ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Amendment 1: right to collective bargaining measure

By Hannah Getahun,Tim Paradis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nt4v0_0j0yLoE600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfFOF_0j0yLoE600

Getty Images; Insider

  • Amendment 1 would alter the state's constitution to add a right to collective bargaining.
  • Proponents say that the amendment will protect anti-union opposition.
  • Opponents argue that the law gives unions too much power.

A "yes" on Amendment 1 would alter the state's constitution to give people the right to collective bargaining.

Ballot measure details

Amendment 1 would add language to the state's constitution that gives employees the fundamental right to organize and collectively bargain at their workplaces to negotiate "wages, hours, and working conditions."

It also prohibits any law that would interfere with unionization efforts at workplaces, including right-to-work laws that allow workers to avoid paying union fees and prohibits union requirements at jobs.

The measure needs 60% of voters' approval to alter the state constitution.

Support and opposition

Vote Yes For Workers Rights is leading the support for Amendment 1. Supporters include the Illinois Federation of Teachers, other local unions, and Democratic lawmakers.

Supporters argue that this will enshrine the right to unionize and protect employees from anti-union initiatives and laws that would make collective bargaining more difficult.

Opposition to this measure includes the Illinois Policy Institute and the Illinois Republican Party , which argues that the amendment will give union organizations too much power and make it more difficult for business owners to operate in the state.

The money race

According to Illinois State Board of Elections filings, $13.6 million has been raised in support of Amendment 1 . So far, there has been no committee registered to collect contributions to oppose the measure.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

LATEST Election Results from the 2022 Illinois Midterm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Illinois’ Midterm election day as voters from across the state went to the polls to vote for their candidate for governor, some major races in the U.S. House of Representatives, and several local representatives. 11 a.m. – LIVE: Gov. JB Pritzker delivers post-election remarks. Watch in the player above. 10:35 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Business Insider

Results: Democratic state Sen. Brittany Pettersen defeats Republican Erik Aadland in Colorado's 7th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Democrat Brittany Pettersen defeated Republican Erick Aadland in Colorado's 7th Congressional District. The 7th District is anchored in Jefferson County. Redistricting made the district less Democratic, but Pettersen still scored a win. Election 2022 Colorado Results Explore more election results. House (2 Districts) Democratic state...
COLORADO STATE
Business Insider

Results: Republican Rep. Young Kim defeats Democrat Asif Mahmood in California's 40th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Young Kim ran against Democrat Asif Mahmood in California's 40th Congressional District. The 40th District is an affluent, suburban district anchored in Orange County. Redistricting moved Kim to friendlier territory, but tasked her with reintroducing herself to a new constituency. Election 2022 California Results...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

714K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy