Lexington, KY

Kentucky Remains Ranked in Latest Coaches Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff
 3 days ago

Kentucky football remains at No. 24 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 21-17 win over Missouri in Columbia.

The Wildcats are one of six SEC teams still ranked heading into week 11, but they're far behind the other five schools that sit at or near the top of the latest rankings:

1. Georgia

5. Tennessee

8. LSU

9. Ole Miss

11. Alabama

24. Kentucky

In the newest AP Poll, Kentucky remains unranked. The Cats were second in others receiving votes.

For more on the win over Mizzou, click here .

Colin Goodfellow is 'Hurt Bad' After Making a Game-Saving Play

Trevin Wallace Made an Impact in His Second Career Start

Watch: Stoops , White and Scangarello , Levis Talk Post-Game

Game Notes: Kentucky 21, Missouri 17

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 0

 

