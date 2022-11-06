ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Portland 105, Charlotte 95

PORTLAND (105) Hart 2-9 1-3 5, Winslow 3-5 0-0 6, Eubanks 6-7 2-4 14, Lillard 8-16 4-8 26, Simons 7-18 3-6 19, Walker 2-3 0-0 5, Watford 3-4 2-2 8, Little 2-3 0-0 5, Sharpe 7-10 2-2 17. Totals 40-75 14-25 105. CHARLOTTE (95) Oubre Jr. 5-19 5-7 16, Washington...
PORTLAND, OR
Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120

CLEVELAND (120) E.Mobley 7-10 2-3 16, LeVert 9-18 2-2 21, Allen 7-11 6-7 20, Do.Mitchell 16-28 0-0 38, Garland 1-9 3-4 6, Osman 3-4 0-0 7, Love 2-5 4-4 9, Wade 1-1 0-0 3, Okoro 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-86 17-20 120. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes 6-8...
SACRAMENTO, CA
New Orleans 115, Chicago 111

NEW ORLEANS (115) Ingram 8-14 5-6 22, Williamson 6-11 7-8 19, Valanciunas 8-13 5-6 21, Jones 5-9 7-8 17, McCollum 3-13 1-3 7, Marshall 4-8 0-2 9, Murphy III 0-3 2-2 2, Hernangomez 4-6 0-0 8, Alvarado 3-5 1-1 7, Graham 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 42-84 28-36 115. CHICAGO (111)
CHICAGO, IL
NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m. Ottawa at New...
FLORIDA STATE
Phoenix 129, Minnesota 117

PHOENIX (129) Bridges 12-20 5-5 31, Craig 2-5 0-0 6, Ayton 4-10 1-2 9, Booker 12-23 3-3 32, Payne 8-17 3-3 23, Saric 2-4 1-1 5, Lee 1-5 0-0 3, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Landale 1-5 2-2 4, Okogie 0-1 0-0 0, Shamet 5-7 4-4 16. Totals 47-97 19-20 129.
PHOENIX, AZ
Toronto 116, Houston 109

HOUSTON (109) Gordon 3-10 3-3 10, Smith Jr. 4-11 5-6 15, Sengun 5-8 7-7 17, Green 8-14 3-4 21, K.Porter Jr. 4-11 3-4 12, Eason 5-15 4-5 14, Garuba 2-5 0-0 4, Martin Jr. 5-6 1-2 13, Mathews 0-3 0-0 0, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 37-84 26-31 109. TORONTO...
HOUSTON, TX
Boston 128, Detroit 112

DETROIT (112) Bey 4-12 9-10 18, Bogdanovic 6-11 4-6 17, Stewart 3-6 5-6 12, Cunningham 1-11 2-2 4, Ivey 6-12 5-7 19, Knox II 0-1 0-0 0, Livers 1-3 0-2 3, Noel 1-2 1-2 3, Duren 5-8 0-0 10, Diallo 2-8 0-0 4, Hayes 7-12 1-1 16, Joseph 1-2 2-2 4, McGruder 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 37-89 31-40 112.
DETROIT, MI
Denver 122, Indiana 119

DENVER (122) Gordon 5-8 7-9 18, Porter Jr. 7-14 0-0 17, Jokic 10-20 3-3 24, Caldwell-Pope 5-7 2-2 15, Murray 6-15 5-5 18, Green 2-3 0-0 4, B.Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Jordan 3-3 2-2 8, Hyland 4-13 5-5 16. Totals 43-88 24-26 122. INDIANA (119) Hield 7-16 1-1 17, J.Smith...
DENVER, CO
No. 12 North Carolina 91, Jackson St. 59

NORTH CAROLINA (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 57.813, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Todd-Williams 3-6, Paris 2-7, Hodgson 1-2, Zelaya 1-3, Kelly 0-1, Ustby 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Ustby 3, Todd-Williams 2, Poole 1, Adams 1) Turnovers: 16 (Ustby 4, Todd-Williams 3, Adams 3, Hodgson 2, Kelly 2, Paris 2) Steals:...
RALEIGH, NC

