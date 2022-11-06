The Philadelphia Phillies not only ended the majors' second-longest playoff drought, reaching the postseason for the first time since 2011, but then went on a dramatic postseason ride that ended with a tough six-game loss to the Houston Astros in the World Series. None of that could be foreseen on June 2, when the club fired manager Joe Girardi with a 22-29 record and promoted bench coach Rob Thomson. With the core of the team intact for 2023, expectations will be high.

