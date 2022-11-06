ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Briefs: Christmas Connection returning, new book out on Kingsport Carousel

The Kingsport and Hawkins County Veterans Day programs have been canceled due to the threat of heavy rain. The events are traditionally held outdoors in Kingsport and Rogersville, respectively. Organizers encourage community members to pause and give thanks on Friday to all those who have served and continue to serve the country.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sycamore Shoals will host Frontier Harvest Celebration this weekend

ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will hold a Frontier Harvest Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. The park will recall the community celebrations that took place before Thanksgiving was declared a...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

Daytime’s Live Holiday Shopping Event in Downtown Elizabethton

Amy talks with Frankie Bailey, owner of The Coffee Company about their seasonal coffee drink and menu items. She also tells us about some upcoming special holiday events. Amy talks with Rita Russell, owner of Simple Blessings General Store about some of the specialty items they carry and some of the events they are hosting.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Downtown Elizabethton kicks off holiday celebrations on Sunday afternoon

ELIZABETHTON — The 25th Annual Christmas Open House will kick off the holiday season in Downtown Elizabethton this Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Main Street Elizabethton invites everyone to come downtown for the holiday season events that will be featured at many of the downtown shops. Refreshments, sales, door prizes and gift wrapping are just some of the attractions throughout Downtown Elizabethton during the kickoff. Main Street invites everyone to get into the Christmas spirit, start the holiday shopping early, and support small businesses.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Voices of the Mountains 'honoring our veterans'

KINGSPORT — Voices of the Mountains will pay tribute to all those who’ve served in the military during a Veterans Day concert at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The choir, joined by the Symphony of the Mountains Brass Quintet, will present “Honoring Our Veterans” on Friday at 7 p.m. The color guard from Boy Scout Troop 240 in Gray will also participate.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Day of Caring to spruce up Warriors' Path playground

KINGSPORT — Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warriors Path State Park will be closed later this month for a Day of Caring, a community cleanup event where volunteers will gather to perform several needed maintenance projects. The event will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County to hold two ceremonies on Veterans Day

ELIZABETHTON — For the past few decades, Carter County has honored its veterans of the nation’s armed forces with two separate ceremonies on Veterans Day. That will once again be the case this Veterans Day. The first ceremony is presented by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council and will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Elizabethton High School. The second ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Walk of Honor in Downtown Elizabethton and is presented by the Oversight Committee of the Veterans War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor.
Kingsport Times-News

Milligan University hosts annual Christmas concert

Milligan University is hosting its annual community Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. each night and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. The two performances will be identical, featuring Milligan’s choirs, orchestra and 46-rank Schantz pipe organ in the Mary B....
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

Downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week: Main Street Pizza Company

(WJHL) Amy talks with Lindsey Jones about downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week then takes us to Main Street Pizza Company for a look at their special deal for the week!. Check out Main Street Pizza Company on Facebook and for more on restaurant week please visit www.DowntownJC.com/RestaurantWeek.
Kingsport Times-News

Events scheduled for Veterans Day

A numbers of events will be held in Johnson City this week to commemorate Veterans Day. Among them is a ceremony featuring a number of service organizations on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
travelawaits.com

7 Reasons Outdoor Enthusiasts Love This Tennessee Mountain Resort

The highway to USA Raft Adventure Resort weaves through compact, comforting mountains. The forested Blue Ridges here do not tower or overwhelm. Under wide skies, they silently embrace you in a proud part of Appalachia. I visited the Erwin, Tennessee, resort in the burgeoning weeks of early fall, and the...
ERWIN, TN
wjhl.com

Johnson City Restaurant Week: Freiberg’s

Freiberg’s owner Andreas Herholz, shares with us some of the great dishes that make this downtown Johnson City restaurant a favorite among diners all across the Tri-Cities!. For more information call 423-928-4106 or go to @FriebergsJC.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Flag retirement ceremony planned in Jonesborough

Every year, Jonesborough’s Flag Committee along with the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC, host a flag retirement ceremony. This year’s ceremony will be held Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Jonesborough Post Office parking lot, located at 121 Boone Street.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
East Tennessean

Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole

With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Kingsport school board approves TSBA superintendent search, 2023 fall break

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport school board unanimously voted to hire the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) to help with its search for a permanent superintendent. In addition, the board voted 5-0 Tuesday night to move the 2023-24 fall break from Oct. 9-13 to Oct. 2-6 to coincide with a likely bye week when Dobyns-Bennett High School would have no football game Oct. 6.
KINGSPORT, TN

