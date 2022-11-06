Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Woman bit, punched Columbus police officer, records say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer. About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her. When officers arrived, the woman, […]
WSYX ABC6
Police: Body found in Hilltop
Police exchange gunfire with man near Wedgewood Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured after firing at Columbus police officers near the Wedgewood Apartments overnight on Saturday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, they were called to the 600 block of Kingsford Road on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived...
Columbus student charged after bringing handgun to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police responded to a Columbus public school on Wednesday after they say a 15-year-old student brought a firearm into the building. Officers arrived at South High School around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday after reports that a student brought a handgun into school and was arguing with security personnel, Columbus police said. Staff […]
Man shot while driving in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting while driving in the Hilltop neighborhood on Thursday. Authorities responded to S. Brinker Ave. and W. Mound St. around 11 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. […]
OSHP: Man in custody after pursuit, barricade situation in Madison County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A London man was taken into custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Madison County early Saturday. Troopers from the West Jefferson post were attempting to stop a vehicle for expired registration and a red light violation around 12:30 a.m. on state Route 29 at U.S. Route 42 when the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began.
Police ID 4-year-old fatally struck by car on Halloween
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police identified the 4-year-old fatally struck by a car in a crosswalk on the Northeast Side of Columbus on Halloween night. A driver in a 2001 Ford F-150 — heading southbound on Westerville Road — hit who police identified as 4-year-old Catherine Mitchell-Rodriguez and a woman in her 30s just before […]
Police: Person found dead on I-71 in south Columbus was struck multiple times
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has released some new information after a body was found on Interstate 71 on the city’s south side Wednesday morning. A call came in at 11:03 a.m. for a reported possible person down on the side of the road on the southbound side near Frank Road. The person was pronounced dead at 11:11 a.m.
sciotopost.com
Madison County – Armed Man Chased From Grove City and Back
Madison – An armed man was chased from Madison county into another county and back to Madison county last night. According to OSP around 12:30 am West Jefferson OSP attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation when the driver of the vehicle took off. The driver went East into Franklin County then south onto Georgesville road when the driver stopped and produced a handgun at the OSP officer. He then took off again heading back toward Madison County.
20-year-old sentenced for orchestrating string of armed robberies in Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 20-year-old Columbus man convicted of orchestrating a string of aggravated robberies in the Short North last summer was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison. Basho Arbo was sentenced by Franklin County Court Judge Michael Holbrook this week on six separate counts of aggravated...
Police ID man found dead on I-71 in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police identified the man struck and killed on Interstate 71 on the city's south side Wednesday morning. A call came in at 11:03 a.m. for a reported possible person down on the side of the road on the southbound side near Frank Road. The person, later identified as Robert Mattingly, was pronounced dead at 11:11 a.m.
Man charged with murder for southeast Columbus shooting from July
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was arrested and charged for the shooting death of another man in southeast Columbus earlier this year. Franklin County Municipal Court records say 33-year-old Stephon Moore went to a residence in the 1300 block of Lockbourne Road to pick up his cousin on July 25.
Police: 2 injured in South Linden neighborhood shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured, one of them critically, in a reported shooting in the South Linden neighborhood Wednesday night. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1100 block of East 15th Avenue, west of Cleveland Avenue, just after 9:40 p.m. One person...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to Sofidel in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple fire crews have responded to the Sofidel facility along Route 23 in Circleville. According to initial reports, smoke was seen coming from the converting warehouse at the facility. There is no word at this time about the seriousness of the fire. Additional assistance was...
myfox28columbus.com
I-70 closed in Licking County following deadly crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A section of Interstate 70 eastbound in Licking County is closed Friday morning following a deadly car crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident involved a car and a semi-truck. Police said a Chevrolet Equinox being driven by James L. Parker, 82, of...
Man charged with aggravated robbery in carjacking
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was formally charged with aggravated robbery after a carjacking led to a long police chase throughout the Columbus area. Amari Miller was arraigned Wednesday at the Franklin County Municipal Court on charges of aggravated robbery after police say he and a woman carjacked a man driving a 2006 Infinite […]
Police: Student charged after bringing loaded gun into South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old student at South High School is facing charges after he brought a loaded gun into the school Wednesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police responded to the 1000 block of Ann Street around 12:48 p.m. on a report of a student bringing...
