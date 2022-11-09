ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Proposal 2: Voters will decide whether voting policies should go into the state constitution

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell,Hannah Getahun
 1 day ago

  • Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time.
  • Michigan Proposal 2 would add several voting policies to the state constitution.
  • Proponents say the proposal will protect voters and elections.

A "yes" on Michigan Proposal 2 would amend the state's constitution with several voting policies.

Ballot measure details

Known as the Voting Policies in Constitution Amendment, the proposal aims to add a slew of new voting policies to Michigan's constitution, including the establishment of a nine-day early voting period, the requirement of a signed affidavit or photo identification for voting, and access to absentee voting.

It would also ensure that military and overseas ballots that are sent before Election Day are counted, election donations are accepted and disclosed, and election officials become responsible for election audits.

The measure also calls for the state to fund and set up an absentee ballot tracking system, absentee ballot drop boxes, and prepaid postage stamps for absentee ballot applications and absentee ballots. The proposal would also block laws that impede an individual's right to vote.

Support and opposition

The campaign for the proposal is spearheaded by Promote the Vote 2022. Supporters argue the proposal would provide secure elections and protect voters.

"This initiative is to ensure that our elections are secure and accessible and that voters can vote free from harassment, intimidation, and interference. Voter freedom and power are critical to the success of our state and our country. We must create a voting system that provides secure options for voters, equitable access to the polls, and ensures all our voices are heard when it comes time to vote," Khalilah Spencer, president of Promote the Vote, told Michigan's MLive outlet.

Secure MI Vote is the campaign opposing the proposal. Opponents of the proposal argue that putting the proposal into the constitution is too big of a step.

"The kinds of things in it (Proposal 2) I believe are very problematic when you try to put it in a constitution. For instance, if we put into the Constitution that never shall there be a requirement for photo ID to vote and we discover, as I believe we will, that that's a big mistake. Changing it is a heavy, heavy, heavy lift," Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said, according to WKHM.

The money race

The proposal has seen almost $9.9 million in support contributions and nearly $4.5 in opposition contributions, according to Ballotpedia.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

