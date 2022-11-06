Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
themadisonrecord.com
Sadie Sturdivant at Columbia awarded for counseling
MADISON – Sadie Sturdivant may be new to campus, but she already is garnering awards for her work. Sturdivant received the “Asa Sparks New Counselor of the Year Award.” “This is indeed my first year as a school counselor, and it has been wonderful so far,” she said about working at Columbia Elementary School.
themadisonrecord.com
James Clemens principal named finalist in Hartselle superintendent search
HARTSELLE — James Clemens High School head principal Dr. Brian Clayton was named a finalist for Hartselle’s school superintendent position. He will be interviewed by the Hartselle school board this week. Hartselle is trying to replace Dee Dee Jones, who retired as superintendent effective Sept. 1. Clayton has...
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
Student found with handgun at Hazel Green High School
A Hazel Green High School was "removed" from campus after authorities say they had a handgun in their possession.
WAAY-TV
iAcademy at Athens Elementary to begin spring semester in new building
After more than a year since breaking ground, iAcademy at Athens Elementary School will finally begin the move into its new school building on North Madison Street. The school announced this week that classes will start in the new building on Jan. 4, 2023, the first day of the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year. Teachers and staff are set to begin moving items to the new building in December, with Dec. 15 and 16 set aside as e-learning days for students so faculty and staff have more time to focus on the move.
Scottsboro City Schools goes virtual due to illness
Scottsboro City Schools (SCS) will go virtual for the rest of the week due to illness spreading in the area.
Free Thanksgiving meal ‘One Table Huntsville’ planned downtown
One Table Huntsville – a free, shared Thanksgiving season meal to bring Huntsvillians closer together – is set Nov. 21 in Big Spring Park. “All of Huntsville is invited to promote unity and diversity during this time of rapid growth and expansion throughout the city, just in time for the holiday season,” according to a Village of Promise statement.
WAAY-TV
Athens Renaissance goes fully virtual due to rise in illnesses among students, staff
Students at Athens Renaissance School will shift to all-virtual learning through Thursday due to a rising number of sick students and staff. Assistant Principal Catherine Preston said in an email to parents that the school will use this closure as an opportunity for deep cleaning at both ARS campuses. There...
themadisonrecord.com
Skating in the Park returns for its tenth season
HUNTSVILLE – The Huntsville Museum of Art and presenting sponsor Redstone Federal Credit Union are gearing up to open the tenth season of Skating in the Park. The outdoor ice-skating rink officially opens at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. A ribbon cutting will take place at 5:25 p.m. with remarks by Mayor Tommy Battle. A meet and greet with the ice sisters will take place from 5-6 p.m. and a celebratory fireworks show will begin at 5:30 p.m. The rink will be open through Jan. 8.
Madison, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WAFF
‘Tick, Tick...Boom!’ opens in Huntsville this weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How much time do we have to do something great?. That’s the question Jonathan Larson asked himself for years, and the question that led to his hit musical, “Tick, Tick...Boom!”. Lyrique Music Productions (LMP) is inviting Huntsville into Larson’s world of bohemia...
themadisonrecord.com
Rocket City Marathon Expands In 2022- Entry Deadline Nearing For Entire Family Event
HUNTSVILLE- There’s less than one month remaining to register for the 2022 running of the annual Rocket City Marathon. Those registering through Dec. 2 can do so for the entry fee of $125. This year there are major changes in what has become known as one of the fastest...
WAFF
How The Moon Bakeshop became a Huntsville staple
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for a place to grab a cup of coffee and something to snack on, there are plenty of options around Huntsville. But, there’s only one cozy, quaint spot known as The Moon Bakeshop. The bakery opened in 2019 with...
Fire covers 150 acres in Marshall County
A fire spreading in Marshall County has covered around 150 acres and remains active, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.
WAFF
How a Huntsville plumbing company is giving more than ever this holiday season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This time of year, we all become a little more thoughtful of our actions and hopefully a bit more giving. Steve Vinson is the owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Huntsville. When you think about plumbing, you don’t normally think of a food bank, but that’s exactly who Mr. Vinson is teaming up with this holiday season.
WAFF
Stay at the Hartselle Guest House for your next staycation
HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re visiting north Alabama and looking for a place to stay, there are plenty of local spots that will make you feel right at home. Hartselle Guest House is one of many that welcomes guests with a cozy feel and encompasses the...
Alabama county votes to make superintendent an elected, not appointed role
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Cullman County voters will return to electing their school superintendent after a 60/40 vote to approve a local amendment to do so. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Corey Harbison in 2021, allowed...
WHNT-TV
Madison County is Shining a Light for Those Who Have Served
Madison County is calling on its residents to take part in a campaign this week to honor veterans making their way back to civilian life. That campaign is called "Operation Green Light". Madison County is Shining a Light for Those Who Have …. Madison County is calling on its residents...
themadisonrecord.com
Galaxy of Lights returns for 27th season this weekend
HUNTSVILLE – Galaxy of Lights, an annual holiday light experience at the Huntsville Botanical Garden, has returned for its 27th season through Jan. 1, 2023. This year, guests will enjoy more Walking Nights, new immersive displays and innovative designs. The award-winning event will again offer both walking and driving...
Alabama high school student removed from campus after being found with gun, sheriff says
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Alabama high school student was removed from school after they were found with a handgun on campus. Earlier today, Hazel Green High School Administrators and MCSO School Resource Officers were made aware of a security concern at Hazel Green High School. School officials received an anonymous tip that a student on campus had witnessed another student with a handgun in their possession. School Resource Officers immediately put together a safety plan at which time the student was found in possession of a handgun. There were no threats made against any staff or students members. The student was immediately removed from the school without incident.
