San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs

For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Richest NFL players

There's no shortage of articles chronicling the riches-to-rags stories of NFL players who went broke after squandering massive fortunes. Some blew it all on bad investments and leeching from hangers-on. Others did themselves in after partying, bad judgment, and reckless spending on homes, luxury cars, and shiny stuff of every imaginable kind.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Panthers Fire Multiple Coaches Following Loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Panthers got blown out of the stadium early against Cincinnati on Sunday and it prompted some more changes to the coaching staff. According to Adam Schefter, Carolina fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. The latter's unit got destroyed to the tune...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Second Half Could Be a Win for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin the back half of their 2022 season starting in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. It's a bumpy road ahead for Pittsburgh, who will look to climb back from a 2-6 start. That being said, the toughest part of their schedule is over, but looking ahead, it isn't smooth sailing for the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Rayshawn Jenkins Misses Wednesday’s Practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars have their toughest matchup yet coming up in Week 10. After two straight weeks against AFC West foes, the Jaguars will next draw the king of the realm in the Kansas City Chiefs. This brings some good and bad news for the Jaguars, at least as things...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants’ Kenny Golladay likely to return against Texans

Kenny Golladay is going to get another chance to show the New York Giants they didn't waste a lot of money signing him as a free agent last year. Golladay expects to return to the lineup Sunday when the Giants (6-2) host the Houston Texans (1-6-1). The 29-year-old Golladay has...
TENNESSEE STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--Coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders has the Silver and Black sitting at(2-6) and ready to get back on the field. McDaniels knows that taking on the Indianapolis Colts won't be easy, and he took time moments ago at his Wednesday update to discuss the state of the Silver and Black.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

More Rams trouble: Quarterback Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol

LOS ANGELES — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol and his status for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals is to be determined, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday. “Still anticipating and having the optimistic approach that he’ll be ready to go,” McVay said during a news...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Saints Filled With More Questions Than Answers

NEW ORLEANS -- The big shutout win over the Raiders feels like it gave us a false sense of hope for the Saints. Monday night's grueling loss to the Ravens brought us the same things we saw during the team's losing streak. All the losses New Orleans has suffered this season can be summed up with their three phases not being in sync, and what is particularly troubling with Baltimore is that all of them went out the window after such a good week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Browns Week 10 Injury Report

There wasn't anything particularly unusual about the Miami Dolphins' first injury report of the week ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and that included Terron Armstead and Xavien sitting out the Wednesday practice. Armstead continues to deal with his toe injury, though the Achilles issue that...
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bears Injury Report: Defense Down a Few Starters

It's not like the Bears defense lacks problems. Now they have more, as two defensive starters and backup safety Dane Cruikshank were unable to practice on Wednesday. Cruikshank was ill, but defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad has a knee injury and cornerback Kindle Vildor an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's loss to Miami.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions Looking to Build Momentum With Two-Game Winning Streak

The Detroit Lions have not won consecutive games since Dan Campbell was named head coach in early 2021. With the team securing their second victory of the 2022 NFL season, Campbell upped his record in Detroit to 5-19-1. After defeating the Green Bay Packers, 15-9, the team now heads on...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions Defense Held Players-Only Meeting

The Detroit Lions defense has been the subject of heavy criticism all season. The disappointing defensive performance against the Miami Dolphins was particularly damaging, as some of the deeper issues impacting the unit came to light. A 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers provided the coaching staff and roster...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Bayou Blitz Podcast - Saints vs Steelers Preview

Saints News Network Reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Host Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan discuss the Saints MNF loss to Ravens. They are also joined by Rudy Reyes to preview Saints vs Steelers in Week 10. Watch Full Episode Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Confident Vikings thriving behind letting-it-loose Cousins

After the Minnesota Vikings hired a head coach with a player-first approach and a quarterback-friendly background, while keeping the entire starting offense intact, the 2022 season was shaping up well for Kirk Cousins. Questions about whether Cousins would find a higher level of comfort this year, his fifth with the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Sign Kicker Matthew Wright

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed kicker Matthew Wright to their 53-man roster off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, the team announced. Wright spent the summer of 2020 with the Steelers and kicked in three games for the team that season. He's played last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, making 21 of 24 field goals in 14 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Raiders Making Moves at the Safety Position Following Abram Cut

The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster and signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday. These two moves came just a day after the team released safety Johnathan Abram. Pola-Mao has played two games for the Raiders this season, Week...
LAS VEGAS, NV

