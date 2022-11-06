FORT LAUDERDALE - Crews are cleaning out storm drains all over South Florida. They're getting debris out before the expected rain from Nicole.When those drains are blocked that's when water backs up, flooding neighborhoods and homes. Already, the South Florida Water Management District is lowering canals, making space for flood waters. "We want to physically make more room in these canals you see all over the place, so they are ready to accept the stormwater and rainwater that's anticipated from Nicole," Randy Smith from SFLWMD said.In Pompano Beach, they're loading up sandbags to hand out to residents, so they can...

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO