Saint Louis, MO

NJ.com

Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher

James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
Tri-City Herald

Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has just opted out of his the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts has been a name floated recently as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies and there has been reported interest in the shortstop. With Jean Segura's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday

The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise

These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move

The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Popculture

NFL Head Coach Fired After Nearly Four Years With Team

Another NFL head coach has been fired. On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced they had parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. This move comes after the Colts suffered a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and the team has lost three consecutive games. The firing also comes nearly one month after the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, meaning there will be at least two head coaching positions open once the 2022 NFL season ends.
ESPN

Phillies questions after 2022 World Series loss to Astros

The Philadelphia Phillies not only ended the majors' second-longest playoff drought, reaching the postseason for the first time since 2011, but then went on a dramatic postseason ride that ended with a tough six-game loss to the Houston Astros in the World Series. None of that could be foreseen on June 2, when the club fired manager Joe Girardi with a 22-29 record and promoted bench coach Rob Thomson. With the core of the team intact for 2023, expectations will be high.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

New Cardinals Coach Comments On A Potential Future Endeavor

St. Louis Cardinals Hall-of-Famer and franchise legend Matt Holliday will be returning to the team as manager Oliver Marmol‘s bench coach, replacing Skip Schumaker, who departed to become the manager of the Miami Marlins. All across Cardinal Nation, fans have expressed their excitement to see one of their all-time...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Chicago Tribune

Why the Chicago Cubs restructured their hitting coach setup on the big-league staff — plus updates on Willson Contreras’ and Drew Smyly’s futures

Hitting coach instability has been a staple of the Chicago Cubs big-league staff over the last decade. The Cubs believe they have created a more extensive coaching staff structure that will yield better cohesion and collaboration. Greg Brown lasted only one season in the lead hitting coach role, replaced by Dustin Kelly late last month shortly after Kelly became the organization’s minor-league ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Longmont Leader

Rockies add Meulens as hitting coach to bolster offense

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have brought in Hensley Meulens to serve as hitting coach after back-to-back subpar seasons at the plate. Meulens was an assistant hitting coach for the New York Yankees in 2022. He will be counted on to revamp a Rockies lineup that hit .254 last season, the second-lowest mark behind only the 2021 squad (.249). Meulens takes over for Dave Magadan.
DENVER, CO
