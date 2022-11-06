Read full article on original website
'Potential sale could bring turbulence'
People are really surprised at the news. It's quite unnerving and unsettling, and we are probably set for a more turbulent few months than people were expecting. There is split opinion. Fans would love to have no ceiling when it comes to transfers, but would be reluctant for Liverpool to be owned by a state and what comes with that.
World Cup 2022: Gabriel Martinelli named in Brazil squad but Roberto Firmino misses out
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has been named in Brazil's squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar but Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Martinelli, 21, has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, while Firmino, 31, misses out despite six goals in 12 games. Striker...
Breaking: FSG open to selling ALL of Liverpool
Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group have put the club up for sale and are currently inviting offers, to sell the whole club, as per Boston Globe.
Kuol in, Langerak out of Australia’s squad for World Cup
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s head coach Graham Arnold selected 18-year-old forward Garang Kuol despite his lack of professional experience but left veteran goalkeeper Mitch Langerak out of his 26-man Socceroos squad for the World Cup. Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan and winger Mathew Leckie were picked for a third...
MATCHDAY: Liverpool begins League Cup defense
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Liverpool begins its League Cup title defense with a home game against third-tier Derby County while Manchester City hosts Chelsea in the marquee match of the third round. This is the round where teams playing in Europe this season enter the competition. Liverpool won both of the domestic cups last season, beating Chelsea in both finals. City had won the League Cup in six of the previous eight years. Erling Haaland returned from a foot injury by scoring City’s stoppage-time winner against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday but is still not 100%, according to manager Pep Guardiola, so is a doubt for the Chelsea game. There are four more all-Premier League matches: Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham; Arsenal vs. Brighton; Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace; and Wolverhampton vs. Leeds.
Rugby League World Cup: England maintain 100% record with PNG win to top group
Tries: Burke (3), Hardcastle (2), Stanley, Whitfield, Beevers Goals: Stanley (5) England swept to a 42-4 victory over Papua New Guinea as they maintained their 100% record to win Group A on their way to the World Cup semi-finals. Leah Burke scored a hat-trick of tries with Amy Hardcastle going...
Southampton set to appoint Nathan Jones after sacking Ralph Hasenhüttl
Southampton are primed to appoint Nathan Jones as Ralph Hasenhüttl’s successor after being granted formal permission to speak with the Luton Town head coach
Man City set 'benchmark' amid club record revenue, profit for 2021-22 financial year - CEO
Manchester City are beginning to set the "benchmark" for clubs around the world, according to club chief executive Ferran Soriano. City released their annual report for 2021-22 on Monday to reveal record profits of £41.67 million, more than double their previous record. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS,...
Manchester United’s Chances Of Signing Jude Bellingham Are Low
Manchester United’s chances of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham are reportedly said to be low amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.
Brazil’s World Cup roster has nine forwards and old man Dani Alves
Brazil has released its roster for the 2022 World Cup, which includes 39-year-old defender Dani Alves and nine forwards. The Seleção are one of the tournament favorites, and the sheer quality of players both on and off the roster is testament to their strength. Nine forwards are included in a high-powered group including Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus and Antony, among others. But there was not room for the likes of longtime Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, as well as Atlético Madrid forward Matheus Cunha. In defense, Brazil brought along 38-year-old Thiago Silva and Dani Alves, with Roma’s Roger Ibañez and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães missing out. Alves...
Eddie Jones’s England suffer familiar failings after another slow start | Gerard Meagher
Defeat by Argentina means another campaign begins on the wrong foot as coach’s charges struggle to find cohesion
Nicolò Fagioli finds place in Juventus side refreshed by fountain of youth
Juventus should have listened to Nicolò Fagioli a little sooner. “Young players need to play,” said the 21-year-old midfielder in May, as he prepared to return to the Bianconeri after a season on loan at Cremonese. He was talking in broad terms, citing call-ups by the Italy manager Roberto Mancini as evidence of shifting national attitudes, but also about his personal development at the same time.
Premier League: Dates confirmed for 2023-24 season, including January break
The Premier League has said the 2023-24 season will take place from 12 August 2023 to 19 May 2024. The campaign will include a mid-season break between 13-20 January 2024. Also, no two rounds of matches in the Christmas and new year period will take place within 48 hours of each other.
Real Madrid draws Liverpool in the Champions League last-16 stage
Real Madrid drew Liverpool in the Champions League round-of-16 stage on Monday in a rematch of last season's final.
Jimmy White qualifies for UK Snooker Championship
Venue: York Barbican Dates: 12-20 November Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app. Jimmy White has qualified for the UK Snooker Championship televised stage at the age of 60. The six-time World Championship runner-up beat Dominic Dale 6-1 to seal his place...
Report: Chelsea Expected To Try For A Right-Back In January
Chelsea are expected to try and sign an right-back in the January transfer window.
European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans
Uefa has angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan". BBC Sport has been told a three-man A22 Sports Management delegation received a "mauling" at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the game's most significant stakeholders in Switzerland on Tuesday.
Here We Go transfer buzz: Messi decision won't come in World Cup months; PSG, Inter Miami, Barcelona await
Lionel Messi's future will be in the news in the coming months once he makes a decision to either stay at Paris Saint-Germain or explore his options this summer. But first, his PSG will have to prepare to close out the first half of the club season before the start of the World Cup and then prepare for a Champions League round of 16 matchup against Bayern Munich after Monday's draw.
Peter Kay announces stand-up return with first tour in 12 years
Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up comedy, confirming a huge UK tour across late 2022 and the first half of next year – see dates below and buy tickets here. The comedian made his TV comeback in 2020 after two years away. He was supposed to tour the country in 2017 but cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
Bishop of Leicester takes seat in House of Lords
The Bishop of Leicester has taken his seat in the House of Lords. The Rt Reverend Martyn James Snow swore the oath of allegiance to the King during an introduction ceremony in the upper chamber on Tuesday. The 54-year-old, who wore the traditional black and white robes of the Lords...
