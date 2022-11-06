JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday’s mild temperatures are forecast to give way to chilling temperatures which will impact those living on the streets. Stewpot and New Horizon Church International are equipping the homeless and less fortunate to handle the first winter blast of the season. The people lined up for lunch at Stewpot got more than a hot meal. They received something to keep them warm ahead of the pending cold snap.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO