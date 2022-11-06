ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

'P﻿otential sale could bring turbulence'

People are really surprised at the news. It's quite unnerving and unsettling, and we are probably set for a more turbulent few months than people were expecting. There is split opinion. Fans would love to have no ceiling when it comes to transfers, but would be reluctant for Liverpool to be owned by a state and what comes with that.
The Associated Press

Kuol in, Langerak out of Australia’s squad for World Cup

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s head coach Graham Arnold selected 18-year-old forward Garang Kuol despite his lack of professional experience but left veteran goalkeeper Mitch Langerak out of his 26-man Socceroos squad for the World Cup. Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan and winger Mathew Leckie were picked for a third...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool begins League Cup defense

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Liverpool begins its League Cup title defense with a home game against third-tier Derby County while Manchester City hosts Chelsea in the marquee match of the third round. This is the round where teams playing in Europe this season enter the competition. Liverpool won both of the domestic cups last season, beating Chelsea in both finals. City had won the League Cup in six of the previous eight years. Erling Haaland returned from a foot injury by scoring City’s stoppage-time winner against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday but is still not 100%, according to manager Pep Guardiola, so is a doubt for the Chelsea game. There are four more all-Premier League matches: Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham; Arsenal vs. Brighton; Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace; and Wolverhampton vs. Leeds.
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: England maintain 100% record with PNG win to top group

Tries: Burke (3), Hardcastle (2), Stanley, Whitfield, Beevers Goals: Stanley (5) England swept to a 42-4 victory over Papua New Guinea as they maintained their 100% record to win Group A on their way to the World Cup semi-finals. Leah Burke scored a hat-trick of tries with Amy Hardcastle going...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brazil’s World Cup roster has nine forwards and old man Dani Alves

Brazil has released its roster for the 2022 World Cup, which includes 39-year-old defender Dani Alves and nine forwards. The Seleção are one of the tournament favorites, and the sheer quality of players both on and off the roster is testament to their strength. Nine forwards are included in a high-powered group including Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus and Antony, among others. But there was not room for the likes of longtime Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, as well as Atlético Madrid forward Matheus Cunha. In defense, Brazil brought along 38-year-old Thiago Silva and Dani Alves, with Roma’s Roger Ibañez and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães missing out. Alves...
The Guardian

Nicolò Fagioli finds place in Juventus side refreshed by fountain of youth

Juventus should have listened to Nicolò Fagioli a little sooner. “Young players need to play,” said the 21-year-old midfielder in May, as he prepared to return to the Bianconeri after a season on loan at Cremonese. He was talking in broad terms, citing call-ups by the Italy manager Roberto Mancini as evidence of shifting national attitudes, but also about his personal development at the same time.
BBC

Premier League: Dates confirmed for 2023-24 season, including January break

The Premier League has said the 2023-24 season will take place from 12 August 2023 to 19 May 2024. The campaign will include a mid-season break between 13-20 January 2024. Also, no two rounds of matches in the Christmas and new year period will take place within 48 hours of each other.
BBC

Jimmy White qualifies for UK Snooker Championship

Venue: York Barbican Dates: 12-20 November Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. Jimmy White has qualified for the UK Snooker Championship televised stage at the age of 60. The six-time World Championship runner-up beat Dominic Dale 6-1 to seal his place...
BBC

European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans

Uefa has angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan". BBC Sport has been told a three-man A22 Sports Management delegation received a "mauling" at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the game's most significant stakeholders in Switzerland on Tuesday.
CBS Sports

Here We Go transfer buzz: Messi decision won't come in World Cup months; PSG, Inter Miami, Barcelona await

Lionel Messi's future will be in the news in the coming months once he makes a decision to either stay at Paris Saint-Germain or explore his options this summer. But first, his PSG will have to prepare to close out the first half of the club season before the start of the World Cup and then prepare for a Champions League round of 16 matchup against Bayern Munich after Monday's draw.
NME

Peter Kay announces stand-up return with first tour in 12 years

Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up comedy, confirming a huge UK tour across late 2022 and the first half of next year – see dates below and buy tickets here. The comedian made his TV comeback in 2020 after two years away. He was supposed to tour the country in 2017 but cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
BBC

Bishop of Leicester takes seat in House of Lords

The Bishop of Leicester has taken his seat in the House of Lords. The Rt Reverend Martyn James Snow swore the oath of allegiance to the King during an introduction ceremony in the upper chamber on Tuesday. T﻿he 54-year-old, who wore the traditional black and white robes of the Lords...

