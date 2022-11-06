ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

MassLive.com

How to watch 'Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals' on HBO

Television's most acclaimed sports reality franchise Hard Knocks is back with its second season of the in-season edition, this time featuring the Arizona Cardinals. The documentary is available to stream on Wednesday, November 9 at 10 p.m. EST on HBO and HBO Max. Viewers looking to stream "Hard Knocks" who don't have HBO on cable must have a subscription to HBO Max. Subscriptions to HBO Max start at $9.99 a month.
Marcus Jones is so smart he taught the Patriots playbook to other rookies

FOXBOROUGH – It's easy to see the ability from Marcus Jones. It's hard to not notice when this rookie is running by other players at an alarming rate. Following the Patriots 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts, this third-round pick is already one of the best special teams players in the NFL. Jones currently leads the league in yards per kickoff return (24.3). He's also second in yards per punt return (13.4) and leads all returners in combined kick and punt return yards (514).
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Here are 5 ways to fix Mac Jones and the Patriots problematic offense

Is it possible for an NFL team to fix a problematic offense midseason?. Truthfully, it's not easy to make wholesale changes on one side of the ball when the fall starts. Each week, coaches are fixated on game plans and minor adjustments to put their team in the best position to win. With the Patriots offense, however, there are certainly more than just minor adjustments needed.
Springfield, MA
