Scared of storms? What about wind? Here are the names of common weather phobias

By Sergio Robles, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( KTXL ) — If you have homichlophobia, you may not want to live in San Francisco . If you have heliophobia, then Sacramento is not the place for you , and if you have a particularly strong chionophobia, Lake Tahoe may not be a place to make your home.

These three areas are known, respectively, for the amounts of fog, sun and snow they receive — and the associated phobias are fears of those weather phenomena.

The Cleveland Clinic estimates that 1 in 10 Americans and 1 in 5 teens will deal with a phobia at some point in their life. The clinic also says that it’s hard to know exactly how many people have a phobia of something specific since people don’t usually share their fears, or they may not recognize that they have it.

The National Weather Service’s office in Sioux Falls, South Dakota — a city that would not be ideal for those with cryophobia (fear of cold days) — recently shared a list of the official names for fears associated with the weather.

There’s antlophobia, which, if you had it, would make you wary of living in lowland areas (for fear of floods).

People with ancraophobia (fear of wind or drafts) definitely wouldn’t want to live in Chicago — aka The Windy City — because of its drafty weather.

Avoid living on the coast if you have cymophobia (fear of waves).

You might get by with having astraphobia (fear of thunderstorms) if you live in a city that has occasional storms, but it’s probably not a good idea to live in the Great Plains, where supercells are common during the stormy season.

Also, good luck finding a place where you can comfortably live with your nephophobia (fear of clouds), since these can be found practically everywhere. However, if you put roots down in the desert, you could live comfortably with your ombrophobia (fear of rain).

Just be sure that you also don’t have thermophobia, because, you know, deserts are known for their heat.

