Kingsport Times-News
Briefs: Christmas Connection returning, new book out on Kingsport Carousel
The Kingsport and Hawkins County Veterans Day programs have been canceled due to the threat of heavy rain. The events are traditionally held outdoors in Kingsport and Rogersville, respectively. Organizers encourage community members to pause and give thanks on Friday to all those who have served and continue to serve the country.
Kingsport Times-News
Sycamore Shoals will host Frontier Harvest Celebration this weekend
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will hold a Frontier Harvest Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. The park will recall the community celebrations that took place before Thanksgiving was declared a...
wjhl.com
Daytime’s Live Holiday Shopping Event in Downtown Elizabethton
Amy talks with Frankie Bailey, owner of The Coffee Company about their seasonal coffee drink and menu items. She also tells us about some upcoming special holiday events. Amy talks with Rita Russell, owner of Simple Blessings General Store about some of the specialty items they carry and some of the events they are hosting.
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton kicks off holiday celebrations on Sunday afternoon
ELIZABETHTON — The 25th Annual Christmas Open House will kick off the holiday season in Downtown Elizabethton this Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Main Street Elizabethton invites everyone to come downtown for the holiday season events that will be featured at many of the downtown shops. Refreshments, sales, door prizes and gift wrapping are just some of the attractions throughout Downtown Elizabethton during the kickoff. Main Street invites everyone to get into the Christmas spirit, start the holiday shopping early, and support small businesses.
Kingsport Times-News
Voices of the Mountains 'honoring our veterans'
KINGSPORT — Voices of the Mountains will pay tribute to all those who’ve served in the military during a Veterans Day concert at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The choir, joined by the Symphony of the Mountains Brass Quintet, will present “Honoring Our Veterans” on Friday at 7 p.m. The color guard from Boy Scout Troop 240 in Gray will also participate.
Kingsport Times-News
Day of Caring to spruce up Warriors' Path playground
KINGSPORT — Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warriors Path State Park will be closed later this month for a Day of Caring, a community cleanup event where volunteers will gather to perform several needed maintenance projects. The event will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County to hold two ceremonies on Veterans Day
ELIZABETHTON — For the past few decades, Carter County has honored its veterans of the nation’s armed forces with two separate ceremonies on Veterans Day. That will once again be the case this Veterans Day. The first ceremony is presented by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council and will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Elizabethton High School. The second ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Walk of Honor in Downtown Elizabethton and is presented by the Oversight Committee of the Veterans War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor.
Kingsport Times-News
Milligan University hosts annual Christmas concert
Milligan University is hosting its annual community Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. each night and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. The two performances will be identical, featuring Milligan’s choirs, orchestra and 46-rank Schantz pipe organ in the Mary B....
wjhl.com
Downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week: Main Street Pizza Company
(WJHL) Amy talks with Lindsey Jones about downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week then takes us to Main Street Pizza Company for a look at their special deal for the week!. Check out Main Street Pizza Company on Facebook and for more on restaurant week please visit www.DowntownJC.com/RestaurantWeek.
Hawkins County deputies find variety of dead animals at Rogersville residence
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Humane Society of Hawkins County reported an animal cruelty case to authorities on Nov. 4, leading to the discovery of multiple dead animals outside a home. An offense report penned by a responding Hawkins County deputy said that when police arrived at a home located in the 130 block of […]
Kingsport Times-News
Events scheduled for Veterans Day
A numbers of events will be held in Johnson City this week to commemorate Veterans Day. Among them is a ceremony featuring a number of service organizations on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial.
travelawaits.com
7 Reasons Outdoor Enthusiasts Love This Tennessee Mountain Resort
The highway to USA Raft Adventure Resort weaves through compact, comforting mountains. The forested Blue Ridges here do not tower or overwhelm. Under wide skies, they silently embrace you in a proud part of Appalachia. I visited the Erwin, Tennessee, resort in the burgeoning weeks of early fall, and the...
wjhl.com
Johnson City Restaurant Week: Freiberg’s
Freiberg’s owner Andreas Herholz, shares with us some of the great dishes that make this downtown Johnson City restaurant a favorite among diners all across the Tri-Cities!. For more information call 423-928-4106 or go to @FriebergsJC.
Work beginning on Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild
Work is getting underway on Kingsport's Main Street rebuild project. The project aims to improve and beautify one of the main gateways into downtown.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Landfill to bring heat on garbage haulers with delinquent accounts
ELIZABETHTON — Businesses in Carter County that have delinquent accounts with the Carter County Landfill may soon be getting letters from the county attorney demanding that those accounts be paid up. That was one result of a discussion during Monday night’s meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee....
Kingsport Times-News
Flag retirement ceremony planned in Jonesborough
Every year, Jonesborough’s Flag Committee along with the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC, host a flag retirement ceremony. This year’s ceremony will be held Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Jonesborough Post Office parking lot, located at 121 Boone Street.
East Tennessean
Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole
With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport school board approves TSBA superintendent search, 2023 fall break
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport school board unanimously voted to hire the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) to help with its search for a permanent superintendent. In addition, the board voted 5-0 Tuesday night to move the 2023-24 fall break from Oct. 9-13 to Oct. 2-6 to coincide with a likely bye week when Dobyns-Bennett High School would have no football game Oct. 6.
Kingsport Times-News
Documentary on Southwest Virginia “change-makers” premieres in Norton on Nov. 19
NORTON — A documentary looking at how Southwest Virginia can adapt to changing times will premiere in Norton this month. “Change-makers of the SWVA Coalfields,” produced and directed by Jan Canterbury, will be shown Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Park Avenue Theater.
Kingsport Times-News
Historic site where men from Sullivan County fought is collapsing
In 1862, Kingsport’s Jonathan W. Bachman returned home after serving on the staffs of both Gen. Stonewall Jackson and Gen. Robert E. Lee. He was here to assist in the raising of a new regiment, the 60th Tennessee. His efforts were successful as he raised a company of Sullivan...
