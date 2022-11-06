Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dustin Poirier unsure if he’ll get title shot with UFC 281 win, but says Charles Oliveira’s loss ‘definitely opens up the doors’
NEW YORK – Dustin Poirier has no clue what may come next if victorious on Saturday. The former UFC interim lightweight champion returns to action to take on top contender Michael Chandler on the main card of the UFC 281 pay-per-view at Madison Square Garden. Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6...
UFC 281 ‘Embedded,’ No. 3: ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann arrives and does some autograph work
The UFC is back with its latest pay-per-view and a return to New York, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs...
