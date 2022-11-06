Read full article on original website
North Carolina Republicans didn't win a supermajority, but...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A supermajority means the party has enough votes to override the Governor's veto. North Carolina Republicans won that supermajority in the Senate, but they came up one seat short in the House. However, history shows us there is still a path for Republicans to overturn Cooper's vetoes.
Raleigh News & Observer
North Carolina dodged a GOP tsunami in the midterms, but it’s still bleeding red
It wasn’t a tsunami — and maybe it wasn’t quite a wave, either — but North Carolina is still seeing red. Despite a stronger night than expected for Democrats across the country, the Tar Heel state took a strong step to the right Tuesday. Republicans appear to have gained a supermajority in the state Senate, and GOP candidates swept statewide judicial races, including two critical seats on the N.C. Supreme Court.
North Carolina Republicans take supermajority in state Senate, fall short in of ‘super’ status in state House
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Republicans in the North Carolina House didn’t quite make it to the supermajority that they wanted on Election Day — but they did in the Senate. With about 98% of statewide precincts reporting, the GOP appears to have gained two seats needed in the Senate but to have fallen one […]
carolinajournal.com
N.C. midterm election results: Live updates
Throughout election night, Carolina Journal will be providing up-to-the-minute results from key state and federal races across North Carolina. Check back for regular updates as the evening unfolds. U.S. Senate race. Cheri Beasley (Democrat) vs. Tedd Budd (Republican). 10:30pm update: 47% Beasley, 51% Budd. N.C. Congressional races. District 1: Don...
Ted Budd defeats Cheri Beasley for one of NC’s seats in US Senate
In the highest-profile race on North Carolina ballots, Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd is facing Democratic former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley for a six-year term in the U.S. Senate.
WITN
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
Mountain Xpress
WNC general elections 2022 live coverage
(10:40 p.m.) Election events are now wrapping up across WNC, but Buncombe County Election Services is reminding voters that the process of certifying results has just begun. Some votes are also yet to be counted, including mailed ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and ballots from military and overseas voters.
publicradioeast.org
Sixteen incidents of alleged voter intimidation, harassment or election interference reported in NC
More than a dozen incidents of alleged voter intimidation, harassment or election interference have been reported to North Carolina elections officials since the start of early in-person voting. In a news conference just ahead of election day, Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the State Board of Elections, said...
WXII 12
Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
WRAL
At least 16 intimidation, interference, incidents reported at NC polls
On Election Day, voter intimidation is top of mind as people worry about being followed home or having a photo taken without permission. "We did have a situation in another county where a one-stop worker was followed from a voting site to the elections office and then followed to their home," said Karen Brinson Bell with the North Carolina State Board of Elections. "This is possibly the most egregious situation we've had."
publicradioeast.org
Democrat Don Davis is the new representative for North Carolina's Congressional District one
Democrat Don Davis is the new representative for North Carolina's Congressional District one. Davis replaces retiring Representative G.K. Butterfield, who served as a congressman for almost 20 years. In his acceptance speech, Davis said he will advocate for more resources for the next generation of leaders in his district. "This...
elonnewsnetwork.com
LIVE BLOG: Midterm election results in Alamance County, North Carolina
Election night in Alamance County includes races in local municipalities, statewide offices and federal offices. Elon News Network is following the outcome of races across the county and state. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina. According to the State Board of Elections,...
WXII 12
Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
WXII 12
How to know your vote counted in North Carolina
N.C. — North Carolina elections officials are reminding voters about how they can be confident their vote is counted this election season. The information is provided below by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. IN-PERSON VOTING ON ELECTION DAY. When you insert your ballot into a tabulator,...
The race is on for NC’s Congressional District 6
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — All eyes are on the race for Congressional District 6. On the ballot are Democratic nominee Kathy Manning, Republican candidate Christian Castelli, and Libertarian candidate Thomas Watercott. Manning currently holds the seat. She defeated Rhonda Foxx, Bruce Davis, Derwin Montgomery, and Edward Hanes, Jr. in...
WXII 12
Can you legally take a photo of your voting ballot in North Carolina?
N.C. — In North Carolina, you cannot take photos or videos ofballots, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Voters are allowed to have phones and other devices with them while voting, but those tools cannot be used to photograph or film a ballot. You also are not allowed to use phones (or other devices like smart watches) to contact anyone (meaning no phone calls, texts, or emails).
hendersonville.com
Schwarzenegger Pumps Up North Carolina Election Workers as Election Day Nears
Film legend and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently surprised election workers across North Carolina when he spoke on a video call to motivate them for the final stretch before the November 8 election. Schwarzenegger called the workers from the 100 county boards of elections in North Carolina “the true...
foxwilmington.com
In North Carolina, voter and poll worker interference and intimidation cases are few and far between
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Conversations surrounding election integrity in the past several years have led to concerns of voter intimidation and harassment of poll workers but data provided by the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows these instances are few and far between. As of Friday, more than...
WBTV
N.C. election officials investigating over a dozen cases of intimidation, interference at polling sites
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina elections officials are investigating more than a dozen reported cases of possible voter intimidation and interference at local polling sites. The state Board of Elections says there are at least 15 situations that have been reported to the board so far. Some of the...
newbernnow.com
What to Expect on Election Night in North Carolina
As Election Day nears for the 2022 general election, the State Board of Elections wants to make sure voters and news reporters understand what to expect on Nov. 8, including how the results reporting process works. In part, this is to ensure that routine and required election procedures are not...
