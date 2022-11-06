Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Oregon coach has great response to question about Auburn rumor
Oregon coach Dan Lanning had a great response to a question about a rumor tying him to the Auburn job. Lanning is in his first year as Oregon’s head football coach after previously serving as Georgia’s head coach. Lanning’s Ducks lost their opener to Georgia badly, but they have won eight in a row since and are 8-1.
Reports: 2023 Commit Colton Vasek Projected to Decommit from Oklahoma, Flip to Texas
The Austin prospect is a Texas legacy player who has been committed to the Sooners since Aug. 1, but recruiting analysts now predict he'll be a Longhorn.
247Sports
Former Texas tormentor Gary Patterson now helping Longhorns face his former team — undefeated TCU
AUSTIN, Texas — Longhorn Nation always thought Gary Patterson spent more time game-planning for Texas when he was the head coach at TCU, resulting in Patterson’s 7-3 record against the Longhorns once the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12. So naturally, one of the first questions Steve Sarkisian...
247Sports
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian sounds off on Gary Patterson as Longhorns get ready for TCU
Texas special assistant Gary Patterson could have a little extra juice this week as the Longhorns prepare to take on his former school in TCU. And Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said that the long-time TCU coach has been a tremendous resource for the Longhorns. “It's been great for Coach Pete...
Projecting All 41 Bowl Matchups, College Football Playoff
For the first time since preseason, we’re projecting the participants in every bowl game.
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach Pulls Off a Coaching Move You’ve Never Seen Before
He took matters into his own hands after he got mad at his wide receivers.
FSU true freshman defensive back intends to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
The former five-star prospect becomes the first player on FSU's roster to announce transfer intentions since the preseason.
Where are Oklahoma high school athletes going to college? Here's the 2023 college signing list
Know of a player who signed a letter of intent but isn’t on this list? Email the athlete’s name, sport, high school and college to Hallie Hart at hhart@oklahoman.com. Here is The Oklahoman’s 2023 college signing list: More:Oklahoma HS football: Chandler's Casmen Hill, Grove's Emmanuel Crawford set state records ...
OU Insider's Parker Thune flips Crystal Ball for 4-star EDGE Colton Vasek
Committed since August 1, Colton Vasek shocked a lot of people when he chose Oklahoma over his hometown Texas Longhorns just a couple of months ago. Now it looks like the Texas legacy is going to provide another shocker as OU Insider at 247Sports’ Parker Thune has flipped his crystal ball prediction in favor of the Texas Longhorns.
Oklahoma's Brent Venables Hears Criticism, But Players Shouldn't Allow Themselves To
Whether the Sooners were 9-0 or 5-4, the players should avoid falling into the trap of believing the things that are written and said about them and stick to the process.
Sam Houston stings Oklahoma in opener, 52-51
Lamar Wilkerson scored 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers in the second half, to lead Sam Houston to a 52-51 win
What USF’s AD said about Jon Gruden as a coaching candidate
TAMPA — USF athletic director Michael Kelly didn’t even get a chance to formally begin Tuesday’s news conference when he was asked the question that the Tampa Bay area has been buzzing about since Monday morning. Would you hire Jon Gruden as the Bulls’ next football coach,...
No. 10 Arkansas’ star freshman might sit out again vs. Fordham
Fordham has a new head coach and No. 10 Arkansas has a rebuilt roster. Both teams won their season openers
247Sports
Six-day window used for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma kickoff time, TV details
The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that a six-day selection window will be used to determine the kickoff time and TV network details of the Bedlam rivalry contest between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 19, inside Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. This will be the...
Bi-district game times, locations in 2022 UIL 4A DII Texas high school football playoffs
A closer look at game times and locations for bi-district round matchups in the UIL Class 4A Division II Texas high school football playoffs
Yardbarker
Colts name franchise legend their interim head coach
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that they fired head coach Frank Reich, and they are bringing in a franchise legend to replace him for the time being. Former Colts center and six-time Pro Bowl selection Jeff Saturday has been named the team’s interim head coach. Saturday, 47, has...
Yardbarker
Bengals respond to being flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer be playing in primetime in Week 11, and the better of those two teams had a great reaction to the change. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 20,...
Yardbarker
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains his funny interaction with Bears QB Justin Fields
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified what he was doing in his amusing interaction with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s game. Broadcast cameras caught McDaniel walking over to Fields at the end of a play Sunday and seemingly chastising him for gashing the Miami defense. The interaction was clearly light-hearted, and Fields walked away smiling.
WBB: Oklahoma Set Records, Cruises to Easy Win Over Oral Roberts
Sooners roared to a huge lead early as everyone got in on the scoring, then hung on to a comfortable victory down the stretch.
College football lines for Week 11: Texas, Alabama among Saturday's favorites
As we push further into the month of November, the college football season turns decisively into the all-important division and conference title races that will, in turn, help sort out this year's College Football Playoff picture. Georgia and LSU helped re-shuffle the deck last weekend after ...
