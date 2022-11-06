Read full article on original website
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 7:30 a.m. MST on NFL Network. The Buccaneers are a 3-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL...
Buccaneers smart to show interest in talented free agent
The Buccaneers are moving back in the right direction after beating the Rams. Still, the team needs to keep making moves to improve. Good teams never stop getting better. Are the Buccaneers a good team? That much remains to be seen as of now, but that doesn’t mean that the Bucs can’t make a statement by the end of the season.
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich
The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
Tom Brady’s strong message for Cade Otton, Jake Camarda in Buccaneers’ win vs. Rams
Tom Brady may have been the one to engineer the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ comeback win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, but he knows very well he couldn’t have done it alone. With that said, the superstar signal-caller made sure to give credit where it is due following the win.
Ex-Detroit Lions defensive coordinator fired by Carolina Panthers
ALLEN PARK -- Paul Pasqualoni, a former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator and veteran coach, has been fired by the Carolina Panthers. Pasqualoni had been the team’s defensive line coach. But the Panthers have been going through sweeping changes since last month’s firing of head coach Matt Rhule, and it hasn’t been pretty on either side of the ball. Carolina also announced the firing of cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper after its 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.
Richest NFL players
There's no shortage of articles chronicling the riches-to-rags stories of NFL players who went broke after squandering massive fortunes. Some blew it all on bad investments and leeching from hangers-on. Others did themselves in after partying, bad judgment, and reckless spending on homes, luxury cars, and shiny stuff of every imaginable kind.
Report: Buccaneers Leonard Fournette Frustrated with Lack of Carries
The Buccaneers’ starting running back is reportedly not happy.
Report: Panthers Fire Multiple Coaches Following Loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Panthers got blown out of the stadium early against Cincinnati on Sunday and it prompted some more changes to the coaching staff. According to Adam Schefter, Carolina fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. The latter's unit got destroyed to the tune...
Tampa Bay Bucs Ready For Germany And The Seahawks
TAMPA, Fla. – The Buccaneers are happy that they broke their losing streak last Sunday otherwise it would have been an even harder trip to Munich, Germany. The Bucs will host the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at 9:30 AM EST in the first-ever NFL regular season game
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Eagles sitting pretty with Saints pick
The NFL regular season has reached the halfway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Rayshawn Jenkins Misses Wednesday’s Practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their toughest matchup yet coming up in Week 10. After two straight weeks against AFC West foes, the Jaguars will next draw the king of the realm in the Kansas City Chiefs. This brings some good and bad news for the Jaguars, at least as things...
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 10 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves entering their week nine tilt against the Indianapolis Colts with a disappointing 2-6 record. Let there be no doubt, no one in this organization can allow the Silver and Black to garner another loss this weekend. The Silver and Black's Derek Carr spoke...
More Rams trouble: Quarterback Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol
LOS ANGELES — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol and his status for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals is to be determined, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday. “Still anticipating and having the optimistic approach that he’ll be ready to go,” McVay said during a news...
Giants’ Kenny Golladay likely to return against Texans
Kenny Golladay is going to get another chance to show the New York Giants they didn't waste a lot of money signing him as a free agent last year. Golladay expects to return to the lineup Sunday when the Giants (6-2) host the Houston Texans (1-6-1). The 29-year-old Golladay has...
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--Coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders has the Silver and Black sitting at(2-6) and ready to get back on the field. McDaniels knows that taking on the Indianapolis Colts won't be easy, and he took time moments ago at his Wednesday update to discuss the state of the Silver and Black.
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Bears are a 3-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 10...
Second Half Could Be a Win for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin the back half of their 2022 season starting in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. It's a bumpy road ahead for Pittsburgh, who will look to climb back from a 2-6 start. That being said, the toughest part of their schedule is over, but looking ahead, it isn't smooth sailing for the Steelers.
Bears Injury Report: Defense Down a Few Starters
It's not like the Bears defense lacks problems. Now they have more, as two defensive starters and backup safety Dane Cruikshank were unable to practice on Wednesday. Cruikshank was ill, but defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad has a knee injury and cornerback Kindle Vildor an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's loss to Miami.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers odds: NFL Week 10 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Cowboys are...
Mark Kiszla: Dre’Mont Jones would be a fool to give struggling Broncos a hometown discount after trade of Bradley Chubb
As the Broncos’ most valuable defensive lineman, Dre’Mont Jones would be a fool to play at a discount for an NFL team that hasn’t won diddly in years. It will take more than an empty promise of winning the Super Bowl to keep him here. Jones will follow the money, even if it leads him straight out of Denver.
