FanSided

Buccaneers smart to show interest in talented free agent

The Buccaneers are moving back in the right direction after beating the Rams. Still, the team needs to keep making moves to improve. Good teams never stop getting better. Are the Buccaneers a good team? That much remains to be seen as of now, but that doesn’t mean that the Bucs can’t make a statement by the end of the season.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich

The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
The Flint Journal

Ex-Detroit Lions defensive coordinator fired by Carolina Panthers

ALLEN PARK -- Paul Pasqualoni, a former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator and veteran coach, has been fired by the Carolina Panthers. Pasqualoni had been the team’s defensive line coach. But the Panthers have been going through sweeping changes since last month’s firing of head coach Matt Rhule, and it hasn’t been pretty on either side of the ball. Carolina also announced the firing of cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper after its 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Richest NFL players

There's no shortage of articles chronicling the riches-to-rags stories of NFL players who went broke after squandering massive fortunes. Some blew it all on bad investments and leeching from hangers-on. Others did themselves in after partying, bad judgment, and reckless spending on homes, luxury cars, and shiny stuff of every imaginable kind.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Panthers Fire Multiple Coaches Following Loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Panthers got blown out of the stadium early against Cincinnati on Sunday and it prompted some more changes to the coaching staff. According to Adam Schefter, Carolina fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. The latter's unit got destroyed to the tune...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Eagles sitting pretty with Saints pick

The NFL regular season has reached the halfway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Rayshawn Jenkins Misses Wednesday’s Practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars have their toughest matchup yet coming up in Week 10. After two straight weeks against AFC West foes, the Jaguars will next draw the king of the realm in the Kansas City Chiefs. This brings some good and bad news for the Jaguars, at least as things...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 10 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves entering their week nine tilt against the Indianapolis Colts with a disappointing 2-6 record. Let there be no doubt, no one in this organization can allow the Silver and Black to garner another loss this weekend. The Silver and Black's Derek Carr spoke...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

More Rams trouble: Quarterback Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol

LOS ANGELES — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol and his status for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals is to be determined, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday. “Still anticipating and having the optimistic approach that he’ll be ready to go,” McVay said during a news...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants’ Kenny Golladay likely to return against Texans

Kenny Golladay is going to get another chance to show the New York Giants they didn't waste a lot of money signing him as a free agent last year. Golladay expects to return to the lineup Sunday when the Giants (6-2) host the Houston Texans (1-6-1). The 29-year-old Golladay has...
TENNESSEE STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--Coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders has the Silver and Black sitting at(2-6) and ready to get back on the field. McDaniels knows that taking on the Indianapolis Colts won't be easy, and he took time moments ago at his Wednesday update to discuss the state of the Silver and Black.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Second Half Could Be a Win for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin the back half of their 2022 season starting in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. It's a bumpy road ahead for Pittsburgh, who will look to climb back from a 2-6 start. That being said, the toughest part of their schedule is over, but looking ahead, it isn't smooth sailing for the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bears Injury Report: Defense Down a Few Starters

It's not like the Bears defense lacks problems. Now they have more, as two defensive starters and backup safety Dane Cruikshank were unable to practice on Wednesday. Cruikshank was ill, but defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad has a knee injury and cornerback Kindle Vildor an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's loss to Miami.
CHICAGO, IL

