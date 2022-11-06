Twitter Blue Changes Postponed Until After Election Day

During an interview with the ratings-challenged cable news network NewsNation airing Tuesday evening, former President Donald Trump declared that he deserves all of the credit and none of blame for whatever happens on midterm Election Night. “Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit. If they lose, I should not be blamed at all,” Trump said without so much as a hint that he was making an ironic joke. “But it will probably be just the opposite.” He predicted that “when” Republicans win he will “probably be given very little credit” despite his involvement in many of the major races, and “if they do badly, they will blame everything on me.” In the same interview, Trump took credit for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ victory in 2016, saying of his potential rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, “I thought that he could have been more gracious. But that’s up to him.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO