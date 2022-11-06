Read full article on original website
Yankees could replace Anthony Rizzo at first base with one free agent option
A big part of the New York Yankees offseason will depend on what slugger Anthony Rizzo decides to do with his future. He has a player option for the 2023 campaign worth $16 million: if he exercises it, the Yanks can, and will, focus on retaining Aaron Judge and improving the roster. If he doesn’t, then they will need to find a solution for first base.
Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher
James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
Tri-City Herald
Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has just opted out of his the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts has been a name floated recently as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies and there has been reported interest in the shortstop. With Jean Segura's...
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday
The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
Yankees could sign familiar bullpen arm in free agency
The Yankees are losing a few bullpen pieces this off-season to free agency, notably Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro. With Scott Effross also expected to miss all of 2023, having undergone Tommy John surgery, the team may be looking for a piece to add this off-season. The Yankees...
Cardinals-themed answer stumps players in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Jeopardy! contestants generally have a wide range of knowledge on a variety of topics. Perhaps that's even more so for the select few competing in this year's Tournament of Champions field.
What if Aaron Judge leaves the Yankees? Here's what their next moves could be
Plunging into the free-agent pool, Aaron Judge’s actions will shape the course of the Yankees’ offseason and impact their future decision making.
St. Louis Cardinals: So who is new pitching coach Dusty Blake?
On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced new staff changes for the 2023 season. Let’s take a look at who Dusty Blake is and what he brings (or can bring) to the Cardinals pitching staff. There will be a new pitching coach in town, as Mike Maddux (and the...
Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise
These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
This former Chicago Cubs superstar opted out of his contract
There are a lot of former Chicago Cubs All-Stars playing across the league for other teams. Some of them are having major success and some of them probably miss the good old days. One of them, however, is opting out of the contract that he had with an elite team.
Popculture
NFL Head Coach Fired After Nearly Four Years With Team
Another NFL head coach has been fired. On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced they had parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. This move comes after the Colts suffered a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and the team has lost three consecutive games. The firing also comes nearly one month after the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, meaning there will be at least two head coaching positions open once the 2022 NFL season ends.
Cubs Pitcher Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have another free agent as starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his mutual option.
ESPN
Phillies questions after 2022 World Series loss to Astros
The Philadelphia Phillies not only ended the majors' second-longest playoff drought, reaching the postseason for the first time since 2011, but then went on a dramatic postseason ride that ended with a tough six-game loss to the Houston Astros in the World Series. None of that could be foreseen on June 2, when the club fired manager Joe Girardi with a 22-29 record and promoted bench coach Rob Thomson. With the core of the team intact for 2023, expectations will be high.
Yardbarker
New Cardinals Coach Comments On A Potential Future Endeavor
St. Louis Cardinals Hall-of-Famer and franchise legend Matt Holliday will be returning to the team as manager Oliver Marmol‘s bench coach, replacing Skip Schumaker, who departed to become the manager of the Miami Marlins. All across Cardinal Nation, fans have expressed their excitement to see one of their all-time...
Why the Chicago Cubs restructured their hitting coach setup on the big-league staff — plus updates on Willson Contreras’ and Drew Smyly’s futures
Hitting coach instability has been a staple of the Chicago Cubs big-league staff over the last decade. The Cubs believe they have created a more extensive coaching staff structure that will yield better cohesion and collaboration. Greg Brown lasted only one season in the lead hitting coach role, replaced by Dustin Kelly late last month shortly after Kelly became the organization’s minor-league ...
Rockies add Meulens as hitting coach to bolster offense
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have brought in Hensley Meulens to serve as hitting coach after back-to-back subpar seasons at the plate. Meulens was an assistant hitting coach for the New York Yankees in 2022. He will be counted on to revamp a Rockies lineup that hit .254 last season, the second-lowest mark behind only the 2021 squad (.249). Meulens takes over for Dave Magadan.
Angels' coaching staff will have a very Yankees look to it next season
The Angels have hired Marcus Thames, who played with the Dodgers and Yankees, as their new hitting coach. He was the Miami Marlins' hitting coach in 2022.
FanSided
