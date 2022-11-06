ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Click10.com

Hialeah man arrested for murder related to narcotics sale in Gladeview

MIAMI – A 32-year-old man confessed to fatally shooting a 52-year-old man on Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview area, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Detectives arrested Lazaro Perez after his confession in Doral for the murder of Marvin J. Rolle. Police officers also seized Perez’s 9mm,...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Troubled Opa-locka police sergeant arrested again

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A troubled Opa-locka police officer has been arrested for the second time in 2022, a spokesperson with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday. Sgt. Sergio Perez, 35, was arrested on a battery charge in January after authorities accused him, then a captain with the...
OPA-LOCKA, FL
NBC Miami

Hurricane Nicole Snarls Travel in Florida, Orlando Airport Suspends Flights

Hurricane Nicole snarled Florida travel on Wednesday. Orlando International Airport said it would suspend operations from 4 p.m. ET "until circumstances permit operations resume." Miramar, Florida-based Spirit Airlines, said it would waive change fees and fare differences for some flights. Hurricane Nicole snarled Florida travel Wednesday and was set to...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Miami

Here's What's Closed in South Florida Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

While Tropical Storm Nicole won't directly hit South Florida, officials are still preparing for the storm's potential impacts including wind, rain and storm surge. Forecasters said Nicole will strengthen to a hurricane Wednesday and will stay a hurricane when it reaches the east coast of Florida. Below is a list...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Tropical Storm Nicole Begins Battering Florida's East Coast

Portions of Florida's east coast were feelings impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole Wednesday before the system was set to make landfall. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that storm surge from Tropical Storm Nicole had already breached the sea wall along Indian River Drive, which runs parallel to the Atlantic Ocean.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Nicole Now a Category 1 Hurricane, Set for Landfall Along Florida's East Coast

Nicole strengthened into a category 1 hurricane Wednesday before it was set to make landfall along Florida's east coast, forecasters said. Nicole had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west at 13 mph about 100 miles east of West Palm Beach, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
FLORIDA STATE
Deerfield News

CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida prepares for Nicole's expected heavy rain, coastal flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE - Crews are cleaning out storm drains all over South Florida. They're getting debris out before the expected rain from Nicole.When those drains are blocked that's when water backs up, flooding neighborhoods and homes.   Already, the South Florida Water Management District is lowering canals, making space for flood waters. "We want to physically make more room in these canals you see all over the place, so they are ready to accept the stormwater and rainwater that's anticipated from Nicole," Randy Smith from SFLWMD said.In Pompano Beach, they're loading up sandbags to hand out to residents, so they can...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

