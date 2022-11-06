ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

VOTE RED FOR AMERICA 🇺🇸 ❤️ blue for lawlessness , gun control, borderless, inflation, no bail, higher taxes, Trans toddlers, ONE WORLD

floridapolitics.com

First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade

She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Miami New Times

Moderate Messaging by Democrat Janelle Perez Falls Short in State Senate Race

While pollsters projected many Republican wins throughout Florida ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, the race for the District 38 state senate seat appeared to be anything but a surefire Republican victory. Two first-time candidates, former GOP staffers, and descendants of Cuban exiles — Democrat Janelle Perez and Republican Alexis...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Anna Eskamani wins seat, proves Florida Dems need to run more progressives

The midterms were a slightly mixed bag for Central Florida progressives. Rep. Anna Eskamani held on to her state seat in a newly drawn district and newcomer Maxwell Frost rode a wave of youthful enthusiasm to the US House. However, UCF-area Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith failed to win a new district against Republican challenger Susan Plasencia. Smith had served in the state house since 2016, representing a district that includes his alma mater, the University of Central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Ron DeSantis defeats Charlie Crist in closely watched Florida gubernatorial race

The Fox News Decision Desk projects GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis will defeat Charlie Crist to secure another term as the Sunshine State's chief executive. DeSantis, a former three-term congressman who was narrowly elected governor in 2018, has seen his popularity soar among conservatives in Florida and across the country the past two and a half years, courtesy of his forceful pushback against coronavirus pandemic restrictions and his aggressive actions as a culture wars warrior.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida elections 2022: See results from Palm Beach County voting

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE PALM BEACH COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election. Among high-profile statewide and federal races up for vote, Gov. Ron DeSantis faces off against Democratic challenger and former governor Charlie Crist, while Sen. Marco Rubio looks to retain his congressional seat against Democrat Val Demings. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
