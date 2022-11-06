ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, AR

South Arkansas natural areas offer deer hunts for veterans

By Abby Johnson
WARREN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Bradley County, Ark., is known for private land hunting and quality deer it has available to hunters. The acreage is not only known as a getaway for hunters during fall deer and spring turkey seasons but also as a place for hikers on a 2.2-mile trail as well as areas for watching wildlife throughout the year.

The Warren Prairie Natural Area Wildlife Management Area holds an annual disabled veterans hunt, which falls on November 12-13 this 2022 season. There is also another deer hunt for disabled veterans hosted by the Longview Saline Natural Area, 10 miles south of Warren Prairie, held on November 12-13, 2022.

To reach Warren Prairie, take U.S. Highway 278 East out of Warren for 4.5 miles, cross the Saline River and turn right (south) at the intersection with Arkansas Highway 172. The parking lot and sign for the area will be 2 miles south on the left.

Longview Saline NA is just east of the Saline River and south of Arkansas Highway 8, on County Road 452. Signs mark the turn off Highway 8 to the natural area.

