Manhattan, KS

247Sports

Powercat Pregame Podcast: No. 19 Kansas State at Baylor

Welcome to this episode of GoPowercat.com's Powercat Pregame Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald, GPC's Ryan Wallace, football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams, and Ryan Gilbert, who reviews the gambling odds heading into the weekend. This week, Kansas State, now 6-3 overall, 4-2 in Big 12 play, and down to No. 19 in the= College Football Playoff rankings, heads to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears, who are also 6-3 and 4-2 this season. The game kicks off Saturday at 6 p.m.at Bill Snyder Family Stadium and will be shown on FS1. The Powercat Pregame Podcast is proudly sponsored by Robbins Motor Company.
MANHATTAN, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas State vs. Baylor: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Baylor Bears. Saturday, November 12, 2022; 6:00 p.m. CT; McLane Stadium; Waco, Texas. TV: FS1 (Adam Alexander, Devin Garnder) Radio: K-State Sports Network (Wyatt Thompson, Stan Weber, Matt Walters); Baylor Sports Network...
WACO, TX
247Sports

Dai Dai Ames signs with Kansas State

Dai Dai Ames, the first verbal commitment in the 2023 class for head coach Jerome Tang, officially signed with Kansas State on Wednesday. According to 247Sports, Ames is the No. 7 rated commitment to the Wildcats of all time. The 6-foot-1 point guard checks in as a four-star prospect and is the No. 2 target in the state of Illinois.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game at Baylor

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Baylor on Saturday, November 12, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started on football, I’d like to congratulate Coach (Jeff) Mittie on win No. 600 last night. What a great, remarkable career that Jeff has had, and he's been a great supporter of mine and our football program. So excited for Jeff to be able to get 600. Then, I congratulate Coach (Jerome) Tang on the first of many wins here. Excited for Coach Tang, his staff, his players to get started last night, and he's been a great supporter of ours as well. So, good start by men's and women's basketball, and best of luck to them as they continue early on with their seasons.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Macaleab Rich signs with Kansas State

On Wednesday, Macaleab Rich officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Kansas State. As the third and final commitment of the 2023 class, Rich joins fellow K-State pledges Dai Dai Ames and RJ Jones — a group that currently ranks as the No. 15 class in the nation (247Sports).
MANHATTAN, KS
FanSided

3 key injured TCU players ahead of Texas football matchup

For the third straight game, Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will face a top-25 ranked opponent when it faces the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 12. Texas will host TCU at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in a night game on Nov. 12, with the kickoff time set for 6:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

UT Women's Basketball strikes NIL deal with local dealership

AUSTIN, Texas - The Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships has announced an NIL deal with the UT Women's Basketball team. The athletes now have a new basketball jersey to sport while walking the halls of Dell Children’s Medical Center featuring the Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships logo. "We can...
AUSTIN, TX
texashsfootball.com

How a Late Comeback Reset the 6A D1 & D2 Playoff Brackets

Friday Night reminded us all why we love Texas High School Football. The final night of the regular season took the excitement, angst, and plenty of “Can you believe that just happened?” to the limit as teams from all over 6A Region IV had their eyeballs aligned on a single late night game taking place at Dragon Stadium in Round Rock, TX. Who knew going into the night that the final regular season game between the McNeil Mavericks (2-8,0-7) and the Cedar Ridge Raiders (5-5,4-3) would cause such ripple effects on how the UIL Postseason would shake out.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KXAN

Raptors flock to Central Texas ahead of winter weather

Here’s the Central Texas bird forecast for the month, courtesy of Travis Audubon. Learn more about Central Texas birds and bird-related events for all ages at travisaudubon.org or by calling 512-300-BIRD. Follow us at www.facebook.com/travisaudubon. Raptor Rapture. What birds are considered raptors? To most of us it means birds...
AUSTIN, TX

