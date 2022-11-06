Read full article on original website
Powercat Pregame Podcast: No. 19 Kansas State at Baylor
Welcome to this episode of GoPowercat.com's Powercat Pregame Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald, GPC's Ryan Wallace, football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams, and Ryan Gilbert, who reviews the gambling odds heading into the weekend. This week, Kansas State, now 6-3 overall, 4-2 in Big 12 play, and down to No. 19 in the= College Football Playoff rankings, heads to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears, who are also 6-3 and 4-2 this season. The game kicks off Saturday at 6 p.m.at Bill Snyder Family Stadium and will be shown on FS1. The Powercat Pregame Podcast is proudly sponsored by Robbins Motor Company.
Kansas State vs. Baylor: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Baylor Bears. Saturday, November 12, 2022; 6:00 p.m. CT; McLane Stadium; Waco, Texas. TV: FS1 (Adam Alexander, Devin Garnder) Radio: K-State Sports Network (Wyatt Thompson, Stan Weber, Matt Walters); Baylor Sports Network...
Dai Dai Ames signs with Kansas State
Dai Dai Ames, the first verbal commitment in the 2023 class for head coach Jerome Tang, officially signed with Kansas State on Wednesday. According to 247Sports, Ames is the No. 7 rated commitment to the Wildcats of all time. The 6-foot-1 point guard checks in as a four-star prospect and is the No. 2 target in the state of Illinois.
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game at Baylor
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Baylor on Saturday, November 12, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started on football, I’d like to congratulate Coach (Jeff) Mittie on win No. 600 last night. What a great, remarkable career that Jeff has had, and he's been a great supporter of mine and our football program. So excited for Jeff to be able to get 600. Then, I congratulate Coach (Jerome) Tang on the first of many wins here. Excited for Coach Tang, his staff, his players to get started last night, and he's been a great supporter of ours as well. So, good start by men's and women's basketball, and best of luck to them as they continue early on with their seasons.
Macaleab Rich signs with Kansas State
On Wednesday, Macaleab Rich officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Kansas State. As the third and final commitment of the 2023 class, Rich joins fellow K-State pledges Dai Dai Ames and RJ Jones — a group that currently ranks as the No. 15 class in the nation (247Sports).
Texas Longhorns jump six spots in latest College Football Playoff rankings
The Longhorns, who debuted at No. 24 in this year's first set of rankings last week, jumped six spots to No. 18. The squad moved back into the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll as well, also to No. 18 after being out of the polls the previous week.
3 key injured TCU players ahead of Texas football matchup
For the third straight game, Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will face a top-25 ranked opponent when it faces the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 12. Texas will host TCU at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in a night game on Nov. 12, with the kickoff time set for 6:30 p.m.
Reports: 2023 Commit Colton Vasek Projected to Decommit from Oklahoma, Flip to Texas
The Austin prospect is a Texas legacy player who has been committed to the Sooners since Aug. 1, but recruiting analysts now predict he'll be a Longhorn.
Former Texas tormentor Gary Patterson now helping Longhorns face his former team — undefeated TCU
AUSTIN, Texas — Longhorn Nation always thought Gary Patterson spent more time game-planning for Texas when he was the head coach at TCU, resulting in Patterson’s 7-3 record against the Longhorns once the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12. So naturally, one of the first questions Steve Sarkisian...
National Letter of Intent signing days: Central Texas athletes make college commitments official
For basketball players, the early signing period runs from Wednesday to Nov. 16, and all other athletes who are playing NCAA sports outside of football can sign NLIs from Wednesday to August 1, 2023.
Former UT, Lake Travis runner illegally ran in UIL state championship
The former Lake Travis and University of Texas at Austin runner told MileSplit USA, a high school track and field/cross country network, "I just ran it for fun."
UT Women's Basketball strikes NIL deal with local dealership
AUSTIN, Texas - The Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships has announced an NIL deal with the UT Women's Basketball team. The athletes now have a new basketball jersey to sport while walking the halls of Dell Children’s Medical Center featuring the Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships logo. "We can...
How a Late Comeback Reset the 6A D1 & D2 Playoff Brackets
Friday Night reminded us all why we love Texas High School Football. The final night of the regular season took the excitement, angst, and plenty of “Can you believe that just happened?” to the limit as teams from all over 6A Region IV had their eyeballs aligned on a single late night game taking place at Dragon Stadium in Round Rock, TX. Who knew going into the night that the final regular season game between the McNeil Mavericks (2-8,0-7) and the Cedar Ridge Raiders (5-5,4-3) would cause such ripple effects on how the UIL Postseason would shake out.
Raptors flock to Central Texas ahead of winter weather
Here’s the Central Texas bird forecast for the month, courtesy of Travis Audubon. Learn more about Central Texas birds and bird-related events for all ages at travisaudubon.org or by calling 512-300-BIRD. Follow us at www.facebook.com/travisaudubon. Raptor Rapture. What birds are considered raptors? To most of us it means birds...
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
Winning of any kind, anywhere is one thing, but it's a whole other thing when your win can equate to your bank account skyrocketing by, let's say, $1 million.
Grab A Coat, Because Killeen, Texas Is About to Get the First Freeze of the Season
The weather in the Killeen, Texas area lately has been unpredictable. Some days it might be nice and toasty outside, hot enough to even wear a pair of shorts, and some days if you don’t bring the heaviest jacket out you might find yourself catching a small cold. A...
Local workers hired by MVP Event Staffing for F1 say they haven’t been paid
Some of the people working with a contractor at the Formula 1 Grand Prix race say they still haven't been paid.
Texas election: Patrick, Collier rematch for Lieutenant Governor
For the second time, candidates Dan Patrick and Mike Collier are running against each other for lieutenant governor.
Mystery solved — How a portable building ended up left along a Hays County road
A Hays County resident says she's worried there's a jumbo-sized case of illegal dumping near her home. Not tires or old appliances, but an entire portable building she says has been sitting on the side of the road for weeks.
Dave and Buster’s to Open Significant New Location in Austin
The upcoming development is significant both in terms of estimated cost—$3,609,602—and its size of 22,983 square feet.
