WSAZ
I-64 West back open after crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of Interstate 64 West are back open Friday evening after a crash near the Washington Street exit (58C) in Charleston that involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle, Metro 911 reports. At least one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries...
WSAZ
I-77 back open after tractor-trailer crash
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 77 is back open late Friday afternoon after an accident involving two tractor-trailers in the Ripley area, Jackson County 911 dispatchers say. The accident happened just after 3 p.m. near mile-marker 139. It’s unclear if any injuries were involved, but all lanes have since...
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: I-77 reopens following crash involving two semis near Ripley
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency dispatchers said Interstate 77 traffic near Ripley was affected Friday afternoon following a crash involving two semis. Southbound lanes were shut down and northbound traffic was reduced to one lane for about three hours, dispatchers said. Dispatchers said the two semis crashed into...
WSAZ
Driver crashes into mortuary; one person injured
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon sent a car into Beard Mortuary in Huntington. Dispatchers tell us before the crash, one of the drivers had been travelling the wrong direction along 3rd Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made at this...
WSAZ
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
I-77N reopens after West Virginia Turnpike crash
UPDATE: (5:57 P.M. Nov. 10, 2022) – Turnpike Control says I-77 North has fully reopened after a crash this evening closed two lanes of traffic. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported in the crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash on the West Virginia Turnpike has traffic backed up in Kanawha County. Turnpike Control […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Authorities: Gallia County car crash leaves driver dead
GALLIPOLIS — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning on Ohio 141 in Gallia County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Gregory C. Martin, 24, Gallipolis, was driving south on Route 141 in a 1997 Honda Civic that went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned and struck a tree, the patrol said.
WSAZ
Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes Route 2
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of state Route 2 remain closed late Thursday afternoon in the Glenwood area after a tractor-trailer rollover crash, Mason County 911 dispatchers say. The accident happened around noon. No other vehicles were involved. Both sheriff’s deputies and West Virginia State Police troopers are...
WSAZ
Man dies in overnight crash
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Troopers with the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash. It happened just before 12:30 Friday morning on State Route 141 near mile post 2. Troopers say Gregory C. Martin, 24, of Gallipolis died in the crash. According to...
WSAZ
Crews battle flames at Boone County mine
Boone Co., W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on scene of a fire at the Hobet mine site in Boone County Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers say the fire started at around 11:30 a.m. Morrisvale, Danville, Madison and Van fire departments are on scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
Car wreck off Robert C. Byrd Drive near McArthur
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 2 car wreck has been reported off the 2000th block of Robert C. Byrd Drive and McArthur, near the Little General. The Mabscott Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and Jancare Ambulance are on scene responding to the crash. Injuries have been reported as a result of the crash. The […]
wchstv.com
Crews respond to house fire in Cross Lanes
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency dispatchers said crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at a house fire in Cross Lanes. The fire was reported about 6:10 a.m. in the 4800 block of Big Tyler Road. Dispatchers said people were able to get out of the home, and...
WSAZ
Man dies in rural ATV crash; name released
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man died Thursday in an ATV crash in the Spencer area, West Virginia State Police said. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 74 of Spencer, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said -- just minutes after the crash was reported around 1:15 p.m. Investigators say...
West Virginia man indicted for murder in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree […]
WHSV
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police says a cold case has been solved after 15 years. In June 2007, the WVSP Lewisburg Detachment received a missing person complaint regarding 53-year-old James Johansen, from Greenbrier County, according to a release from the WVSP. Authorities said Johansen had...
UPDATE: Woman dies in hit and run in Lincoln County
UPDATE (Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:40 p.m.): West Virginia State Police said the woman struck by the vehicle has died. Troopers said Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland, W.Va., died from her injuries at CAMC General. They said the driver of the vehicle took off after the accident. Investigators are pursuing multiple leads. Anyone with information […]
Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
WSAZ
‘Dangerous fugitive’ shot in officer-involved incident
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A “dangerous fugitive” from outside the region was shot Thursday in an officer-involved incident near Pax in Fayette County, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Investigators say the shooting happened after two fugitives, one from Chicago and the other from western Virginia, barricaded themselves...
WSAZ
City files formal complaint seeking closure of club after fatal shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington filed a formal complaint against Premier Food and Beverage, and the owners of the bar, one week after a shooting killed a man working inside a nearby restaurant. The formal complaint was filed in Cabell County Circuit Court on Nov. 10 stating...
