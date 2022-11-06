ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

No. 12 North Carolina 91, Jackson St. 59

JACKSON ST. (0-1) Crump 1-5 2-5 4, Woodard 2-6 0-0 4, Jackson 3-8 1-2 7, Covington 6-13 4-6 19, Martino 2-13 1-2 6, Hickmon 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, White 3-7 0-0 6, Boler 3-9 0-0 7, Breland 0-0 0-0 0, Luckett 2-4 0-0 5, Hunter 0-0 1-2 1, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-65 9-17 59.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Portland 105, Charlotte 95

PORTLAND (105) Hart 2-9 1-3 5, Winslow 3-5 0-0 6, Eubanks 6-7 2-4 14, Lillard 8-16 4-8 26, Simons 7-18 3-6 19, Walker 2-3 0-0 5, Watford 3-4 2-2 8, Little 2-3 0-0 5, Sharpe 7-10 2-2 17. Totals 40-75 14-25 105. CHARLOTTE (95) Oubre Jr. 5-19 5-7 16, Washington...
PORTLAND, OR
Florida 3, Carolina 0

Florida102—3 First Period_1, Florida, Cousins 1 (Montour, Bennett), 9:21. Third Period_2, Florida, Barkov 3 (Montour, Verhaeghe), 10:20 (pp). 3, Florida, Bennett 3 (Lundell, Montour), 19:54 (en). Shots on Goal_Carolina 11-11-18_40. Florida 12-13-11_36. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 4. Goalies_Carolina, Raanta 3-1-1 (35 shots-33 saves). Florida, Knight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Utah 125, Atlanta 119

UTAH (125) Markkanen 9-18 8-8 32, Olynyk 6-10 1-2 14, Vanderbilt 3-4 0-0 6, Clarkson 7-18 7-7 23, Conley 2-6 3-4 7, Gay 1-7 0-0 2, Kessler 6-6 0-1 12, Beasley 6-11 0-0 18, Horton-Tucker 3-8 0-0 8, Sexton 1-6 1-2 3. Totals 44-94 20-24 125. ATLANTA (119) Collins 6-8...
ATLANTA, GA
Boston 128, Detroit 112

DETROIT (112) Bey 4-12 9-10 18, Bogdanovic 6-11 4-6 17, Stewart 3-6 5-6 12, Cunningham 1-11 2-2 4, Ivey 6-12 5-7 19, Knox II 0-1 0-0 0, Livers 1-3 0-2 3, Noel 1-2 1-2 3, Duren 5-8 0-0 10, Diallo 2-8 0-0 4, Hayes 7-12 1-1 16, Joseph 1-2 2-2 4, McGruder 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 37-89 31-40 112.
DETROIT, MI
Denver 122, Indiana 119

DENVER (122) Gordon 5-8 7-9 18, Porter Jr. 7-14 0-0 17, Jokic 10-20 3-3 24, Caldwell-Pope 5-7 2-2 15, Murray 6-15 5-5 18, Green 2-3 0-0 4, B.Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Jordan 3-3 2-2 8, Hyland 4-13 5-5 16. Totals 43-88 24-26 122. INDIANA (119) Hield 7-16 1-1 17, J.Smith...
DENVER, CO
New Orleans 115, Chicago 111

Percentages: FG .500, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Marshall 1-1, Graham 1-2, Ingram 1-2, Alvarado 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1, Jones 0-2, Valanciunas 0-2, Murphy III 0-3, McCollum 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Graham 2, McCollum 2, Murphy III). Turnovers: 16 (Hernangomez 4, Ingram 4, Marshall...
LSU 74, KANSAS CITY 63

Percentages: FG .328, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Allen 2-5, A.Mukeba 1-4, Mitchell 1-5, Pro.Idiaru 0-1, Sullivan 0-1, Andrews 0-4, Pre.Idiaru 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pre.Idiaru). Turnovers: 14 (A.Mukeba 4, Pro.Idiaru 4, Mitchell 3, Allen, Andrews, Pre.Idiaru). Steals: 5 (Allen 2, A.Mukeba, Andrews,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Memphis 124, San Antonio 122

MEMPHIS (124) Aldama 3-5 0-0 7, Brooks 5-13 0-0 13, Adams 3-4 1-2 7, Bane 12-23 3-3 32, Morant 14-25 2-3 32, Clarke 1-2 4-5 6, LaRavia 3-4 0-0 6, Roddy 3-6 0-0 6, Konchar 2-6 0-0 4, Ty.Jones 4-10 0-0 11. Totals 50-98 10-13 124. SAN ANTONIO (122) Johnson...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Penn St. 67, Norfolk St. 61

PENN ST. (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.736, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Camden 2-9, Marisa 2-4, Thompson 2-6, Kapinus 1-3, Campbell 0-1, Pinto 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Camden 1, Marisa 1) Turnovers: 23 (Kapinus 6, Pinto 5, Marisa 4, Camden 3, Thompson 2, Williamson 1, Cash 1, Team 1) Steals:...
NORFOLK, VA
No. 25 Michigan 83, Delaware St. 30

MICHIGAN (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.377, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Phelia 4-6, Kampschroeder 3-8, Hobbs 3-7, Nolan 1-8, Crockett 0-2, Clarke 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Phelia 3, Kiser 2) Turnovers: 9 (Nolan 2, Phelia 2, Wiggins 2, Hobbs 2, Stuck 1) Steals: 12 (Kampschroeder 3, Kiser 2, Nolan 2,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120

CLEVELAND (120) E.Mobley 7-10 2-3 16, LeVert 9-18 2-2 21, Allen 7-11 6-7 20, Do.Mitchell 16-28 0-0 38, Garland 1-9 3-4 6, Osman 3-4 0-0 7, Love 2-5 4-4 9, Wade 1-1 0-0 3, Okoro 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-86 17-20 120. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes 6-8...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mississippi St. 104, MVSU 47

MISSISSIPPI ST. (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 66.129, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Smith 3-4, Johnson 2-2, Weber 2-4, Powe 2-5, Jordan 1-4, Hayes 0-1, Parker 0-1, Hayes 0-2) Blocked Shots: 11 (J.Carter 6, Jordan 2, Powe 1, Parker 1, Johnson 1) Turnovers: 15 (J.Carter 4, Hayes 2, Jordan 2, Smith...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Illinois 75, LIU Brooklyn 40

ILLINOIS (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.297, FT .000. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Bryant 3-5, Cook 2-3, Shoup-Hill 0-3, Oden 0-4, Peebles 0-6) Blocked Shots: 6 (Shoup-Hill 3, Ndour 2, Peebles 1) Turnovers: 14 (Oden 3, McKenzie 2, Dewey 2, Lopes 2, Bryant 2, Ndour 2, Cook 1) Steals: 9 (Cook 2,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MISSOURI STATE 82, MISSOURI S&T 47

Percentages: FG .306, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Okeke 2-3, Young 2-3, Parker 1-3, Ellinghouse 0-1, Vaughn 0-1, Singleton 0-2, Smith 0-3, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Brefo 2, Young 2, Parker, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Singleton 3, Brefo 2, Okeke 2, Smith 2,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m. Ottawa at New...
FLORIDA STATE

