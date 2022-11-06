COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates signed his first full recruiting class on Wednesday, inking three four-star high school recruits on the first day of the early singing period. All three had verbally committed to the Tigers over the past several months: Jordan Butler, Trent Pierce and Anthony Robinson II. The class ranks as high as No. 17 nationally by 247Sports.com.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO