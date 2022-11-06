ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars face ‘benchmark’ game in trip to Kansas City

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars had one of their biggest comebacks in franchise history last week to shake a five-game losing streak and pocket a little momentum as they hit midseason. How will the Jaguars respond after that win over the Raiders? It’s only one of their biggest tests...
