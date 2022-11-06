Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Porterville Recorder
Portland 105, Charlotte 95
PORTLAND (105) Hart 2-9 1-3 5, Winslow 3-5 0-0 6, Eubanks 6-7 2-4 14, Lillard 8-16 4-8 26, Simons 7-18 3-6 19, Walker 2-3 0-0 5, Watford 3-4 2-2 8, Little 2-3 0-0 5, Sharpe 7-10 2-2 17. Totals 40-75 14-25 105. CHARLOTTE (95) Oubre Jr. 5-19 5-7 16, Washington...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120
CLEVELAND (120) E.Mobley 7-10 2-3 16, LeVert 9-18 2-2 21, Allen 7-11 6-7 20, Do.Mitchell 16-28 0-0 38, Garland 1-9 3-4 6, Osman 3-4 0-0 7, Love 2-5 4-4 9, Wade 1-1 0-0 3, Okoro 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-86 17-20 120. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes 6-8...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 115, Chicago 111
NEW ORLEANS (115) Ingram 8-14 5-6 22, Williamson 6-11 7-8 19, Valanciunas 8-13 5-6 21, Jones 5-9 7-8 17, McCollum 3-13 1-3 7, Marshall 4-8 0-2 9, Murphy III 0-3 2-2 2, Hernangomez 4-6 0-0 8, Alvarado 3-5 1-1 7, Graham 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 42-84 28-36 115. CHICAGO (111)
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m. Ottawa at New...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 129, Minnesota 117
PHOENIX (129) Bridges 12-20 5-5 31, Craig 2-5 0-0 6, Ayton 4-10 1-2 9, Booker 12-23 3-3 32, Payne 8-17 3-3 23, Saric 2-4 1-1 5, Lee 1-5 0-0 3, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Landale 1-5 2-2 4, Okogie 0-1 0-0 0, Shamet 5-7 4-4 16. Totals 47-97 19-20 129.
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 116, Houston 109
HOUSTON (109) Gordon 3-10 3-3 10, Smith Jr. 4-11 5-6 15, Sengun 5-8 7-7 17, Green 8-14 3-4 21, K.Porter Jr. 4-11 3-4 12, Eason 5-15 4-5 14, Garuba 2-5 0-0 4, Martin Jr. 5-6 1-2 13, Mathews 0-3 0-0 0, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 37-84 26-31 109. TORONTO...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 128, Detroit 112
DETROIT (112) Bey 4-12 9-10 18, Bogdanovic 6-11 4-6 17, Stewart 3-6 5-6 12, Cunningham 1-11 2-2 4, Ivey 6-12 5-7 19, Knox II 0-1 0-0 0, Livers 1-3 0-2 3, Noel 1-2 1-2 3, Duren 5-8 0-0 10, Diallo 2-8 0-0 4, Hayes 7-12 1-1 16, Joseph 1-2 2-2 4, McGruder 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 37-89 31-40 112.
Porterville Recorder
Denver 122, Indiana 119
DENVER (122) Gordon 5-8 7-9 18, Porter Jr. 7-14 0-0 17, Jokic 10-20 3-3 24, Caldwell-Pope 5-7 2-2 15, Murray 6-15 5-5 18, Green 2-3 0-0 4, B.Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Jordan 3-3 2-2 8, Hyland 4-13 5-5 16. Totals 43-88 24-26 122. INDIANA (119) Hield 7-16 1-1 17, J.Smith...
Buccaneers' rookie earns NFC Player of the Week honors after win against Rams
The rookie tied a franchise record in the process of his productive Sunday.
Hobbling Hornets head to Miami for back-to-back set
The Charlotte Hornets have lost six straight games, and the cavalry is not yet arriving. Charlotte, which visits the Miami
Porterville Recorder
No. 12 North Carolina 91, Jackson St. 59
NORTH CAROLINA (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 57.813, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Todd-Williams 3-6, Paris 2-7, Hodgson 1-2, Zelaya 1-3, Kelly 0-1, Ustby 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Ustby 3, Todd-Williams 2, Poole 1, Adams 1) Turnovers: 16 (Ustby 4, Todd-Williams 3, Adams 3, Hodgson 2, Kelly 2, Paris 2) Steals:...
Comments / 0