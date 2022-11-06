Read full article on original website
Related
FireRescue1
Suspect charged as accessory in Fla. firefighter’s killing has disappeared
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One of the men held in the 2019 killing of a firefighter in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea has disappeared after ditching his ankle bracelet, court records show. According to prosecutors, a warrant was issued for Marco Rico, who records show faced sentencing after pleading guilty to accessory after...
Click10.com
Hialeah man arrested for murder related to narcotics sale in Gladeview
MIAMI – A 32-year-old man confessed to fatally shooting a 52-year-old man on Sunday morning in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview area, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Detectives arrested Lazaro Perez after his confession in Doral for the murder of Marvin J. Rolle. Police officers also seized Perez’s 9mm,...
Click10.com
Troubled Opa-locka police sergeant arrested again
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A troubled Opa-locka police officer has been arrested for the second time in 2022, a spokesperson with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday. Sgt. Sergio Perez, 35, was arrested on a battery charge in January after authorities accused him, then a captain with the...
NBC Miami
Man Who Disliked US, Wanted to Return to Cuba Stole Boat in Florida Keys: Sheriff
A man who disliked living in the United States and wanted to go back to Cuba stole a boat in the Florida Keys but was caught while heading south, authorities said. Cristian Torres Perez, 30, was found south Key West Monday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. Officials said Torres...
NBC Miami
Hurricane Nicole Snarls Travel in Florida, Orlando Airport Suspends Flights
Hurricane Nicole snarled Florida travel on Wednesday. Orlando International Airport said it would suspend operations from 4 p.m. ET "until circumstances permit operations resume." Miramar, Florida-based Spirit Airlines, said it would waive change fees and fare differences for some flights. Hurricane Nicole snarled Florida travel Wednesday and was set to...
TSA agents find gun inside raw chicken at Florida airport
Typically when you think of a stuffed bird, you're thinking of bread filling, onions, and seasoning, but one particular chicken got some attention after authorities at a Florida airport found something "fowl" inside it.
NBC Miami
Here's What's Closed in South Florida Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
While Tropical Storm Nicole won't directly hit South Florida, officials are still preparing for the storm's potential impacts including wind, rain and storm surge. Forecasters said Nicole will strengthen to a hurricane Wednesday and will stay a hurricane when it reaches the east coast of Florida. Below is a list...
NBC Miami
Tropical Storm Nicole Begins Battering Florida's East Coast
Portions of Florida's east coast were feelings impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole Wednesday before the system was set to make landfall. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that storm surge from Tropical Storm Nicole had already breached the sea wall along Indian River Drive, which runs parallel to the Atlantic Ocean.
NBC Miami
Nicole Now a Category 1 Hurricane, Set for Landfall Along Florida's East Coast
Nicole strengthened into a category 1 hurricane Wednesday before it was set to make landfall along Florida's east coast, forecasters said. Nicole had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west at 13 mph about 100 miles east of West Palm Beach, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Deerfield News
CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
islandernews.com
Nicole could make FL landfall as a hurricane; DeSantis issues State of Emergency for 34 counties, including Miami-Dade
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami latest advisory has Subtropical Storm making Florida landfall in the early hours Thursday as a Cat-1 hurricane somewhere in Palm Beach County. As of 4 p.m. Monday, Nicole was located 435 ENE of the Bahamas, moving NW at 9 mph with 45 mph...
26 partial winning tickets in record Powerball drawing sold in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After a technical issue delayed results for hours, lottery officials announced that the winning ticket for the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California. While the jackpot winning ticket was not sold in Florida, lottery officials said the Sunshine State had its share of...
South Florida On Hurricane Watch As Tropical Storm Nicole Forms
Stay safe, and stay prepared!
South Florida prepares for Nicole's expected heavy rain, coastal flooding
FORT LAUDERDALE - Crews are cleaning out storm drains all over South Florida. They're getting debris out before the expected rain from Nicole.When those drains are blocked that's when water backs up, flooding neighborhoods and homes. Already, the South Florida Water Management District is lowering canals, making space for flood waters. "We want to physically make more room in these canals you see all over the place, so they are ready to accept the stormwater and rainwater that's anticipated from Nicole," Randy Smith from SFLWMD said.In Pompano Beach, they're loading up sandbags to hand out to residents, so they can...
NBC Miami
Democrat Maura Healey Makes History as First Woman Elected Governor in Massachusetts
Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected to the office, NBC News projected. Andrea Campbell was elected attorney general — she is the first Black woman elected to statewide office in Massachusetts...
Comments / 0