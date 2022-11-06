From My Life As A Teenage Robot to Invader Zim, Nickelodeon launched a number of well-loved, yet short-lived cartoons in the mid-2000s. Above the rest, Danny Phantom may have garnered the most committed fan base. Created by The Fairly OddParents showrunner Butch Hartman, Danny Phantom premiered on the network in April 2003 and wrapped in August 2007. Despite the show having a satisfying and climactic finale, many of its fans have since called for additional episodes. Hartman himself has even expressed sentiments that the series ended too soon, and on his YouTube channel, he has posted videos sketching what the characters would look like five or 10 years down the line. During these videos, he also muses about potential storylines and conflicts that the characters could encounter in their continued adventures. While these prospective sequels have long seemed like mere pipe-dreams, in today's world of peak television, 2000s nostalgia, and infinite programming opportunities through competing streaming services, a Danny Phantom continuation might be closer to real adaptation than ever before.

