Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Nexus
EVPLA Office hosts voter registration fair ahead of midterms
The Associated Students Office of the External Vice President for Local Affairs hosted a voter registration fair for the UC Santa Barbara and Isla Vista community on Nov. 1 at the Isla Vista Community Center ahead of midterm elections. External Vice President for Local Affairs (EVPLA) Hailey Stankiewicz, a fourth-year...
Daily Nexus
Efficient! Scootering Snag employee breaks sound barrier
“Bang! It was that loud, but like, times a trillion!” third-year Isla Vista resident Nate Bingo recalled. “I thought we got nuked or something.”. Over the weekend, an eardrum-shattering boom rocked the Isla Vista area. Glass objects from beer bottles to bongs burst into pieces, a cacophony of car alarms flooded the streets and thousands were sent into a confused panic. Eventually, a community investigation uncovered the source of the blast: a Snag employee and their electric scooter had broken the sound barrier.
Daily Nexus
County issues rain advisory to avoid ocean and creek waters
Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services issued a general rain advisory on Nov. 7, reminding residents about the potential health risks from untreated stormwater runoff. The advisory comes as the National Weather Service forecasts heavy rainfall for Tuesday, Nov. 8 following Monday’s showers. The county made the recommendation for...
Daily Nexus
Top 5 choices to replace Pizza My Heart
Isla Vista has been mourning the closure of one of its most beloved fast-casual eateries, Pizza My Heart. To cope, some have begun to speculate what will become of the now empty restaurant space. Here are our top 5 picks on what new business should replace the pizzeria. Bckpck: I.V....
Daily Nexus
No. 11 Gauchos seal an upset win against No. 8 Anteaters at home
The Gauchos were coming off a two-game losing streak from Princeton and UC Los Angeles on Saturday. After a highly intense game, the No. 11 UC Santa Barbara men’s water polo team went point to point with No. 8 UC Irvine for three quarters. The Gauchos punched it open in the fourth quarter to seal the upset victory.
Daily Nexus
One case dismissed, two proceed to evidentiary hearings in IVP’s restraining order cases against UCSB students
Associated Students Internal Vice President Bee Schaefer filed requests for restraining orders against three UC Santa Barbara students in late October. One case was dismissed and two will proceed to evidentiary hearings, a commissioner decided on Nov. 7 in the Santa Barbara Superior Court. Schaefer was granted temporary restraining orders...
Comments / 0