Deion Sanders, Jackson State hosting SWAC rival as it deals with TS Nicole
Deion Sanders and Jackson State are extending a helping hand to Bethune-Cookman. The post Deion Sanders, Jackson State hosting SWAC rival as it deals with TS Nicole appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WLBT
JSU Men’s Basketball mourns loss of former teammate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Geronimo Warner, or “G-Mo,” as his teammates called him, was in his senior year at Jackson State before news broke Tuesday morning that he tragically passed away. An Arizona native, Warner played three seasons for JSU Men’s Basketball while also pursuing his degree in...
WLBT
National Champions Ole Miss visit Children’s of Mississippi patients
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2022 College World Series National Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels, visited Children’s of Mississippi Thursday. “Coming to Jackson is always special,” Head Coach Mike Bianco said. “We get to come here and meet a lot of great young people, and a lot of great doctors and nurses as well.
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, November 11
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The 2022 College World Series National Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels,...
WLBT
The End Zone: Jackson Prep, MRA advance to MAIS 6A State Championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two semifinal playoff matchups between MAIS 6A powerhouses highlight week 13 of Mississippi high school football on a day full of postseason action. To see the full list of scores, click here. GOTW: Hartfield Academy (9-3) at Jackson Prep (11-1) The Jackson Prep Patriots outlast the...
WLBT
Vicksburg leaders pass resolution supporting new Jackson State University stadium
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg leaders pass a resolution in support of a new Jackson State University stadium. Mayor George Flaggs and the Board of Aldermen are calling on alumni and residents of the surrounding area to ask Governor Tate Reeves and state lawmakers to help JSU get the needed funding for an on-campus stadium.
WLBT
Large water line break affecting JSU, some areas of south and central Jackson, city says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crews continue the work they started yesterday to get this water line break repaired. Meanwhile, JSU students were forced to work virtually as several campus buildings experience little to no water pressure. A spokesperson for the school tells us, “We are in contact with city officials...
WLBT
Adult kickball tournament slated for Nov. 12 to raise diabetes awareness
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An adult kickball tournament is slated for Saturday, November 12, in an effort to raise awareness about diabetes. The Mississippi State Department of Health is hosting Kick Out Diabetes, at the Hank Aaron Sports Academy in Jackson. The facility was formerly known as Smith-Wills Stadium. The...
WLBT
Suspect identified after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has released information on the man wanted in connection with multiple arsons around the City of Jackson, which occurred early Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Devin McLaurin. The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into...
WLBT
Hinds County deputies investigate shooting in parking lot after Raymond High basketball game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed a black male was shot Friday night following the basketball game between Raymond High School and Terry High School. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sheriff Jones said the victim, 21, was in a parked vehicle when he was shot....
Beloved holiday train is back on the tracks to delight families in 3 Mississippi cities this Christmas season
A beloved holiday tradition is back on the tracks for Mississippi residents this Christmas season. The first KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020 will return to three Mississippi cities this holiday. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out...
Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Fire Department is investigating seven overnight fires that were intentionally set near Jackson State University. Officials said they received a call about the fires Tuesday, November 8, 2022 around 2:45 a.m. Firefighters worked to distinguish the fires on Robinson Road, Pascagoula Street, Briggs Street, Isaiah Montgomery Street, Lynch Street, Dalton Street, and […]
WDAM-TV
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the man whose dismembered body was found near an abandoned Jackson home has now been revealed. According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim’s name is Scott Allen Tyler. He was 54 years old and white. The case began Saturday, when...
mississippifreepress.org
White Mississippians Still Think They Are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson, Miss.
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
Officials identify man whose body was found dismembered behind Mississippi house
Officials have released the identity of the victim whose body was found dismembered near an abandoned Mississippi house. Officials from the Hinds County Coroner’s office report that Scott Allen Tyler is the name of the white male victim. Tyler was 54 years old. Tyler’s dismembered body was found in...
Woman dies after shooting on Watkins Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric […]
brproud.com
Human remains found in Mississippi home after dog reportedly seen carrying severed arm
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in...
WLBT
Local homeless receive high tech blankets ahead of this weekend’s cold snap
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday’s mild temperatures are forecast to give way to chilling temperatures which will impact those living on the streets. Stewpot and New Horizon Church International are equipping the homeless and less fortunate to handle the first winter blast of the season. The people lined up for lunch at Stewpot got more than a hot meal. They received something to keep them warm ahead of the pending cold snap.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Chilly weather conditions this morning as our cold front moves through the area. Highs will struggle to get to the low 50s today.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday morning!. We are experiencing cooler temperatures this AM as the front moves through. Rain chances continue to stay the heaviest South of I-20 at the moment. Rain should be mostly off towards our north and east between 7 and 8 AM. Behind the rain...
WLBT
Church gifts Jackson Public Schools with $20,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for the Jackson Public School District’s Advanced Academics Program. Thursday, Mount Helm Baptist Church presented the district with a check for $20,000. The money will help the district expand its innovative teaching and learning opportunities while allowing more students to participate in...
