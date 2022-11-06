ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Karen Bass and Rick Caruso Vie to Be Los Angeles‘ Next Mayor

Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are in a close battle to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, as voters proved highly divided over who is best equipped to tackle the city’s homelessness crisis. In early returns, the vote was split almost evenly, with Bass taking 50.4% to 49.6%...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

An Orange County House race has become an Asian American culture clash

WESTMINSTER, Calif. - Ngan Nguyen can't stop, won't stop dancing. It's such a joyous Friday night for the 80-year-old retired cosmetologist, a chance to gather with so many friends from so many years of political activism here in a strip mall parking lot in Orange County's Little Saigon. Tonight's "Rock and Vote" party, with around three weeks to go before the midterm elections, is a major deal in the largest Vietnamese community outside of Vietnam. Nguyen's got a jaunty fedora and two large flags propped on each shoulder, so they flap behind her like wings. She twirls and twirls, in the glow of signs from a nail salon, two law offices and an acupuncturist.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

COLORADO 82, UC RIVERSIDE 66

Percentages: FG .403, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olbrich 2, Cameron, Martinez). Turnovers: 12 (Pullin 4, Cameron 2, Martinez 2, Hartwell, Owens,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
SFGate

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 99, LIFE PACIFIC COLLEGE 49

Percentages: FG .298, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (D.Hernandez 2-9, Villarreal 1-2, Matute 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Cook 1-6, Galang 1-7, Brummett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Matute 4, Cook 2, D.Hernandez 2, Galang 2, Brummett, Garcia, Vasquez, Villarreal). Steals: 5 (D.Hernandez 3,...
