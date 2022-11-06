“Bang! It was that loud, but like, times a trillion!” third-year Isla Vista resident Nate Bingo recalled. “I thought we got nuked or something.”. Over the weekend, an eardrum-shattering boom rocked the Isla Vista area. Glass objects from beer bottles to bongs burst into pieces, a cacophony of car alarms flooded the streets and thousands were sent into a confused panic. Eventually, a community investigation uncovered the source of the blast: a Snag employee and their electric scooter had broken the sound barrier.

ISLA VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO