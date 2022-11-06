Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Icy roads cause pileup on I-94 in North Dakota, state patrol car smashed
(FOX 9) - North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) said nearly two dozen vehicles were involved in crashes on an icy stretch of I-94 after a squad car was struck while responding to a semi crash Wednesday night. A trooper with NDHP was on I-94 near mile marker 260 in Jamestown...
valleynewslive.com
Crews trying to restore power in southeast North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are out and about in the southeast corner of North Dakota, trying to restore power to homes after the winter storm this week. The Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative announced Saturday that more than 400 customers are still without power in counties like Dickey, Ransom, Richland and Sargent.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Edgeley agriculture elevators destroyed following fire
(Egeley, ND) -- No injuries are reported after a raging fire broke out last night south of Jamestown. Local authorities say crews were called to the scene in Edgeley shortly after 6:40 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find that the blaze likely spread to two wooden elevators after starting in the office portion of the CHS facility. One elevator contained grain, the other was filled with salt and feed.
valleynewslive.com
Two dozen vehicles involved in major crash along I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several people are hurt following a major chain-reaction crash along I-94 near Jamestown. Authorities say it all started when a semi jack-knifed along the interstate around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. A trooper went to the scene of the crash, put on their...
valleynewslive.com
Update: I-94 westbound open from Valley City to Jamestown
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened Interstate 94 westbound lanes from Valley City to Jamestown. For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov. Please be...
newsdakota.com
I-94 Westbound Lane Closed From VC to Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The westbound lane of I-94 is currently closed between Valley City and Jamestown due to a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday evening. No further information is available at this time. NDDOT road reports show scattered ice covering most of the Interstate. For more information on road...
valleynewslive.com
Sections of I-94, US 83, US 52 closed due to weather
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Winter weather continues to cause tricky travel conditions, across North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown; U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn; and U.S. 52 from Jamestown to Harvey due to low visibility, blowing snow, and icy road conditions.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Lamoure County crash
UPDATE: 11/7/2022, 11:35 A.M. — The names of all individuals involved in the accident have been released by the NDHP. The uninjured driver of the Western Star is Paul Bowen, a 46-year-old man from Glendive, MT. The driver of the Ford, who is currently in the hospital with serious injuries, has been identified as John […]
valleynewslive.com
DoorDash activates Severe Weather Protocol due to blizzard
(Valley News Live) - DoorDash has activated its severe weather protocol and suspended operations across parts of North Dakota today. The precautionary measure comes as a blizzard is forecast to bring potentially dangerous weather, including snowfall and strong winds to impacted areas. DoorDash said it is suspending all operations in...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Snow Removal Notification
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The city of Valley City is reminding the public that vehicles parked on emergency snow routes will be towed if they are not removed while city crews are trying to remove snow along emergency routes. Public Works Director Clint Klemisch said crews are plowing...
kvrr.com
Otter Tail Power Company fixing outages
NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – Otter Tail Power Company crews are working to restore outages. The business says customers in Amenia, Buffalo, Casselton, Ellendale and Mapleton are in the dark. Crews are working to remove ice from power lines.
newsdakota.com
City of Jamestown Announces Snow Removal Plans
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – City crews will begin clearing snow in residential areas beginning tomorrow, Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. City Ordinance Section 25-10 requires that a property owner keep the sidewalk adjoining the property clear of snow and ice. Do not deposit snow or ice on the city street after the city plow has cleared the street. These violations are class B misdemeanors under the general penalty and will result in a fine.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Manufacturing Employees Donate Food Locally
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A weeklong challenge between three manufacturing facilities in Jamestown, North Dakota resulted in 10,800 items being donated to local food pantries. The employees of Newman Signs, Cavendish Farms, and Collins Aerospace all stepped up and brought in an abundance of food, health, and baby supplies.
newsdakota.com
Barnes County General Election Results 2022
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – In the District 24 State Representative race incumbent Republican Representative Dwight Kiefert received 2,202 votes. Incumbent Republican Representative Cole Christensen received 1,889 votes and Independent candidate Madeline Luke received 1,732 votes and Democrat Kaitlyn Huss received 511 in the November 8th general election in Barnes County.
newsdakota.com
Gun & Reel Sports Signs Walters to Exclusive “NIL” Deal
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Gun & Reel, Inc., the leading sporting goods retailer in Jamestown for over 50 years, has signed University of Jamestown basketball star Mason Walters to an exclusive agreement within the sporting goods industry. Walters, a two-time NAIA All-American, is excited about endorsing and promoting a...
newsdakota.com
Back-to-Back! Blue Jays Repeat as 11A State Champions
FARGO, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – For the first time in program history, the Jamestown High School football team has repeated as state champions as the Blue Jays took care of Fargo North 46-28 in the 11A state title game. Fargo North jumped on the board first to go ahead 7-0...
newsdakota.com
Eagle Flats Accepting Tenants, Opening December
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A low- to moderate-income housing project that has been in the works for more than 2 years will soon be finished. “Eagle Flats is currently projecting a mid [to] late December completion date,” says Tyler Sheeran, Development Associate with Commonwealth Development Corporation. Groundbreaking and...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Community Thanksgiving Tradition Continues
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – For 30 years, volunteers have dedicated a portion of their Thanksgiving to give back to the community. The Concordia Lutheran Church is returning the annual community Thanksgiving meal through drive-thru and delivery options in Jamestown on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 24. Amy Nuestel is a longtime...
