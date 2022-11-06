ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

JSU Men’s Basketball mourns loss of former teammate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Geronimo Warner, or “G-Mo,” as his teammates called him, was in his senior year at Jackson State before news broke Tuesday morning that he tragically passed away. An Arizona native, Warner played three seasons for JSU Men’s Basketball while also pursuing his degree in...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

National Champions Ole Miss visit Children’s of Mississippi patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2022 College World Series National Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels, visited Children’s of Mississippi Thursday. “Coming to Jackson is always special,” Head Coach Mike Bianco said. “We get to come here and meet a lot of great young people, and a lot of great doctors and nurses as well.
OXFORD, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Friday, November 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The 2022 College World Series National Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

The End Zone: Jackson Prep, MRA advance to MAIS 6A State Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two semifinal playoff matchups between MAIS 6A powerhouses highlight week 13 of Mississippi high school football on a day full of postseason action. To see the full list of scores, click here. GOTW: Hartfield Academy (9-3) at Jackson Prep (11-1) The Jackson Prep Patriots outlast the...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Adult kickball tournament slated for Nov. 12 to raise diabetes awareness

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An adult kickball tournament is slated for Saturday, November 12, in an effort to raise awareness about diabetes. The Mississippi State Department of Health is hosting Kick Out Diabetes, at the Hank Aaron Sports Academy in Jackson. The facility was formerly known as Smith-Wills Stadium. The...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Suspect identified after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has released information on the man wanted in connection with multiple arsons around the City of Jackson, which occurred early Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Devin McLaurin. The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Fire Department is investigating seven overnight fires that were intentionally set near Jackson State University. Officials said they received a call about the fires Tuesday, November 8, 2022 around 2:45 a.m. Firefighters worked to distinguish the fires on Robinson Road, Pascagoula Street, Briggs Street, Isaiah Montgomery Street, Lynch Street, Dalton Street, and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman dies after shooting on Watkins Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Local homeless receive high tech blankets ahead of this weekend’s cold snap

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday’s mild temperatures are forecast to give way to chilling temperatures which will impact those living on the streets. Stewpot and New Horizon Church International are equipping the homeless and less fortunate to handle the first winter blast of the season. The people lined up for lunch at Stewpot got more than a hot meal. They received something to keep them warm ahead of the pending cold snap.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Church gifts Jackson Public Schools with $20,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for the Jackson Public School District’s Advanced Academics Program. Thursday, Mount Helm Baptist Church presented the district with a check for $20,000. The money will help the district expand its innovative teaching and learning opportunities while allowing more students to participate in...
JACKSON, MS

