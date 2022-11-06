Read full article on original website
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the current status of the race, with votes called at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. After the last vote totals update of the election, the Granby Board of Trustee race remained too close to call, and less than 70 votes separate first and fifth place. According to the 6:30 p.m. update from current clerk office, 48 ballots are left to be counted and 124 ballots have been rejected (voters can resend, or “cure” their ballots by midnight, Nov. 16).
Democrat Julie McCluskie has won re-election to represent Grand County and the rest of District 13 at the Colorado House of Representatives, according to preliminary results as of 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. McCluskie defeated Republican challenger David Buckley, a heavy equipment operator for Grand County Road and Bridge Department and small...
Republican Randy George ousted Democrat Steve Skinner in the race for Grand County District 3 County Commissioner. As of 4:10 a.m. this morning, George had secured 53.54% of the vote, according to the final release tally from the Grand County Clerk and Recorder. In a phone call, George said he...
Hello. Election Day 2022 is officially over. The last Boulder County election results of the night dropped around 11:00 p.m., and we’re reporting them here. We’ll be in your inboxes early a.m. with our regular newsletter. We’ve published a first story on what we know so far.
While the proponents of 6A have the best of intentions, the simple fact of the matter is they are hoping the result will improve local workforce housing. There’s no question housing needs solved. But while the yes votes say “we have to do something,” they fail to understand “we have to do something smart,” is the no vote.
The Grand County community sent in plenty of letters to the editor this election season, and while we got the vast majority in the print paper and online as fast as we could, we are not perfect. With Election Day upon us, here’s a list of our most recent political letters that were run in print but not online yet. Thanks for sharing your opinion on Grand County’s various candidates and ballot issues.
The races for Grand County’s assessor, sheriff, surveyor and coroner went uncontested this year, so the sole candidates experienced a less-stressful election night than others on the ballot. The race for treasurer had no candidates, meaning all votes came as write-ins. Marcy Wheatley has been working as the county’s...
The October 2022 Grand County candidate forums provided critical last-minute information for local voters who have not returned their ballots. Jolene Linke was the only candidate from either party who questioned the integrity of the 2020 election outside Grand County. She is the only candidate for county office who denies that Donald Trump lost the last election. In addition, Linke advocates replacing Dominion Systems, Grand County’s current election software provider. The election issues Linke raises have already been considered in 61 unsuccessful lawsuits around the country.
With nearly 95% of the votes counted, several local and county races remain too close to call as of Wednesday afternoon. Early in the morning on Wednesday, Nov. 9, election workers estimated the county had received 8,160 total votes on or by Election Day, with 7,838 coming from mail-in ballots and 322 from in-person voting. The state’s voter registration system lists 11,823 active voters in Grand County, putting the voter turnout at around 69%.
DENVER — Sheriff candidates in Jefferson and Douglas counties were headed for victory after Tuesday night's election, while the races in Adams and Arapahoe counties were too close to call on Wednesday night. In Jefferson County, Democrat Regina "Reggie" Marinelli – a lieutenant in the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...
Plenty of votes have already been cast before Election Day in Grand County, according to Grand County clerk and recorder Sara Rosene. This year’s midterm election has already drawn at least 5,973 votes in Grand County, Rosene wrote in an email. The county received those votes in the mail or at drop box locations and saw about 100 more in-person voters by 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The Douglas County School District might not be getting a boost each year to increase teacher and staff salaries, according to early election returns Wednesday. The request to the taxpayers for $60 million per year, in perpetuity, is specifically intended to make the district more competitive in hiring and would have added about $255 per year in property taxes for a half-million-dollar home, according to the district. “If you've been...
5:04 a.m. The county’s final update of the night left some county races very close. The numbers have been updated on this page, and this will be the last post from us tonight. 2:49 a.m. The New York Times has called the State Senate District 8, State Representative District...
Real estate transactions totaled $32,224,876 across 41 sales for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5. 4,399-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.099 acres of land. Seller: PMWP Development Company. Buyer: 120H-327 Northwoods LLC. Price: $2,528,214. 465 Lower Ranch View Road, Granby. 5,870-square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-bath, single-family residence on 0.36...
Local officials said they have faced threats, and security was visible at a press event Tuesday.
Qualified voters living in Denver are asked to vote on eight ballot measures that will affect the Mile High City. From sidewalk fees to eviction attorneys, Denverites have a say in what will change in the city.
Did you see the signs for support of 6A in front of Country Ace Hardware? This is new for us. We have never publicly supported anything of a political nature in the past. Times have changed. Prop 6A is critical to the future of our county, to my business and most importantly to my team. We must do something as a county now.
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 25 has reopened north of Wellington following a crash on Wednesday morning.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Lawrence Phillip Hernandez, 58, of Littleton, was charged by information with wire fraud for taking money, which he received from fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EISL) applications he submitted.
Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks. The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.
