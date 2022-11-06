The Longevity Project: Road to independence after permanent brain injury paved in support systems

May 3, 1931 – October 28, 2022. Dr. Donald Lukens Stewart Jr., 91, of Glenwood Springs, CO., died Friday, October 28th, 2022 in his home. He was born on May 3rd, 1931 in Greeley, CO. to Donald L. Stewart and Frances E. Stewart. He married Joyce Ruth Fisher on October 13th, 1954 in Twin Falls, ID. He was preceded in death by his wife. Donald and Joyce Stewart had four children, Charles Reed Stewart of Gallup, NM., Gunnar Arthur Stewart of West Park, FL., Patrick Birchard Stewart of Columbia, S.C., and Gretchen Louise Manker, of Twin Falls, ID. who all survive. Donald graduated from College High in Greely Co. in 1949. He graduated in the class of 1953 from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, in Charleston, SC. He then graduated from the University of Missouri Kansas City Dental School in 1957. He was a Captain in the US Army from 1957 until 1961. He opened his private dental practice in Glenwood Springs in 1961 and worked as a dentist until 1990 when he retired. He hiked the entire Appalachian Trail in 1994 at the age of 63 and began competing in Vintage Motocross at the age of 75. Funeral service will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Glenwood Springs, CO. on Monday, November 21st. at 10:00 a.m. An additional service will be held in Twin Falls, ID. at a later date.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO