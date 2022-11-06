Read full article on original website
The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
Victim Of Senseless Shooting Still Hasn't Seen Justice In Over A YearStill UnsolvedKansas City, MO
The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold caseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
This historic building operated 5-and-10 cent store, F.W. Woolworth's, from 1928 to 1964 on Troost Avenue in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
