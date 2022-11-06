ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ship refuses to leave Italian port until all migrants are off

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYpdC_0j0yIww300
World News

The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship has refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s two-week-old government is refusing safe port to four ships operating in the central Mediterranean that have rescued migrants at sea in distress, some as many as 16 days ago, and is allowing only those identified as vulnerable to disembark.

On Sunday, Italy ordered the Humanity 1 to vacate the port of Catania after disembarking 144 rescued migrants, including with children, more than 100 unaccompanied minors and people with medical emergencies.

But its captain refused to comply “until all survivors rescued from distress at sea have been disembarked”, said SOS Humanity, the German charity that operates the ship. The vessel remained moored at the port with 35 migrants on board.

Later on Sunday, a second charity ship arrived in Catania, and the vetting process was being repeated with the 572 migrants aboard the Geo Barents ship operated by Doctors Without Borders. The selection was completed by late evening, with 357 allowed off but 215 people blocked on board.

Families were the first to leave the ship. One man cradling a baby expressed his gratitude, saying “Thank you, Geo Barents, thank you” as he left. Another man in a wheelchair was carried down by Red Cross workers.

Yet two other boats run by non-governmental organisations remained stuck at sea with no port willing to accept the people they rescued.

Humanitarian groups, human rights activists and two Italian politicians who traveled to Sicily protested the selection process as illegal and inhumane. Italy’s new interior minister Matteo Piantedosi is targeting non-governmental organisations, which Italy has long accused of encouraging people trafficking in the central Mediterranean Sea. The groups deny the claim.

“Free all the people, free them,” Italian politician Aboubakar Soumahoro said in an emotional appeal directed at Ms Meloni from the Humanity 1 rescue ship.

The passengers have faced “trauma, they have faced everything that we can define as prolonged suffering”, said Mr Soumahoro, who spent the night on the ship.

Later at the port, he accused Ms Meloni of playing politics at the expense of “newborns, of women, of people who have suffered traumas of all kinds”, including torture in Libyan prisons.

He said neither translators nor psychologists were on hand during Italy’s selection process and many of the migrants were from Gambia, unable to speak French, English or Italian.

“Their fault is to speak another language. Their fault is to have another colour,” Mr Soumahoro said, accusing the Italian government of using the migrants to distract from other issues, including high energy prices.

Aboard the Humanity 1, doctors in Italy identified people needing urgent medical care after the ship’s doctor refused to make a selection, said SOS Humanity spokesman Wasil Schauseil. Thirty-six people were declared non-vulnerable and were not permitted to disembark, prompting one to collapse and be taken away by an ambulance.

“You can imagine the condition of the people. It is very devastating,″ he said.

Both SOS Humanity and Doctors Without Borders issued statements declaring all of their passengers were vulnerable after being rescued at sea and deserving of a safe port under international law. SOS Humanity said it plans to file a civil case in Catania to ensure all 35 survivors on board have access to formal asylum procedures on land.

Doctors Without Borders emphasised that “a rescue operation is considered complete only when all of the survivors have been disembarked in a safe place”.

Two other charity ships carrying rescued migrants remained stuck at sea, with people sleeping on floors and decks and spreading respiratory infections and scabies as food and medical supplies drew low.

The German-run Rise Above, carrying 93 rescued at sea, sought a more protected position in the waters east of Sicily due to the weather, but spokeswoman Hermine Poschmann said on Sunday the crew had not received any communications from Italian authorities.

Ms Poschmann described cramped conditions on the relatively small 25-metre (82-foot) ship.

The Ocean Viking, operated by the European charity SOS Mediteranee, with 234 migrants on board, remained in international waters, south of the Strait of Messina, and got no instructions to proceed to an Italian port, a spokesman said on Sunday. Its first rescue was 16 days ago.

“Agitation is evident among the survivors,” a charity worker named Morgane told the Associated Press on Sunday. Cases of seasickness were soaring after high waves tossed the ship through the night.

“Today, the weather considerably deteriorated, bringing strong winds, rough seas and rain on deck. … these extreme conditions added suffering,” she said.

The confrontational stance taken by Ms Meloni’s government is reminiscent of the standoffs orchestrated by Matteo Salvini, now Ms Meloni’s infrastructure minister in charge of ports, during his brief 2018-2019 stint as interior minister. Italy’s new government is insisting the countries whose flags the charity-run ships fly must take in the migrants.

In a Facebook video, Mr Salvini repeated his allegations that the presence of the humanitarian boats encourages smugglers.

Nongovernmental organisations reject that claim, saying they are obligated by the law of the sea to rescue people in distress and that coastal nations are obligated to provide a safe port as soon as feasible.

Amnesty International called Italy’s stance “disgraceful”.

“Italy legitimately expects other EU member states to share responsibility for people seeking asylum, but this does not justify imposing measures that only increase the suffering of already traumatised people,” the group said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Dozens of people rescued at sea allowed to leave ship in Italy after stand-off

Dozens of people who were rescued at sea have disembarked from a German humanitarian group’s ship in southern Italy, ending one migrant rescue saga as three others continued under Italy’s new hard-right government. Mission Lifeline posted videos on social media of the Rise Above docking in Reggio Calabria...
newschain

Discovery of 2,000-year-old statues in Italy ‘will rewrite history’

The discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient thermal spring will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilisation to the Roman Empire, Italian experts have said. The find in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, Tuscany, is one of the most significant...
newschain

Claims from man fighting extradition to US ‘entirely outlandish’, court told

An alleged fugitive’s attempts to explain why he is not the man wanted by US prosecutors are “entirely outlandish”, a court has heard. Advocate depute Paul Harvey told Edinburgh Sheriff Court that “on the balance of probabilities”, the man is Nicholas Rossi, who is facing extradition to the US over two allegations of rape and one of sexual assault.
UTAH STATE
newschain

Downing Street calls latest Williamson allegations ‘serious’

Rishi Sunak still has confidence in under-fire minister Sir Gavin Williamson, even as Downing Street described as “serious” an allegation that he told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat”. The Prime Minister is under increasing pressure over his decision to bring his ally back...
newschain

Man detained after eggs thrown at King during York visit

A man has been detained by police for allegedly throwing eggs at the King and Queen Consort. Charles and Camilla were being welcomed to York by city leaders when a protester threw four eggs at them. All missed before the pair were ushered away. Charles continued shaking hands with a...
newschain

Meghan: I have ‘zero interest’ in reclaiming the ‘B-word’

The Duchess of Sussex has said she has “zero interest” in reclaiming the “B-word” as she avoided saying it out loud in full in a podcast devoted to exploring the term. Meghan, in her latest Archetypes episode called To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’?, discussed the origin of the word “bitch” and its “cousin ‘difficult'” and how the terms are often used to derogatively brand strong-minded women.
newschain

Russian military announces withdrawal from key city of Kherson

Russia’s military has announced it is withdrawing from Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson and nearby areas, in what would be another in a series of humiliating setbacks for Moscow’s forces in the eight-month-old war. Ukrainian authorities did not immediately confirm the move – and President Volodymyr Zelensky...
newschain

These are the best toys to buy kids for Christmas – for any budget

We’re well into November, meaning the more prepared among us have already started thinking about shopping for Christmas presents. If you have no idea what kids might like this year, you’re in luck, because the Toy Retailers Association has announced the DreamToys Top Toys for Christmas. This is...
newschain

Unpaid carers facing ‘serious difficulties’ accessing NHS care, report warns

Unpaid carers and the loved ones they look after are experiencing serious difficulties accessing NHS care and their health is deteriorating as a result, research suggests. A third of carers (34%) have been waiting more than a year for specialist treatment or an assessment, according to Carers UK. This is...
newschain

Biden hails Democrats’ ‘strong night’ but acknowledges concerns

US President Joe Biden has claimed vindication the day after the midterm elections, saying Democrats had “a strong night” and he planned to change nothing about his approach despite facing the likelihood of divided government in the nation’s capital. “I’m prepared to work with my Republican colleagues,”...
newschain

Putin’s war on Ukraine is reason to ‘act faster’ on climate, Sunak urges

Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine and rising energy prices are a reason to “act faster”, not go slow on climate change, Rishi Sunak has told leaders at the Cop27 summit. Speaking at the latest round of UN climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the Prime Minister said it was morally right to deliver on promises on tackling climate change – but also economically right, reducing energy dependency and providing new jobs and growth.
newschain

Two men who died in Brixton shooting and car crash pictured for first time

Two men who died after a car chase that ended with one fatally shot have been pictured for the first time as police appeal for information about the attack. Drill rapper Lemar Rashawan Urqhart, the 27-year-old son of a boxing promoter who represents heavyweight Dillian Whyte, was killed in Brixton, south London last Sunday.
newschain

Kim Kardashian urges fashion designers to suit all body shapes after award win

Kim Kardashian has been honoured by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and used the award to call for the industry to be inclusive of all body shapes. Kardashian was awarded the first ever Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion for her shapewear brand SKIMS. Founder and CEO...
newschain

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson granted public Parole Board hearing

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson will face a public Parole Board hearing next year when he makes his latest bid for freedom. The Parole Board said it granted an application made by lawyers for Bronson – one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners – to request his latest case review is heard in public.
newschain

Full text of Sir Gavin Williamson’s resignation letter and Rishi Sunak’s reply

Sir Gavin Williamson has quit as minister without portfolio in the Cabinet Office. Here is the full text of his letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak:. “As you know, there is an ongoing complaints process concerning text messages I sent to a colleague. I am complying with this process and have apologised to the recipient for those messages.
newschain

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting apologies after Corbyn ‘senile’ comment

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has apologised after he called former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn “senile”. The Labour frontbencher said he made the remarks “in jest” in Parliament as the Prime Minister gave a statement on the Cop27 climate summit. The comment came as Mr Corbyn...

Comments / 0

Community Policy