Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District race too close to call
The hotly contested race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn to represent Iowa's Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives is still too close to call Wednesday morning according to NBC News.
KCRG.com
Iowa house and senate election results
In Iowa's second congressional district, Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve a second term in Washington, D.C. Local vet on what to do if you find lumps on your pet. Updated: 2 hours ago. Dr. Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to talk about vaccines for cats and what...
KCCI.com
How did the 'red wave' hit Iowa?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The so-calledRepublican red wave did not happen across most of the country Tuesday night. It did happen in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats are now out of a job thanks to the Iowa red wave.
iheart.com
Are you surprised at the election results in Iowa?
As I write this, Reynolds, Grassley, Hinson, Miller-Meeks, Feenstra, Naig and Pate are all back. Brenna Bird took down Tom Miller and will be our new Attorney General. Nunn appears to have won, but Axne has not conceded. Roby Smith looks like he has taken down Michael Fitzgerald and will be our new State Treasurer. Rob Sand appears to be back as Auditor, but that race has not yet been called and the Ballot measure on the second amendment language being added to the Iowa Constitution was a huge winner in the State with some 65% of voters saying yes.
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race
It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
KCRG.com
Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
kyoutv.com
Hinson takes Iowa’s Second District, defeats Mathis
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Rep. Ashely Hinson will serve another term in Washington, D.C., after defeating her Democratic challenger. Democratic challenger Liz Mathis spoke to supporters on Tuesday night, conceding the race to Hinson. While the race was seen as generally favoring Hinson going into Election Day, some...
bleedingheartland.com
Three quick hits on Iowa's 2022 early vote
The Iowa Secretary of State's office has released the final unofficial absentee ballot totals for the 2022 general election. These figures reflect all in-person early voting, which wrapped up on November 7, as well as all ballots that arrived in the mail or through drop boxes at the close of business on November 7. A later report will include all absentee ballots that arrive at county auditors' offices by 8:00 pm today.
KWQC
Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building...
KCCI.com
Iowa gun rights amendment passes
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans approved adding a gun rights amendment to Iowa's constitution in Tuesday's election. If you don't see results above, click here. The "strict scrutiny" amendment needed a simple majority to pass. The language of the proposed amendment differs and expands upon what's listed in the...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
In Iowa's second congressional district, Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve a second term in Washington, D.C. Miller-Meeks returning to Congress after First District win. Updated: 6 hours ago. Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks won in the newly formed district. Local vet on what to do if you find lumps on...
kscj.com
GOP HAS SUPER MAJORITY IN IOWA SENATE
REPUBLICANS HAVE WON 34 SEATS IN THE IOWA SENATE. JACK WHITVER IS THE G-O-P LEADER IN THE SENATE. THE SENATE G-O-P WILL HAVE THE REQUIRED 34 VOTES TO CONFIRM ALL STATE AGENCY LEADERS AND BOARD AND COMMISSION MEMBERS GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS NOMINATES — AND DEMOCRATS CANNOT VOTE TO BLOCK THOSE APPOINTMENTS.
kyoutv.com
Reynolds wins another term, beating challenger DeJear
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will spend another four years in office after voters overwhelmingly supported her in Tuesday’s election. Reynolds will be back in office for a second full term with Adam Gregg serving as lieutenant governor. Both took office in May 2017 after former Gov. Terry Branstad resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to China.
kyoutv.com
Public Measure 1, putting gun protections in Iowa state constitution, passes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in Iowa have chosen to amend the state’s constitution to add extra gun rights protections, as well as putting tighter legal restrictions any efforts to pass a gun control law. The language of the amendment that was approved by voters reads:. Article I...
KCRG.com
Poll: Iowa voters favor Republicans in all four congressional districts
Elon Musk is making changes to Twitter before the midterm election. Election officials say they're more prepared than ever to keep election safe. Election officials say they're more prepared than ever to protect every voter and election workers on election day. Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KCCI.com
Brenna Bird wins Iowa attorney general race over longtime AG Tom Miller
DES MOINES, Iowa — Brenna Bird will become Iowa's next attorney general. If you don't see results above, click here. Incumbent Democrat Tom Miller called Brenna Bird to concede the race late Tuesday night. The Associated Press called the race on Wednesday afternoon. Results show Bird has received 50.8%...
iowapublicradio.org
Here are the key election results from Iowa
View live election results for key contests in Iowa. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Radio Iowa
Iowa voters casting ballots in newly-drawn congressional districts
Three of Iowa’s U.S. House races are considered among the most competitive in the country. Both political parties have been listing Iowa’s third congressional district race as among the three dozen that could decide which party wins a majority in the U.S. House. Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines narrowly won her previous races in 2018 and 2020 and she’s been telling her fellow Democrats 2022 will be the same. “We win these votes in Iowa on the margins, folks,” Axne said to Democrats at a party fundraiser in October.
Right to bear arms on the ballot for Iowa voters
One of the hot topics on the ballot for Iowans this midterm election cycle is a measure that will greatly impact the future of gun laws in the state. The very last item on the ballot, referred to as ‘Constitutional Amendment 1’ or ‘Public Measure 1,’ could make Iowa the 45th state in the U.S. […]
Comments / 0