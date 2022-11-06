Read full article on original website
New 'Halo' Featurette Dissects Its Massive Action Setpieces [Exclusive]
While Paramount+'s Halo series was certainly divisive at launch, one thing that almost everyone agreed on about the adaptation was that the action featured was a highlight. With a massive budget and large-scale production, plenty of work was put in to assure that combat between the UNSC and Covenant forces felt like the games and let Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) and the Spartans shine. In anticipation of the series' first season releasing physically in 4K Ultra HD later this month, Collider can exclusively reveal a new featurette that takes fans behind the scenes of The Battle of Madrigal and goes over everything that went into creating one of the show's most vital action set pieces.
'Inside Man' Feeds Into a Concerning Trend on TV
With the recent streaming release of BBC One's Inside Man from creator Steven Moffat — which is currently trending in the Top 10 on Netflix, the romanticization of terrible human beings and their gruesome crimes is gaining more and more traction among audiences. In the spirit of Hannibal Lecter, and coming off the heels of another Netflix hit, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — which was just renewed for two more installments by the streamer, Inside Man is the latest offering in what is becoming almost its own subgenre, one that is capitalizing on our insatiable appetite for taking the lowest form of humanity and presenting them wrapped up in a nice, neat bow for our viewing consumption.
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Producer Explains Storm's Absence in Wakanda
Fans are eagerly waiting to see X-Men in the MCU, while the studio has started leaving trails of mutants already existing in the MCU with Ms. Marvel, Professor Charles Xavier appearing on Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness, and the announcement of animated X-Men 97 features. The biggest leap...
Why Butch Hartman’s 'Danny Phantom' Should Get a Revival
From My Life As A Teenage Robot to Invader Zim, Nickelodeon launched a number of well-loved, yet short-lived cartoons in the mid-2000s. Above the rest, Danny Phantom may have garnered the most committed fan base. Created by The Fairly OddParents showrunner Butch Hartman, Danny Phantom premiered on the network in April 2003 and wrapped in August 2007. Despite the show having a satisfying and climactic finale, many of its fans have since called for additional episodes. Hartman himself has even expressed sentiments that the series ended too soon, and on his YouTube channel, he has posted videos sketching what the characters would look like five or 10 years down the line. During these videos, he also muses about potential storylines and conflicts that the characters could encounter in their continued adventures. While these prospective sequels have long seemed like mere pipe-dreams, in today's world of peak television, 2000s nostalgia, and infinite programming opportunities through competing streaming services, a Danny Phantom continuation might be closer to real adaptation than ever before.
Will Ferrell on What Drew Him to 'Spirited' 20 Years After Making 'Elf'
Will Ferrell’s Elf is one of the best Christmas movies ever. His portrayal of Buddy the Elf has brought joy to many across generations, but he hasn’t done a Christmas movie since — till director Sean Anders’ Spirited came along. He is set to once again to spread Christmas joy as The Ghost of Christmas Present, starring alongside comedic gold Ryan Reynolds. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor spoke about the reason why he hasn't done a holiday movie in so long, and his “crazy” experience doing the musical.
Leslie Phillips, ‘Harry Potter’ and 'Carry On' Star, Dead at 98
After a long illness, English actor and voice artist Leslie Phillips, best known for lending his voice to the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise, as well as the smooth-talking man in the Carry On films, has died at age 98. The actor's agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed that Phillips died "peacefully in his sleep."
Dave Chappelle to Host This Week's 'Saturday Night Live' Despite Controversy
The current season of Saturday Night Live is already considered a landmark run – not only because of the show’s longevity, but also because high-profile producer Lorne Michaels saw a “mass exodus” of some fan-favorite cast members over the hiatus, and a whopping number of eight players left the expansive cast ahead of the Season 48 premiere. Now, the sketch comedy show might have to deal with a more serious crisis: Comedian Dave Chappelle has been announced as a host for the upcoming November 12 episode.
'Hotel For The Holidays' Trailer: Madelaine Petsch Is a Hotel Manager Caught In a Love Triangle
Amazon's new Freevee streaming service has released the first trailer for its upcoming holiday romantic comedy, Hotel for the Holidays. The movie is centered on an ambitious hotel manager, Georgia (Madelaine Petsch), who runs New York's luxury Hotel Fontaine, which caters to a variety of high-profile guests. It is the holiday season and there is heightened patronage at the celebrity hot spot. As Georgia works hard to ensure that service remains at an optimum level, she's introduced to sophisticated ex-prince Raymond (Max Lloyd-Jones), who becomes one of two seeking to win her heart — the other being the hotel's charming chef, Luke, played by Mena Massoud.
‘The Winchesters’: Meg Donnelly Says ‘Supernatural’ Faces May Appear in Season 1 Finale
When it comes to The CW’s Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, fans want to know one thing: when can we expect crossover characters to appear? Since the series was first announced to be in the works back in June 2021, longtime followers have been chomping at the bit to take in any and all information surrounding the arrival of characters from what’s been referred to by Jensen Ackles as “the mothership.” Both Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles have confirmed that if they’re given the opportunity to introduce characters or even familiar actors to the series they’re going to go for it. In fact, in late October we received the news that Richard Speight Jr. who played the archangel Gabriel aka Loki would be making an appearance in the series.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Series as Hermes
Another God has been added to the pantheon. Deadline is reporting that three-time Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has been cast in Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series! The Hamilton star will be playing Hermes, the Greek messenger God, in a guest role. Production on the series is currently underway in Vancouver.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lupita Nyong'o Says Filming the Sequel Was Cathartic
On November 11 we return to Wakanda in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ahead of the theatrical release, actress Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia in the films, sat down with Collier’s Steve Weintraub to talk about her experience returning to set following the passing of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. In the movies, Nakia is a member of Wakanda’s central intelligence the War Dogs, and T’Challa’s (Boseman) partner. It was Nakia who softened King T’Challa to the idea of opening their realm’s borders and sharing their resources, which may prove to have detrimental consequences in Wakanda Forever.
Here's Every Single Confirmed Mutant in the MCU After 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe can be traced back to 2008 when the first Iron Man movie premiered. Over the following years, Marvel Comics' readers have watched some of the comic book company's most awe-inspiring characters grace the silver screen. Indeed, the likes of Marvel's gods and greatest heroes and villains have been brought to life; although much of their best material has been covered since Disney's acquisition, fans have noticed an absence of a key species from the source material - mutants. While it's safe to assume they've merely been in the background of the MCU, mutants were only just recently recognized through Disney+'s Ms. Marvel series. This opened the door for the larger narrative to incorporate those characters and teams from the Marvel lore into the MCU.
'It' Prequel Series 'Welcome to Derry' Lands Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane as Showrunners
Last March, audiences were shocked and intrigued to learn that HBO Max was developing a prequel series for It, Stephen King’s iconic 1986 horror novel, titled Welcome to Derry. Now, Variety is reporting that the series has found its showrunners in the duo of Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane. The series is reported to be set in the same continuity as It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two, released in 2017 and 2019 respectively.
'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds Responds to Taylor Swift Fan Theories
Hey there, Swifties! If you heard little birdies and fan theories about Taylor Swift being in Deadpool 3, you'll have to curb your enthusiasm for now. Ryan Reynolds said that Swift would not be in the highly-anticipated sequel. The rumors and fan theories started with Reynolds posting a video with...
’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Namor Is as Strong as Thor and Hulk, Says Ryan Coogler
As MCU’s first mutant is days away from making his debut on the silver screen with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans have but one question on their mind, how strong Namor is going to be? While Nerds often like to compare their favorite superheroes pitting them against each other the MCU also likes to deliver on those expectations by featuring fights like Hulk vs Thor in Thor: Ragnarok and Captain Marvel v Thor in What if…? In a new interview with Marvel’s official site director Ryan Coogler revealed he is as strong as Thor or Hulk and also reveals why it is difficult for other heroes to go toe-to-toe with him.
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Trailer Highlights Sinister Encounter With a Chimera
It’s been a while since we’ve last heard of the highly anticipated Guillermo Del Toro version of Pinocchio. Now, however, with less than a month until the movie premieres on Netflix, it’s time to get hyped up with a new trailer that provides a better look into this darker version of the classic story. With this new footage, the contrast with the 2022 Disney+ version of the same story gets even more evident and suggests that the Academy Award-winning director is interested in other aspects of the fairy tale.
‘The White Lotus' Season 2 Shines a Harsh Spotlight on Our Investment in Fantasy
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Only two episodes into its second season, HBO’s The White Lotus continues its reign as one of the sharpest social commentaries on television. Well-known for its critique of rich culture and the privileges that come with wealth, The White Lotus also masterfully extends its social commentary beyond just mocking the elite.
How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Have?
After what felt like "forever", Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is mere days away from hitting theaters everywhere on November 11th, and if you're a Marvel fan you know what that means – time for post-credits scenes! The latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is quite the significant one. It's the sequel to one of Marvel's most profitable and culturally significant projects of all time. It also represents the near conclusion of Phase 4 of the MCU's Multiverse Saga, with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special subsequently officially concluding the phase. Lastly and most importantly, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a proper farewell to the late, great Chadwick Boseman, whose performance as King T'Challa has touched so many MCU fans.
'Enola Holmes 2': Millie Bobby Brown Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video Diary
Netflix has shared a new behind-the-scenes video from the making of Enola Holmes 2 with its star, Millie Bobby Brown, front and center. The featurette, shot by the actress' brother Charlie Brown, is filled with dramatic and quirky music and shows both a look at how the film was made, and the nonsense that the young stars got up to during their downtime.
