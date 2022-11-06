ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Raleigh News & Observer

North Carolina dodged a GOP tsunami in the midterms, but it’s still bleeding red

It wasn’t a tsunami — and maybe it wasn’t quite a wave, either — but North Carolina is still seeing red. Despite a stronger night than expected for Democrats across the country, the Tar Heel state took a strong step to the right Tuesday. Republicans appear to have gained a supermajority in the state Senate, and GOP candidates swept statewide judicial races, including two critical seats on the N.C. Supreme Court.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

N.C. midterm election results: Live updates

Throughout election night, Carolina Journal will be providing up-to-the-minute results from key state and federal races across North Carolina. Check back for regular updates as the evening unfolds. U.S. Senate race. Cheri Beasley (Democrat) vs. Tedd Budd (Republican). 10:30pm update: 47% Beasley, 51% Budd. N.C. Congressional races. District 1: Don...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mountain Xpress

WNC general elections 2022 live coverage

(10:40 p.m.) Election events are now wrapping up across WNC, but Buncombe County Election Services is reminding voters that the process of certifying results has just begun. Some votes are also yet to be counted, including mailed ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and ballots from military and overseas voters.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

At least 16 intimidation, interference, incidents reported at NC polls

On Election Day, voter intimidation is top of mind as people worry about being followed home or having a photo taken without permission. "We did have a situation in another county where a one-stop worker was followed from a voting site to the elections office and then followed to their home," said Karen Brinson Bell with the North Carolina State Board of Elections. "This is possibly the most egregious situation we've had."
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

How to know your vote counted in North Carolina

N.C. — North Carolina elections officials are reminding voters about how they can be confident their vote is counted this election season. The information is provided below by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. IN-PERSON VOTING ON ELECTION DAY. When you insert your ballot into a tabulator,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WFMY NEWS2

The race is on for NC’s Congressional District 6

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — All eyes are on the race for Congressional District 6. On the ballot are Democratic nominee Kathy Manning, Republican candidate Christian Castelli, and Libertarian candidate Thomas Watercott. Manning currently holds the seat. She defeated Rhonda Foxx, Bruce Davis, Derwin Montgomery, and Edward Hanes, Jr. in...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Can you legally take a photo of your voting ballot in North Carolina?

N.C. — In North Carolina, you cannot take photos or videos ofballots, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Voters are allowed to have phones and other devices with them while voting, but those tools cannot be used to photograph or film a ballot. You also are not allowed to use phones (or other devices like smart watches) to contact anyone (meaning no phone calls, texts, or emails).
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
newbernnow.com

What to Expect on Election Night in North Carolina

As Election Day nears for the 2022 general election, the State Board of Elections wants to make sure voters and news reporters understand what to expect on Nov. 8, including how the results reporting process works. In part, this is to ensure that routine and required election procedures are not...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

