyCam cable malfunction leads to strange delay during Jets-Bills matchup

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tY3kg_0j0yNnGx00

There was a rather unusual delay on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

The SkyCam went out.

Midway through the third quarter of the New York Jets’ matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the CBS camera that floats over the field suddenly stopped working after a cable broke.

The camera was facing down and just bouncing slightly near the 50 yard line while the broken cable just dangled there, which made for quite the scene.

Not even the Jets understood what was happening during the delay.

It's not clear exactly how the cable broke, but the camera was officially ruled out of the game and removed completely. After about 10 minutes, play finally resumed.

The timing of the break, however, couldn’t have been worse for the Jets.

After marching them down the field and into the red zone, Bills linebacker Von Miller sacked Jets quarterback Zach Wilson just three plays after the delay. The hit forced a fumble, which defensive end A.J. Epenesa recovered to officially kill the drive.

The mistake didn't prove to be fatal for the Jets, who intercepted Bills quarterback Josh Allen two plays later to set up a seven-yard touchdown pass to James Robinson to take the lead at the end of the third.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich

The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
102.5 The Bone

Bills QB Josh Allen 'day-to-day' with elbow injury, HC Sean McDermott unsure if he'll play vs. Vikings

The Buffalo Bills may have to face the formidable Minnesota Vikings without their franchise quarterback Josh Allen. Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the elbow injury of Allen's throwing arm during a news conference on Wednesday, and said that he's currently "day-to-day." As for playing against the Vikings on Sunday, all McDermott would say was "we'll see." He also assured the media and fans that they would be using "common sense" about whether Allen will take the field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Week 10: Wide Receiver rankings

There are storylines galore (fantasy and otherwise) in this week's matchup between the Vikings and Bills in Buffalo, and we surely won't get through them all here. Minnesota is 7-1 and a winner of six straight games, while 6-2 Buffalo — a Super Bowl favorite if not the favorite — is coming off a stunning loss to the Jets. Former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum would lead the Bills if Josh Allen (elbow) can't play, and that of course means potential Keenum-to-Stefon Diggs connections. (Look away, Saints fans.) This will be Diggs' first time playing against his old team since the star wide receiver was traded to Buffalo in 2020. And two brothers sharing the field (RBs Dalvin Cook and James Cook) always makes for a cool story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
102.5 The Bone

Midseason NFL awards: Patrick Mahomes is MVP. Colts are worthy of relegation. And let's give applause to J-E-T-S and G-E-N-O.

Midseason awards! This week’s Four Verts column is dedicated to the players and moments that have made the 2022 NFL season so special and memorable. The usual group of awards are here, but they don’t encapsulate everything we’re watching. A few new awards have been added that the NFL should consider adopting to paint a more complete picture of the league. Let’s jump in.
TENNESSEE STATE
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 10: Adds to help your playoff push

Just in case you hadn't noticed, it's getting pretty late in your fantasy season. If you happen to have a 4-5 or 3-6 fantasy squad (or worse) at this stage, we would advise you to completely dismiss the FAB recommendations below and simply shove your chips to the middle of the table. You don't have the luxury of saving for December. For you, the playoffs have effectively begun. Another four teams are on bye this week (Jets, Patriots, Bengals, Ravens), so, unfortunately, things aren't getting any easier.
102.5 The Bone

Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, could miss Week 10 Cardinals matchup

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Mattew Stafford is in concussion protocol, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday in an unexpected announcement. While it’s unclear when exactly Stafford was injured, McVay explained that the quarterback was being routinely examined after the Rams 16-13 loss to the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday when the decision to place him in protocols was made.
102.5 The Bone

Raiders reportedly release 2019 first-round pick S Johnathan Abram

The Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from one of their recent first-round picks. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Raiders have released safety Johnathan Abram, their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. This isn't a move that was expected, though the team had reportedly been trying to...
102.5 The Bone

Georgia-Tennessee tops World Series as football strengthens ratings dominance

Bold take time: Americans enjoy watching football. Like, a lot. For all the pearl-clutching about how paying student-athletes would destroy the college game, for all the chest-pounding declarations that social justice messaging would crater the NFL, the numbers in 2022 tell a very different story. The farther we get from the generational disruption of the pandemic, the more it’s clear that American sports fans prize football over any other television option, much less any other sport, by a wide margin.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy