Man commits 2 bank robberies in Austin while wearing fake beard
The Austin Police Department asked for help identifying a man connected to two armed bank robberies—one in northwest Austin and the other in southwest Austin.
KXAN
Man sentenced to 20 years after deadly 2020 shooting of girlfriend
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to 20 years for murder after the March 2020 shooting death of his girlfriend. Demetrie Mann, 29, was charged with manslaughter after his girlfriend, Lekita Hurd, was shot and killed at a home on Forum Avenue near Wells Branch Parkway on March 22, 2020.
Man with 7 warrants arrested in East Austin following SWAT callout
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody following a SWAT callout in East Austin on Tuesday morning. According to the Austin Police Department, a 911 call came in at around 11:20 a.m. reporting a man with warrants at an apartment in the 2500 block of Anken Drive. Nearly...
KSAT 12
CPS case worker forced to resign after police find runaway at her home
SAN MARCOS, Texas – A Child Protective Services case worker was forced to resign this summer, days after police in San Marcos found a juvenile runaway at her home. Georgiana Springer, 23, faces a charge of harboring a runaway child, Hays County Jail records show. County officials declined to...
SWAT callout ends with suspect arrest Tuesday morning near West Oak Hill
A SWAT callout happened in the West Oak Hill area Tuesday morning, authorities said.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested following SWAT situation in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested following a SWAT situation in Southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department (APD) said around 11:56 a.m., officers arrived to the 2500 block of Anken Drive attempting to serve a warrant for a man in an apartment. Shortly after, the man barricaded himself inside.
Car in downtown rape arrest linked to additional incident: Affidavit
On Saturday, June 4, police say a woman called 911 to say a man she didn't know sexually assaulted her downtown.
Shooting at car wash leaves one person with non-life-threatening injuries early Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in the hospital after being shot at a car wash in North Austin early Tuesday morning. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), two men got into an argument around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 8 at a car wash on Cameron Road. The person of interest was asking for a ride before he shot the victim in the leg.
kwhi.com
TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT
Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
New details: Burnet County commissioner livestock cruelty civil case settled, criminal charges ‘filed soon’
The agreed motion and order requires Wall to voluntarily forfeit his ownership of the remaining 79 cattle that were seized by the Burnet County Sheriff's office two months ago after it found they were malnourished and emaciated.
Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after man hit, killed by car on Riverside Drive
A woman was charged with intoxication manslaughter after a man was hit and killed by a car while walking on a sidewalk along East Riverside Drive on Friday.
Arrest warrant outlines new details after buried body found at Leander home
CSO conducted the investigation after receiving reports of a woman's body found wrapped in a tarp and buried beneath a burn pit at the home.
Woman with nonverbal autism missing from north Austin
Monique Barfield's family told APD she has nonverbal autism.
KWTX
Man found guilty of setting puppy on fire, left in Killeen dumpster to appear in sentencing trial
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One of the suspects involved in an animal cruelty case that involved setting a puppy on fire is set to appear at a sentencing trial on Tuesday. Alex Manuel Cruz will appear in a Bell County courtroom. In April Cruz and Kieshsaw Rodriguez Aquino were indicted...
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian killed, another injured following crash on E. Riverside
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said one person was killed and another was injured following a crash on E. Riverside Drive. on Nov. 4. Police said on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a sedan driven by Crystal Dominguez and a pedestrian, Jacky Gaschot, in the 800 block of E. Riverside Dr.
Silver Alert issued for missing man with cognitive illness last seen in northwest Austin
The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man with a cognitive illness who was last seen Sunday in northwest Austin.
CBS Austin
Firefighter injured after battling overnight fire at nightclub in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a nightclub early Wednesday morning in southeast Austin. AFD crews responded to the Pantheon Lounge & Nightclub located at 1115 Old Bastrop Highway Service Road at around 3:27 a.m. This is just east of US 183.
Crash involving multiple vehicles blocks lanes on I-35 NB in Round Rock
Most northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Round Rock are blocked Wednesday morning due to a crash.
Juvenile dies after October shooting in southeast Austin; suspect still wanted
One juvenile male died after an October shooting in southeast Austin where police say the suspect shot at two occupied vehicles.
Austin PD releases video of police shooting at North Lamar restaurant
The Austin Police Department on Friday released body-cam video and the 911 audio from an officer-involved shooting that took place at a North Lamar restaurant in October.
