Read full article on original website
SaveAmerica
3d ago
VOTE RED FOR AMERICA 🇺🇸 ❤️ blue for lawlessness , gun control, borderless, inflation, no bail, higher taxes, Trans toddlers, ONE WORLD
Reply
3
Related
Texas GOP chairman praises Desantis' 'winning brand': 'This is the path forward for the GOP'
Texas GOP Chairman Matt Rinaldi said that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' "bold" and "unapologetic" brand of conservatism may be the "path forward for the GOP."
floridapolitics.com
First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade
She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
Miami mayor hits back at Jen Psaki for claiming 'disinformation' is swaying Latinos: 'Democrats are in denial'
Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is taking heat after she issued a tweet on what she called a 'disinformation' problem in the Latino media
Miami New Times
Moderate Messaging by Democrat Janelle Perez Falls Short in State Senate Race
While pollsters projected many Republican wins throughout Florida ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, the race for the District 38 state senate seat appeared to be anything but a surefire Republican victory. Two first-time candidates, former GOP staffers, and descendants of Cuban exiles — Democrat Janelle Perez and Republican Alexis...
DeSantis emerges from midterm election as ‘likely’ Republican nominee if he goes ‘toe-to-toe’ with Trump: Penn
Mark Penn, a former senior adviser to the Clintons, analyzes Ron DeSantis' reelection as governor of Florida following the landslide victory for the GOP.
TUCKER CARLSON: Why did Republicans underperform in the midterms?
Fox News host Tucker Carlson analyzes the outcome of the 2022 midterm election and how the GOP should move forward on Wednesday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Florida Republicans pummel Democrats in state house races, and now hold a historic majority
Republican Danny Alvarez defeated Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, in Hillsborough County’s District 69.
Govs. Abbott and DeSantis, who clashed with Biden over migrant transports, easily win re-election
Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott won re-election handily on Tuesday evening — after feuding with the Biden administration over the crisis at the southern border.
Adam Kinzinger insists DeSantis not 'the future of the Republican Party' despite midterm gains
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., argued that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., does not represent the future of the Republican Party despite his large gains following the midterm election.
Anna Eskamani wins seat, proves Florida Dems need to run more progressives
The midterms were a slightly mixed bag for Central Florida progressives. Rep. Anna Eskamani held on to her state seat in a newly drawn district and newcomer Maxwell Frost rode a wave of youthful enthusiasm to the US House. However, UCF-area Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith failed to win a new district against Republican challenger Susan Plasencia. Smith had served in the state house since 2016, representing a district that includes his alma mater, the University of Central Florida.
Ron DeSantis defeats Charlie Crist in closely watched Florida gubernatorial race
The Fox News Decision Desk projects GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis will defeat Charlie Crist to secure another term as the Sunshine State's chief executive. DeSantis, a former three-term congressman who was narrowly elected governor in 2018, has seen his popularity soar among conservatives in Florida and across the country the past two and a half years, courtesy of his forceful pushback against coronavirus pandemic restrictions and his aggressive actions as a culture wars warrior.
Donald Trump just sent Ron DeSantis a 2024 warning shot
On the day of the 2022 general election, Donald Trump sent a very clear 2024 message to Ron DeSantis: Stay out of the race or else.
CBS journalists shocked they 'couldn't find one' Charlie Crist supporter in Florida visit to Biden precincts
CBS journalists were flummoxed they couldn't find even one Charlie Crist supporter in Florida when visiting diners, coffee shops and pubs up and down the coast.
floridapolitics.com
Florida Democrats’ voter turnout, or lack thereof, point to a ‘red tsunami’ for Florida GOP
It's hard to see any way out of this pit. Ongoing analysis of voter turnout throughout the state shows more bad news for Democrats, as turnout in many blue counties favors GOP voters or shows a GOP over-performance in others. As I previously wrote, turnout in the blue counties of...
Michigan voters elect Republican John James to US House in newly-created 10th District
GOP candidate John James has been elected to the U.S. House in Michigan's newly created 10th Congressional district, beating Democratic challenger Carl Marlinga.
AOL Corp
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Florida elections 2022: See results from Palm Beach County voting
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE PALM BEACH COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election. Among high-profile statewide and federal races up for vote, Gov. Ron DeSantis faces off against Democratic challenger and former governor Charlie Crist, while Sen. Marco Rubio looks to retain his congressional seat against Democrat Val Demings. ...
DeSantis responds to predictions Miami-Dade could turn red for first gov since Jeb Bush
Miami-Dade County may be ripe for Republicans as Gov. Ron DeSantis' popularity in the Democratic-majority county is rising ahead of a key gubernatorial election.
Trump rips Colorado, New Hampshire GOP candidates after losses for wavering loyalty on 2020 election
Former President Donald Trump criticized two GOP candidates for U.S. Senate who lost their midterm election bids on Tuesday night. Both Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea and New Hampshire Republican Senate nominee Gen. Don Bolduc had either distanced themselves or openly attacked Trump for challenging the 2020 election results.
Georgia Republican vents frustration over GOP's underperformance: 'What could have been'
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said Republicans missed an opportunity by not selecting better candidates after many Trump-endorsed nominees lost key midterm races.
Fox News
856K+
Followers
5K+
Post
679M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 7