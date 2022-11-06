ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Santa’s Mailbox is ready for the holiday season

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DrNZr_0j0yMQ1l00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Now that October has come and gone, the city of Evansville is moving on for the holidays.

Santa’s Mailbox was unveiled Saturday, a day late because of poor weather. It’s been set up at Third and Main, next to River City Coffee + Goods.

Hallmark Channel reveals 2022 holiday movie lineup

Many of the shops along Main Street are decorated and ready for the holidays. We’re told all of the letters from the mailbox will be taken to Santa Claus, Indiana.

“We want to remind kids and families, they don’t need to have any postage. So just drop your letter in the mailbox, include a return address,” explains Adam Trinkel, Marketing and Events Director with Downtown Evansville.

Strong wind puts a hold on beloved holiday display

He continues, saying, “And Santa and his elves, like I said, from Santa Claus. They’re great partners on this. They’ll get a response to you by Christmas.”

All letters must be put in the mailbox by December 15. Officials say the mailbox had over 500 letters last year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

WHS suggests furry friend addition for Friendsgiving

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick Humane Society (WHS) asks for people to set an extra place at their Thanksgiving table for a WHS rescue dog this year. The event is called “Friendsgiving,” and a family can become a host family for a rescue dog by filling out an adoption application at this website, […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Where to Order Thanksgiving Family Meals & Desserts Around the Owensboro Area

I hear you, so many of us are traditionalists when it comes down to the holidays and meal prep. However, things in life can pop up unexpectedly such as a broken heating element in your oven (I'm speaking from experience on that one) and before you know it there isn't any time left for cooking a large meal. Or maybe you've burnt the turkey in the deep fryer and need a last-minute Hail Mary to salvage Thanksgiving dinner. Never fear, there are always some options to be found to help get a great meal on your holiday table this year. Here is my list of places to order Thanksgiving takeout from.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Elf Academy at Children’s Museum of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The North Pole has openings for more Elves. Officials ask for people to join cMoe on December 10 for an immersive holiday experience for the whole family. People will have the opportunity to participate in the following: Photos with Santa, Elves, and other characters North Pole Village sock skating rink and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Strong wind puts a hold on beloved holiday display

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Saturday morning and afternoon’s heavy wind caused hundreds of power outages and downed many trees around the Tri-State, but that wasn’t the only thing it did. The weather also delayed setup for the Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights in Garvin Park. Volunteers were ready to set up the annual display Saturday morning […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Grinch loots Carmi Christmas Elves’ boots in unsolved burglary

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — After a recent theft in White County, one burglar might wake up to lumps of coal in their stocking this Christmas. The Carmi Police Department says an investigation was opened after the Carmi Christmas Elves were burglarized. According to police, an unknown suspect stole thousands of dollars worth of new boots […]
CARMI, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Pets gather around for pictures with Santa

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Washington Square Mall was filled with pets Sunday as the Vanderburgh Humane Society held their annual ‘Pet Pictures with Santa’. Furry friends of all sizes sat on Santa’s lap as families posed with their pets and dressed them in their Christmas best. It wasn’t just open for cats and dogs, organizers […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Schnucks and Salvation Army band together once again

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A decades-long partnership will be continuing throughout the upcoming holiday season. Schnucks announced that starting November 9, customers can donate to The Salvation Army by choosing to “round up” their purchases to the nearest dollar. “Every penny of round-up donations will support The Salvation Army in the communities in which it […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Southern Indiana Hamlet gears up for 25th Annual Christkindlmarkt

FERDINAND – As tradition would have it, the third full weekend in November annually brings the heady aroma of authentic Bavarian specialty foods, regional wines, and over 200 vendors of folk art, period pieces, and handmade treasures. An incredible array of Christmas wares, antiques, quality hand-crafted, and primitives await...
FERDINAND, IN
wevv.com

Newburgh wine bar announces closure

A Warrick County, Indiana business announces they plan to close their doors for good. The Wine Down in Newburgh says they will close, after opening four years ago. The post says a lot of time and thought went into making this decision. The business was located on Ruffian Lane in...
NEWBURGH, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Community Validates EvansvilleWatch: Hate Comments Nearly Shut The Popular Service Down

EvansvilleWatch is a Facebook page that is run by volunteers that listen to police scanner traffic and post details about accidents, crime, fires, and medical calls. Of course, they do not post information that could interfere with any of the runs. In addition to keeping up with the calls, they also have to police the comments on their page. I've seen users go back and forth with insults, and this time someone took things too far.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Evansville Parole Hosting Food Drive

Evansville Parole has teamed up with NOW Counseling to help the community fight against hunger. So, we are collecting canned food items until 12-05-22. According to the USDA, more than 34 million people, including 9 million children, in the United States are food insecure. The nonperishable items we are requesting are listed below:
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

No birds? No problem – Mesker makes up for closed exhibit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you take a trip to Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in the coming weeks, you may find yourself disappointed after learning their bird exhibits are closed. To make up for it, the zoo is promoting something that should bring smiles all around. The zoo announced last Thursday that a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy