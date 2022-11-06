Elon Musk delays $8 'blue check' Twitter verification plan until after the midterms

Read full article on original website
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Elon Musk's Twitter reportedly asks dozens of fired employees to return back
Elon Musk-led Twitter is now contacting dozens of its ex-employees that were laid off in the Friday mass firing to return back to work, Bloomberg has reported. Even before Musk officially took over the reins of the company, there were fears of mass layoffs, which Musk viewed as a bloated organization. Time and again, Musk has justified the need to reduce the count at the company, to keep it profitable, even though he has said that his Twitter acquisition is not about money.
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report
Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
Elon Sends ‘Dire’ 2:30 A.M. Email to Remaining Twitter Staff
New Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday ended the company’s work-from-anywhere policy in his first email to staff, saying any exceptions to the ban would have to be personally approved by him. He told workers who survived last week’s mass layoffs at the company that they should prepare themselves for “difficult times ahead” and said there was “no way to sugarcoat the message” about how economic trends are set to hit a company like Twitter, which depends on advertising revenues. All employees will now be expected to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week effective immediately. “The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed,” Musk wrote in the email, adding that he wants subscriptions to ultimately account for half of Twitter’s revenue.
Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says
Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
Twitter blue check unavailable after impostor accounts erupt on platform
Twitter’s relaunched premium service – which grants blue check verification labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month – was unavailable on Friday after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of impostor accounts approved by Twitter. The latest move caps a chaotic start...
Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch
Twitter on Wednesday unveiled -- and then almost immediately scrapped -- a new gray "official" label for some high-profile accounts as Elon Musk struggles to revamp the highly influential platform following his $44 billion buyout. The rollout of the new official label began on Wednesday and was on the accounts of companies such as Apple or BMW and public ones such as the White House and major media outlets.
Elon Musk ‘kills’ new Official verified labels on Twitter
Elon Musk has rolled back on Twitter’s latest approach to verification – offering grey ticks and an ‘Official’ label to high-profile accounts – just hours after it had begun to roll out on the platform. It comes as the platform prepares to start allowing any...
CNBC
Elon Musk reverses course, kills new 'official' designation for big-name tweeters
In his latest series of changes to Twitter's verification system, Twitter-owner Elon Musk said he "killed" the new "official" designation Wednesday that had already started rolling out for some of the platform's biggest names. As of Wednesday morning, several Twitter accounts, including CNBC, sported an "official" designation. By Wednesday afternoon,...
The Verge
Read Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter employees
Elon Musk sent his first email to Twitter employees on Wednesday evening, warning of a “challenging economic climate” ahead and the need for the company to launch Twitter Blue verified subscriptions to help “survive the upcoming economic downturn.”. After laying off half of Twitter’s workforce and gutting...
Elon Musk cites "difficult times ahead" in abruptly scrapping Twitter's work-from-home policy
New Twitter owner, Elon Musk, sent his first email to employees late Wednesday to alert them of the social media company's new rules: Working from home will no longer be permitted, with staffers expected to be in the office at least 40 hours a week. Musk — who titled his...
teslarati.com
Twitter is a ‘money pit,’ Musk should return focus to Tesla and SpaceX: analyst
A Tesla analyst who once held the stock’s highest price target on Wall Street is advising CEO Elon Musk to refocus his efforts to Twitter and SpaceX and avoid Twitter’s “money pit.”. Elon Musk should return his focus to Tesla and SpaceX, Dan Ives of Wedbush said,...
Elon Musk tells advertisers 'Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape'
Elon Musk revealed more of his vision for Twitter on Thursday with a message to advertisers — a sign that his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform is moving forward ahead of a court-ordered Friday deadline to seal the deal. In a post on Twitter addressed to...
Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Launching Test Of Rival Social Network
Just in time for Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter for a cool $44 billion.
Tesla gets booted from Wedbush's 'Best Ideas' list as the stock has been tarnished by Elon Musk's 'ongoing Twitter train wreck disaster'
Tesla was kicked off Wedbush's "Best Ideas" list on Thursday following last month's purchase of Twitter by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The "Twitter circus show" brought forth by Musk is starting to impact the EV maker's "pristine" brand. Wedbush said its bullish long-term on Tesla but the near-term view is...
The Verge
Elon Musk tells Twitter staff to prepare for ‘difficult times ahead’ and ends remote work
Elon Musk has sent his first email to Twitter employees, warning them to prepare for a “dire” economy and putting an immediate end to remote work. In the email sent to Twitter staff late Wednesday evening and obtained by The Verge, Musk warned that a weaker economic environment in the US would mean difficulties for the company’s ads business. “Frankly, the economic picture ahead is dire, especially for a company like ours that is so dependent on advertising in a challenging economic climate,” he wrote. “Moreover, 70% of our advertising is brand, rather than specific performance, which makes us doubly vulnerable!”
Albany Herald
Playbill leaves Twitter, saying the site 'expanded tolerance for hate'
Playbill, a news outlet and guide for the Broadway theater community and theatergoers, said Friday it left Twitter after Elon Musk took over the platform. In a statement, Playbill said the social media platform has "greatly expanded its tolerance for hate, negativity, and misinformation." The account, which had more than 400,000 followers, was not active on Twitter as of Friday.
CNBC
Elon Musk tells Twitter staff he sold Tesla stock to save the social network
Elon Musk told Twitter staff at an all hands meeting he sold Tesla shares to "save" the social network. Musk is making sweeping changes at the social media business after acquiring it in a contentious deal for $44 billion in late October. Among other things, Musk wants Twitter to get...
